Kendall Jenner Agrees: This Is the Chicest Nail Colour to Wear on Your Toes Come Winter

The black pedicure has established itself as the chicest pedicure colour for winter.

A collage with a photo of Kendall Jenner in a grey dress, with pictures of black pedicures either side
(Image credit: @millymason_, @kendalljenner)
While my fashion colleagues have their eyes firmly on celebrities' outfits on the red carpet, as a beauty editor, my eyes go straight to their nails. And I'm not just looking at their manicure shade of choice. I'm also keeping a keen eye on their pedicure colour, too.

So, when I spotted Kendall wearing a black pedicure at the recent Academy Gala, I just knew it was about to become a defining winter pedicure trend for 2025. And since spotting it, I've seen countless chic fashion insiders choosing an inky black pedicure.

Kendall Jenner wearing a black dress and heels with a black pedicure

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

You see, while a black nail polish can sometimes seem too harsh on the nails, on the toes, it reads more like a neutral. It's monochromatic, glossy and acts just like the black accessories in your wardrobe. They go with everything. A black pedicure will never, ever clash with your outfit, which makes it perfect for going into the upcoming party season, where we tend to have our toes on show more often. Plus, this rich colour always looks expensive and particularly shiny in comparison to other nail colours.

Black Pedicure Ideas

A close-up of a glossy black pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Just look at how glossy and expensive-looking black looks on the toes.

A close-up of a black pedi with Chanel Chance hand cream being applied

(Image credit: @millymason_)

A black pedicure will go with any open-toed shoes you're wearing over the party season.

A pair of feet standing on a wooden floor with toes painted with black nail polish

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Like a black handbag or pair of shoes, a black pedicure will always complement your outfit. And it looks just as good if you're DIY'ing at home or heading to the salon for a gel pedi.

A woman standing on a rattan rug wearing jeans, focusing on her feet which have a black pedicure colour

(Image credit: @millymason_)

While a black pedicure looks particularly good in the colder months, it's also a timeless choice to take you through spring and summer, too.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

