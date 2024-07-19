This "Dated" Pedicure Trend Is Always Polarizing, But Experts Say It's On the Rise

As a beauty editor, I'm forever keeping my eyes peeled on nail trends and pedicure trends. One trend that I've been seeing all over my socials right now is French pedicures. However, the internet seems split on this one. Many think it looks a little dated, but the other camp says it's classic.

The origins of the French manicure came from Orly founder, Jeff Pink, who in 1975 invented it for actresses on films sets who would often need to change their nail color in between scenes. This was time consuming, and the classic and neutral design of the French manicure meant that it worked across scenes and didn't affect the film's continuity. Since then, we've seen the French style take to our toes as a classic and timeless pedicure look.

Is the French Pedicure in Style in 2024?

French pedicure design

(Image credit: @PAINTEDBYJOOLS.)

Whether you love or hate it, the French pedicure isn't going anywhere, with top nail techs proclaiming it's well and truly back.

"I've noticed a significant increase in client requests for French pedicures this year, especially the elegant micro French style," says Amber Hankock, brand ambassador for The Gel Bottle. "French pedicures are timeless, but clients now gravitate towards sheer, neutral bases, rather than the bold ‘pink and white’ look. The micro French style, embraces the clean aesthetic, creating an effortlessly elegant finish," she says.

How to Do a French Pedicure

If you're doing your French pedicure at home, Hancock has some tips for getting it right.

"Achieving the perfect French pedicure starts with meticulous skin and nail prep," says Hancock. "For stubborn cuticles, I use cuticle remover before pushing and nipping. To leave the skin glowing, I finish with Pillow Powder foot soak and Mineral Scrub exfoliator," she says.

"Depending on the client’s skin tone, I typically choose between The Gel Bottle 'Precious,' 'Solo,' or 'Marshmallow' for a pink base. If the client has any discoloration on their toenails, which is quite common for first-time gel pedi clients, I apply 2-3 thin layers of the base color to effectively conceal it and create a flawless finish," adds Hancock.

Lastly, it's time to perfect that French tip. "To achieve smooth, thin lines, opt for a long, fine nail art brush like The Gel Bottle’s Liner 02. The length of this brush helps absorb shakiness, allowing for more precise and controlled application," she says.

Ready to enter your French pedicure era? Scroll ahead for the chicest French pedicure designs we love and the products to get the look.

French Pedicure Ideas

1. Milky French Pedicure

French pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

This is such a pretty take on the French pedicure, featuring a milky white base and crisp white tips.

Essie Artic Jelly
Essie
Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss 00 Arctic Jelly

Apply this sheer white as your base for a milky effect.

Peacci Daisy
Peacci
Nail Polish in Daisy

The perfect white for a crisp French pedicure.

Maniology Premium Nail Art Manicure Brush Set
Maniology
Premium Nail Art Manicure Brush Set

Every brush you could need for a flawless French.

2. Classic French Pedicure

French pedicure design

(Image credit: @millymason_)

You can't beat a classic French pedicure—choose a sheer pink base and pair with a white tip to make your feet look groomed and chic.

Sole Balm
Templespa
Sole Balm

All good pedicures begin with good foot care. This foot cream is one of the best around to leave soles silky soft—what dry cracked heels?

Chanel Ballerina 111 (le Vernis) Longwear Nail Color
Chanel
Le Vernis in Longwear Nail Colour Ballerina 111

Chanel Ballerina is the perfect pink for a French pedi.

Manucurist brush
Manucurist
Nail Art Brush

Get a precise French tip with a fine-nibbed nail art brush such as this one.

3. Pink Jelly French Pedicure

French pedicure design

(Image credit: @millymason_)

The pink jelly polish on this pedicure gives the traditional pedi a fun update.

Essie Jelly Gloss Nail Color in Blush Jelly
Essie
Jelly Gloss Nail Color in Blush Jelly

A sheer jelly pink you'll reach for time and time again.

Manicurist Active Glow in Raspberry
Manucurist
Active Glow in Raspberry

Lends nails a healthy tint of pink.

Nails Inc. Glow and Grow Nail Growth Treatment
Nails Inc.
Glow and Grow Nail Growth Treatment

This nourishing formula encourages stronger nails while imparting a healthy pink flush.

4. Pink French Pedicure

French pedicure design

(Image credit: @millymason_)

I love the bolder pink in this French pedi, which makes a chic change from the standard soft sheer pinks.

Peacci Gossip
Peacci
Nail Polish in Gossip

Such a pretty pink hue for toes that you'll reach for time and time again.

Gel Nail Polish in I Wish You Knew
H&M
Gel Nail Polish in I Wish You Knew

This formula from H&M looks just like gel but is regular polish and has serious staying power.

OPI It's a Girl!
OPI
Nail Polish in It's a Girl!

This hue has a slight sheerness to it, which looks really pretty for a French pedicure.

5. Peach French Pedicure

French pedicure design

(Image credit: @millymason_)

If you're bored of pink, why note try a peachy base for your French pedicure?

Pleasing Milk Man's Cheeks Polish
Pleasing
Milk Man's Cheeks Polish

Pleasing's Astro Milk nail polish collection includes this sheer peachy milky polish.

Nails Inc Good Energy Efficient Plant Power Nail Polish
Nails Inc
Good Energy Efficient Plant Power Nail Polish

Delivers a sheer wash of peach that looks so chic.

Essie, Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss 120 Apricot Jelly
Essie
Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss 120 Apricot Jelly

For something a little bolder, one coat of this jelly apricot polish will make your toes look bright and healthy.

6. Colorful French Pedicure

French pedicure design

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Who says you have to stick to a white French? Experiment with colorful French tips from bold and bright to delicate pastels.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Rouge Casaque

The chicest bright red you'll ever try.

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour
CHANEL
Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Immortelle

This pastel lilac would look so pretty as a colorful French tip.

Bio Sculpture, Cloudcha NailPolish
Bio Sculpture
Gemini Nourishing Nail Polish in Cloudcha

Matcha green is one of the coolest hues to wear right now.

