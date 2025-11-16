If nail trends are anything to go by right now, we're fully in the swing of winter manicures. I've just checked the weather forecast for next week, and not only are temperatures dropping below 10°C, but there's also a chance of snow. As a beauty editor, that means one thing: I'm ushering in the deep, dark, winter nail colours for my next mani. Specifically, I'm choosing pinot noir nails.
What Are Pinot Noir Nails?
Pinot noir nails are a deep, glossy red inspired by the full-bodied wine itself. Darker than burgundy nails, they're ultra-sophisticated, with juicy black-cherry or garnet undertones that make them all the more glossy and glass-like on the nails. In short, they're the chicest winter-coded nail colour you could ask for right now.
In fact, nail brand Gelcare has an exact Pinot Noir Gel Polish (£14) inspired by the rich hues of the wine, and it captures the cosy, luxurious feeling of drinking a glass of red in a dimly lit bar in the depths of winter.
Ready to embrace pinot noir nails for your next manicure? Scroll ahead for the chicest inspo to take to your next nail appointment.
Pinot Noir Nails Inspo
While pinot noir nails look great on all nails lengths and shapes, they're at their peak of sophistication on short, squoval nails.
With dark burgundy accessories trending, now's the time to match it with your manicure.
Note the high-shine effect of this dark nail colour that always looks expensive.
I love the slight brown undertones to this dark red manicure. So chic.
Look for dark red nail polishes that are almost black to achieve the pinot noir look.
