It's no secret that low-key nail trends have been all the rage as of late. Think almond milk nails, skin tint manicures and neutral nail designs. Now, it's no secret that I love these trends. In fact, I'm currently wearing a minimalist manicure myself. However, the sun is out, and I'm determined to switch things up this weekend and inject some colour into my look.

How do I plan on doing this, I hear you ask? By choosing one of the most striking, bright nail designs I can find. I've been busy scrolling through the Instagram pages of some of my favourite nail artists, and there are plenty of eye-catching manicures on offer.

It seems I'm not the only one keen to have fun with my nails this season, as there are so many bright nail art ideas and nail polish shades out there right now. Below, I've rounded up my top bright nail designs to try this summer, from pops of neon to out-of-this-world embellishment and even bright French tips. If you're ready to switch things up, then keep on scrolling...

11 Bright Nail Designs to Screenshot Right Now

1. Neon Shades

Go big or go home, right? To me, nothing is as fun as a neon yellow nail polish.

Get the Look:

Nails Inc Knightrider's Street Neon Nail Polish £11 SHOP NOW This shade is bound to stand out.

2. Watercolour Nail Art

If nail art is more your thing, I'm obsessed with this colourful watercolour design.

Get the Look:

Boots Nail Art Tools 5pk £5 SHOP NOW This nail brush kit has every tool you could need to create watercolour nails at home.

3. Bright French Tips

Want a subtle finish? A summer French tip manicure is the way to go.

Get the Look:

Nails Inc Neon Yellow Mani Marker £5 £4 SHOP NOW This mani marker will make doing French tips so much easier.

4. Embellishment

How cool is this colourful embellishment? Perfect for any special occasions coming up.

Get the Look:

Essie Nail Polish Strong Start Ridge Filling, Smoothing Nail Polish Clear Base Coat £9 SHOP NOW You'll want to use a clear base coat before applying your embellishments for a smooth, shiny nail.

5. Multicoloured Designs

Why choose one colour when you can choose five?

Get the Look:

Mylee Gel Nail Polish Malibu Beach Quad £30 SHOP NOW If you like to do gel nails at home, this set from Mylee has lots of fun colours.

6. Florals

Floral nail art will never go out of style, and the more colourful, the better.

Get the Look:

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW A thin nail art brush is key to creating a micro floral design like the one above.

7. Aura Nails

Aura nails are going nowhere this season.

Get the Look:

H&M Press-On Nails Blue Aura £7 £6 SHOP NOW These press-on aura nails from H&M are so fun.

8. Ombré Nails

I love this ombré design. Not only is it simple to recreate, but it's also super eye-catching.

Get the Look:

Essie Original Nail Polish 857 Pencil Me in £9 SHOP NOW Start with a hot pink nail polish for the ultimate statement.

9. Reverse Rainbow French

Another fun way to add a subtle pop of colour to your look.

Get the Look:

Nails Inc Follow the Rainbow 6-Piece Nail Polish Set £54 £29 SHOP NOW This couldn't be a more perfect nail polish set.

10. Picante Mani

Why not match your picante manicure to your picante pedicure for the ultimate summer vibes?

Get the Look:

Nails Inc Plant Power Nail Polish Time for a Reset £9 £7 SHOP NOW Nails Inc always deliver on the bright, bold shades.

11. Rainbow Nail Art

This is definitely one to screenshot ahead of your next salon visit.

Get the Look: