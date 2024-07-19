This "Dated" Pedicure Trend Is Always Polarizing, But Experts Say It's On the Rise

As a beauty editor, I'm forever keeping my eyes peeled on nail trends and pedicure trends. One trend that I've been seeing all over my socials right now is French pedicures. However, the internet seems split on this one. Many think it looks a little dated, but the other camp says it's classic.



The origins of the French manicure came from Orly founder, Jeff Pink, who in 1975 invented it for actresses on films sets who would often need to change their nail color in between scenes. This was time consuming, and the classic and neutral design of the French manicure meant that it worked across scenes and didn't affect the film's continuity. Since then, we've seen the French style take to our toes as a classic and timeless pedicure look.

Is the French Pedicure in Style in 2024?

Whether you love or hate it, the French pedicure isn't going anywhere, with top nail techs proclaiming it's well and truly back.



"I've noticed a significant increase in client requests for French pedicures this year, especially the elegant micro French style," says Amber Hankock, brand ambassador for The Gel Bottle. "French pedicures are timeless, but clients now gravitate towards sheer, neutral bases, rather than the bold ‘pink and white’ look. The micro French style, embraces the clean aesthetic, creating an effortlessly elegant finish," she says.

How to Do a French Pedicure

If you're doing your French pedicure at home, Hancock has some tips for getting it right.



"Achieving the perfect French pedicure starts with meticulous skin and nail prep," says Hancock. "For stubborn cuticles, I use cuticle remover before pushing and nipping. To leave the skin glowing, I finish with Pillow Powder foot soak and Mineral Scrub exfoliator," she says.



"Depending on the client’s skin tone, I typically choose between The Gel Bottle 'Precious,' 'Solo,' or 'Marshmallow' for a pink base. If the client has any discoloration on their toenails, which is quite common for first-time gel pedi clients, I apply 2-3 thin layers of the base color to effectively conceal it and create a flawless finish," adds Hancock.



Lastly, it's time to perfect that French tip. "To achieve smooth, thin lines, opt for a long, fine nail art brush like The Gel Bottle’s Liner 02. The length of this brush helps absorb shakiness, allowing for more precise and controlled application," she says.



Ready to enter your French pedicure era? Scroll ahead for the chicest French pedicure designs we love and the products to get the look.

French Pedicure Ideas

1. Milky French Pedicure

This is such a pretty take on the French pedicure, featuring a milky white base and crisp white tips.

Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss 00 Arctic Jelly $15 SHOP NOW Apply this sheer white as your base for a milky effect.

Peacci Nail Polish in Daisy $13 SHOP NOW The perfect white for a crisp French pedicure.

Maniology Premium Nail Art Manicure Brush Set $32 SHOP NOW Every brush you could need for a flawless French.

2. Classic French Pedicure

You can't beat a classic French pedicure—choose a sheer pink base and pair with a white tip to make your feet look groomed and chic.

Templespa Sole Balm $35 SHOP NOW All good pedicures begin with good foot care. This foot cream is one of the best around to leave soles silky soft—what dry cracked heels?

Chanel Le Vernis in Longwear Nail Colour Ballerina 111 $32 SHOP NOW Chanel Ballerina is the perfect pink for a French pedi.

Manucurist Nail Art Brush $16 SHOP NOW Get a precise French tip with a fine-nibbed nail art brush such as this one.

3. Pink Jelly French Pedicure

The pink jelly polish on this pedicure gives the traditional pedi a fun update.

Essie Jelly Gloss Nail Color in Blush Jelly $13 SHOP NOW A sheer jelly pink you'll reach for time and time again.

Manucurist Active Glow in Raspberry $16 SHOP NOW Lends nails a healthy tint of pink.

Nails Inc. Glow and Grow Nail Growth Treatment $9 SHOP NOW This nourishing formula encourages stronger nails while imparting a healthy pink flush.

4. Pink French Pedicure

I love the bolder pink in this French pedi, which makes a chic change from the standard soft sheer pinks.

Peacci Nail Polish in Gossip $13 SHOP NOW Such a pretty pink hue for toes that you'll reach for time and time again.

H&M Gel Nail Polish in I Wish You Knew $10 SHOP NOW This formula from H&M looks just like gel but is regular polish and has serious staying power.

OPI Nail Polish in It's a Girl! $14 SHOP NOW This hue has a slight sheerness to it, which looks really pretty for a French pedicure.

5. Peach French Pedicure

If you're bored of pink, why note try a peachy base for your French pedicure?

Pleasing Milk Man's Cheeks Polish $18 SHOP NOW Pleasing's Astro Milk nail polish collection includes this sheer peachy milky polish.

Nails Inc Good Energy Efficient Plant Power Nail Polish $10 SHOP NOW Delivers a sheer wash of peach that looks so chic.

Essie Nail Art Studio Jelly Gloss 120 Apricot Jelly $13 SHOP NOW For something a little bolder, one coat of this jelly apricot polish will make your toes look bright and healthy.

6. Colorful French Pedicure

Who says you have to stick to a white French? Experiment with colorful French tips from bold and bright to delicate pastels.

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Rouge Casaque $57 SHOP NOW The chicest bright red you'll ever try.

CHANEL Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Immortelle $32 SHOP NOW This pastel lilac would look so pretty as a colorful French tip.