Quiet Luxury, Who? I'm Saving These 11 Bright Nail Designs for My Next Salon Visit

This summer, we're embracing maximalist manicures.

Bright nail designs
(Image credit: @corrinnabianca, @paintedbyjools, @nails_of_la)
Jump to category:
Grace Lindsay's avatar
By
published
in Features

It's no secret that low-key nail trends have been all the rage as of late. Think almond milk nails, skin tint manicures and neutral nail designs. Now, it's no secret that I love these trends. In fact, I'm currently wearing a minimalist manicure myself. However, the sun is out, and I'm determined to switch things up this weekend and inject some colour into my look.

How do I plan on doing this, I hear you ask? By choosing one of the most striking, bright nail designs I can find. I've been busy scrolling through the Instagram pages of some of my favourite nail artists, and there are plenty of eye-catching manicures on offer.

It seems I'm not the only one keen to have fun with my nails this season, as there are so many bright nail art ideas and nail polish shades out there right now. Below, I've rounded up my top bright nail designs to try this summer, from pops of neon to out-of-this-world embellishment and even bright French tips. If you're ready to switch things up, then keep on scrolling...

11 Bright Nail Designs to Screenshot Right Now

1. Neon Shades

@paintedbyjools neon yellow nails

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Go big or go home, right? To me, nothing is as fun as a neon yellow nail polish.

Get the Look:

Nails.inc Knightrider's Street Neon Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Knightrider's Street Neon Nail Polish

This shade is bound to stand out.

2. Watercolour Nail Art

@paragonnails watercolour nail art

(Image credit: @paragonnails)

If nail art is more your thing, I'm obsessed with this colourful watercolour design.

Get the Look:

Boots Nail Art Tools 5pk
Boots
Nail Art Tools 5pk

This nail brush kit has every tool you could need to create watercolour nails at home.

3. Bright French Tips

@corrinnabianca neon yellow French tip nails

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Want a subtle finish? A summer French tip manicure is the way to go.

Get the Look:

Nails.inc Neon Yellow Mani Marker
Nails Inc
Neon Yellow Mani Marker

This mani marker will make doing French tips so much easier.

4. Embellishment

@nails_of_la colourful embellished manicure

(Image credit: @nails_of_la)

How cool is this colourful embellishment? Perfect for any special occasions coming up.

Get the Look:

Essie Nail Polish Nail Care Strong Start Ridge Filling, Smoothing Nail Polish Clear Base Coat 13.5ml
Essie
Nail Polish Strong Start Ridge Filling, Smoothing Nail Polish Clear Base Coat

You'll want to use a clear base coat before applying your embellishments for a smooth, shiny nail.

5. Multicoloured Designs

@harrietwestmoreland multicoloured French tip manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Why choose one colour when you can choose five?

Get the Look:

Mylee Gel Nail Polish - Malibu Beach Quad
Mylee
Gel Nail Polish Malibu Beach Quad

If you like to do gel nails at home, this set from Mylee has lots of fun colours.

6. Florals

@matejanova floral nail art

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Floral nail art will never go out of style, and the more colourful, the better.

Get the Look:

Manucurist Nail Art Brush
Manucurist
Nail Art Brush

A thin nail art brush is key to creating a micro floral design like the one above.

7. Aura Nails

@buffcs aura nail art

(Image credit: @buffcs)

Aura nails are going nowhere this season.

Get the Look:

Press-On Nails
H&M
Press-On Nails Blue Aura

These press-on aura nails from H&M are so fun.

8. Ombré Nails

@themaniclub pink ombre manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

I love this ombré design. Not only is it simple to recreate, but it's also super eye-catching.

Get the Look:

Essie Original Nail Polish 857 Pencil Me in
Essie
Original Nail Polish 857 Pencil Me in

Start with a hot pink nail polish for the ultimate statement.

9. Reverse Rainbow French

@corrinnabianca reverse French manicure

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

Another fun way to add a subtle pop of colour to your look.

Get the Look:

Follow the Rainbow 6-Piece Nail Polish Set
Nails Inc
Follow the Rainbow 6-Piece Nail Polish Set

This couldn't be a more perfect nail polish set.

10. Picante Mani

@paintedbyjools bright red manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Why not match your picante manicure to your picante pedicure for the ultimate summer vibes?

Get the Look:

Nails Inc Plant Power Nail Polish, Time for a Reset, Warm Coral, 73% Plant-Based, Long Wearing, Quick Dry, High Shine Gel Like Finish, 21-Free, Vegan & Cruelty Free Nail Polish, 14 Ml
Nails Inc
Plant Power Nail Polish Time for a Reset

Nails Inc always deliver on the bright, bold shades.

11. Rainbow Nail Art

@corrinnabianca rainbow nail art

(Image credit: @corrinnabianca)

This is definitely one to screenshot ahead of your next salon visit.

Get the Look:

Rainbow Love
Paintlab
Rainbow Love Press-On Nails

This design is quite hard to do at home, so press-on nails might just be the answer.

Explore More:
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸