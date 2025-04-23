I Thought I Was Over This "Juvenile" Nail Color, But Rihanna Just Convinced Me Otherwise
Perfect for summer.
Maybe it's because I painted my nails with White Out all of middle school (a beauty gal through and through!), but to me, bright white polish just feels a tad juvenile. Don't get me wrong, I love a white nail moment when it's milky and sheer, and I will forever adore creamy French tips; I'm also one to sport a pearly, glazed-donut finish every so often. There's just something about a full coat of frosting white that reads a little… outdated. Recently, though, I saw Rihanna's recent bright white pedicure (paired with a similarly polarizing Canadian tuxedo), and I've officially changed my tune. Her polish looks expensive, creamy, and perfect for summer, so I've decided to compile all the inspo.
On Sunday night, the singer and pop-culture icon (and, ahem, self-made billionaire) stepped out for a late-night dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica wearing a full denim-on-denim outfit with strappy sandals—a warm-weather uniform practically begging to be paired with a bright, summer-coded pedi. On Rihanna, the stark white polish instantly brightens her ensemble (similar to butter yellow tips) yet still appears minimalist chic. It makes a statement without going full neon or bright pink, and rest assured, it suits every color outfit and shoe selection, though I must say, it does look extra expensive against a pair of sleek leather flip-flops.
In case it's giving too Wite Out, you'll be happy to know that you don't have to opt for bright, brilliant white to hop on the trend. Ivory, eggshell, vanilla, and antique white look just as classy, so feel free to choose whichever hue best suits your undertones; just make sure you apply two or more coats for an opaque, creamy finish. I, for one, will be copying Rihanna with a snow-white version, but these luxe iterations below have also been consuming my brain space.
More White Pedicure Ideas for Summer
Glossy and elegant.
See? A white pedicure looks striking against black leather sandals.
Here's some more evidence.
I rest my case.
This pearl moment is just so pretty.
Shop White Nail Polish
Funny Bunny is a cult favorite for a reason! One coat will deliver a dreamy, milky finish, while two or more coats reads creamy and opaque.
This bright white lacquer dries in just 60 seconds.
Technically, this polish is marketed for French tips, but you can give your entire nail plate a coat if you please.
Aptly named Icing on the Cake, this white polish has a creamy, frosting-like finish.
Here's another opaque lacquer I'll use for at-home French tips but looks stunning as a full mani. Plus, it's 10-free and long-lasting.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
