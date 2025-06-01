I Take Back Everything I Said Before, *This* Is the Chicest Pedicure I've Ever Seen
The milky French pedicure is totally timeless and undeniably elegant.
I write about nail trends on a daily basis, and this summer, there are plenty of chic pedicure trends and elegant pedicure colours to choose from. In fact, here at Who What Wear UK, we've been busy covering some of the best pedicure looks, from French pedicures to milky pedicures and even the bolder "picante" pedicure trend, a lot over the past few weeks.
Now, I know that I've previously said that the milky pedicure is the most sophisticated trend of the season, however, I've recently discovered a new nail design, and I think it has taken the top spot as the chicest summer pedicure of all time. Let me introduce you to the milky French pedicure.
As the name suggests, this pedicure combines two of the biggest trends, a milky white nail polish and a classic white French tip, and the result is nothing short of spectacular. Not only does this trend look incredibly elevated, but it will see you through any occasion this summer. If you want to know more, keep on scrolling for some of the best milky French pedicure looks of all time...
Milky French Pedicure Inspiration
Have you ever seen such a chic pedicure?
This pedicure trend looks great dressed up or down.
A square finish makes this milky shade look even more elegant.
Even Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a fan.
This shade really will see you through all your summer events.
Another angle of my favourite milky French pedicure.
Best Products for a Milky French Pedicure
To paint on your French tip, you're going to want to use a thin nail art brush like this one from Manucurist.
Don't forget to finish things off with an OPI top coat for a salon-worthy look.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.
