Pedicure Trends Come and Go, But This Classic Colour Will Always Reign Supreme
Red pedicures are a staple for a reason—here’s why fashion people far and wide will always come back to them.
I am a big believer that a great pedicure is a worthwhile expense year-round, however, now that summer has arrived and sandal season is in full swing, I’m a pro-pedicure girlie more than ever. Just last weekend, I headed to the salon myself to refresh my summer pedicure ahead of the incoming heatwave, and I have to say, there are few things more satisfying than a particularly stunning summer pedicure colour paired with a sleek pair of sandals.
Yet, while we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to trending pedicure shades this season, I must admit that I like to stick to the classics. If I’m heading on holiday, you’ll usually find me with a white pedicure. Summer in the city? It’s a pastel pink pedicure that has my heart. And temperatures to rival Barbados? Well, that means a red pedicure, as in my opinion, there’s no colour more fitting for hot, sunny days.
Why Is the Red Pedicure Classic?
So, why the red pedicure? Well, what I love most about this shade is that although it feels classic, there’s still plenty of room to play around with it depending on your tastes and style. For a timeless look, a bright pillar-box tone is always a great choice, while for those who want to make a statement, you can lean even brighter with a chilli-inspired picante pedicure. More of a minimalist? Moody merlot red always looks chic and there’s something unexpected about opting for it at this time of year, which I can’t get enough of.
Personally, at my pedicure appointment, I went for a bright picante tone which I can’t wait to wear with all my favourite summer dresses, however, it wasn’t the only red pedicure design saved to my nail inspo board. To see them all for yourself, as well as the best products to recreate the looks at home, just keep scrolling…
Red Pedicure Inspiration
1. Red Ahead
A classic pillarbox red pedi will always look great.
2. Mirror, Mirror
Add a glossy top coat for a luxe looking finish.
3. Cherry Tones
This dark cherry red shade is a seriously chic choice.
4. French Rose
Bored of block colours? A red French pedicure offer a twist on a classic look.
5. Summer's Calling
The warm undertones make this bright red pedicure ideal for summer.
6. Plum Goodness
If bright colours aren’t for you, try this slightly moodier take on the red pedicure.
7. Celeb-Approved
Celebs including Rochelle Humes and Lily Allen all opt for a red pedicure.
8. Ruby Red
This is my perfect red hue—not too cool, not too warm.
9. Sandal Season
A red pedi and classic black sandals? The perfect pairing.
10. Cabernet Pedi
This rich red wine tone offers a twist on traditional summer pedicure shades.
The Best Products for a Red Pedicure
A great foot cream will keep soles soft all sandal season.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
