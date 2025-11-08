While my fashion colleagues have their eyes firmly on celebrities' outfits on the red carpet, as a beauty editor, my eyes go straight to their nails. And I'm not just looking at their manicure shade of choice. I'm also keeping a keen eye on their pedicure colour, too.
So, when I spotted Kendall wearing a black pedicure at the recent Academy Gala, I just knew it was about to become a defining winter pedicure trend for 2025. And since spotting it, I've seen countless chic fashion insiders choosing an inky black pedicure.
You see, while a black nail polish can sometimes seem too harsh on the nails, on the toes, it reads more like a neutral. It's monochromatic, glossy and acts just like the black accessories in your wardrobe. They go with everything. A black pedicure will never, ever clash with your outfit, which makes it perfect for going into the upcoming party season, where we tend to have our toes on show more often. Plus, this rich colour always looks expensive and particularly shiny in comparison to other nail colours.
Black Pedicure Ideas
Just look at how glossy and expensive-looking black looks on the toes.
A black pedicure will go with any open-toed shoes you're wearing over the party season.
Like a black handbag or pair of shoes, a black pedicure will always complement your outfit. And it looks just as good if you're DIY'ing at home or heading to the salon for a gel pedi.
While a black pedicure looks particularly good in the colder months, it's also a timeless choice to take you through spring and summer, too.
Shop Black Nail Polishes
Manucurist
Green Flash LED Gel Polish in Licorice
Manucurist's Green Flash nail polishes apply and wear just like gel, but with a gentler nail polish formula. You can cure the polish under the LED lamp (below) for a longer-lasting finish.
Manucurist
Discovery Kit
I put this Manucurist LED lamp to the test, and it really helps to boost the longevity of your manicure or pedicure.
