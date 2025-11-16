The Chicest People Are Already Wearing This Impossibly Classy Winter Nail Colour

If nail trends are anything to go by right now, we're fully in the swing of winter manicures. I've just checked the weather forecast for next week, and not only are temperatures dropping below 10°C, but there's also a chance of snow. As a beauty editor, that means one thing: I'm ushering in the deep, dark, winter nail colours for my next mani. Specifically, I'm choosing pinot noir nails.

What Are Pinot Noir Nails?

Short oval nails with a deep red polish

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Pinot noir nails are a deep, glossy red inspired by the full-bodied wine itself. Darker than burgundy nails, they're ultra-sophisticated, with juicy black-cherry or garnet undertones that make them all the more glossy and glass-like on the nails. In short, they're the chicest winter-coded nail colour you could ask for right now.

In fact, nail brand Gelcare has an exact Pinot Noir Gel Polish (£14) inspired by the rich hues of the wine, and it captures the cosy, luxurious feeling of drinking a glass of red in a dimly lit bar in the depths of winter.

Ready to embrace pinot noir nails for your next manicure? Scroll ahead for the chicest inspo to take to your next nail appointment.

Pinot Noir Nails Inspo

A dark red manicure on squoval shaped nails with a bar of Chanel soap

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

While pinot noir nails look great on all nails lengths and shapes, they're at their peak of sophistication on short, squoval nails.

Long dark red nails with a brugundy Hermes Kelly bag in dark red

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

With dark burgundy accessories trending, now's the time to match it with your manicure.

Short dark red nails with a gold cartier ring

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Note the high-shine effect of this dark nail colour that always looks expensive.

Short dark red-brown nails with gold rings

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

I love the slight brown undertones to this dark red manicure. So chic.

Dark red squoval nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Look for dark red nail polishes that are almost black to achieve the pinot noir look.

Shop Pinot Noir Nail Polishes

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

