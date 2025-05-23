Quiet Luxury, Who? I'm Saving These 11 Bright Nail Designs for My Next Salon Visit
This summer, we're embracing maximalist manicures.
It's no secret that low-key nail trends have been all the rage as of late. Think almond milk nails, skin tint manicures and neutral nail designs. Now, it's no secret that I love these trends. In fact, I'm currently wearing a minimalist manicure myself. However, the sun is out, and I'm determined to switch things up this weekend and inject some colour into my look.
How do I plan on doing this, I hear you ask? By choosing one of the most striking, bright nail designs I can find. I've been busy scrolling through the Instagram pages of some of my favourite nail artists, and there are plenty of eye-catching manicures on offer.
It seems I'm not the only one keen to have fun with my nails this season, as there are so many bright nail art ideas and nail polish shades out there right now. Below, I've rounded up my top bright nail designs to try this summer, from pops of neon to out-of-this-world embellishment and even bright French tips. If you're ready to switch things up, then keep on scrolling...
11 Bright Nail Designs to Screenshot Right Now
1. Neon Shades
Go big or go home, right? To me, nothing is as fun as a neon yellow nail polish.
Get the Look:
2. Watercolour Nail Art
If nail art is more your thing, I'm obsessed with this colourful watercolour design.
Get the Look:
3. Bright French Tips
Want a subtle finish? A summer French tip manicure is the way to go.
Get the Look:
4. Embellishment
How cool is this colourful embellishment? Perfect for any special occasions coming up.
Get the Look:
5. Multicoloured Designs
Why choose one colour when you can choose five?
Get the Look:
6. Florals
Floral nail art will never go out of style, and the more colourful, the better.
Get the Look:
7. Aura Nails
Aura nails are going nowhere this season.
Get the Look:
8. Ombré Nails
I love this ombré design. Not only is it simple to recreate, but it's also super eye-catching.
Get the Look:
9. Reverse Rainbow French
Another fun way to add a subtle pop of colour to your look.
Get the Look:
10. Picante Mani
Why not match your picante manicure to your picante pedicure for the ultimate summer vibes?
Get the Look:
11. Rainbow Nail Art
This is definitely one to screenshot ahead of your next salon visit.
Get the Look:
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
