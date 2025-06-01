I write about nail trends on a daily basis, and this summer, there are plenty of chic pedicure trends and elegant pedicure colours to choose from. In fact, here at Who What Wear UK, we've been busy covering some of the best pedicure looks, from French pedicures to milky pedicures and even the bolder "picante" pedicure trend, a lot over the past few weeks.

Now, I know that I've previously said that the milky pedicure is the most sophisticated trend of the season, however, I've recently discovered a new nail design, and I think it has taken the top spot as the chicest summer pedicure of all time. Let me introduce you to the milky French pedicure.

As the name suggests, this pedicure combines two of the biggest trends, a milky white nail polish and a classic white French tip, and the result is nothing short of spectacular. Not only does this trend look incredibly elevated, but it will see you through any occasion this summer. If you want to know more, keep on scrolling for some of the best milky French pedicure looks of all time...

Milky French Pedicure Inspiration

Have you ever seen such a chic pedicure?

This pedicure trend looks great dressed up or down.

A square finish makes this milky shade look even more elegant.

Even Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a fan.

This shade really will see you through all your summer events.

Another angle of my favourite milky French pedicure.