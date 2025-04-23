I Thought I Was Over This "Juvenile" Nail Color, But Rihanna Just Convinced Me Otherwise

Perfect for summer.

Rihanna is chic in a denim ensemble paired with fur shaw and new Dior bag as she enjoys a late night dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jamie Schneider's avatar
By
published
Maybe it's because I painted my nails with White Out all of middle school (a beauty gal through and through!), but to me, bright white polish just feels a tad juvenile. Don't get me wrong, I love a white nail moment when it's milky and sheer, and I will forever adore creamy French tips; I'm also one to sport a pearly, glazed-donut finish every so often. There's just something about a full coat of frosting white that reads a little… outdated. Recently, though, I saw Rihanna's recent bright white pedicure (paired with a similarly polarizing Canadian tuxedo), and I've officially changed my tune. Her polish looks expensive, creamy, and perfect for summer, so I've decided to compile all the inspo.

On Sunday night, the singer and pop-culture icon (and, ahem, self-made billionaire) stepped out for a late-night dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica wearing a full denim-on-denim outfit with strappy sandals—a warm-weather uniform practically begging to be paired with a bright, summer-coded pedi. On Rihanna, the stark white polish instantly brightens her ensemble (similar to butter yellow tips) yet still appears minimalist chic. It makes a statement without going full neon or bright pink, and rest assured, it suits every color outfit and shoe selection, though I must say, it does look extra expensive against a pair of sleek leather flip-flops.

In case it's giving too Wite Out, you'll be happy to know that you don't have to opt for bright, brilliant white to hop on the trend. Ivory, eggshell, vanilla, and antique white look just as classy, so feel free to choose whichever hue best suits your undertones; just make sure you apply two or more coats for an opaque, creamy finish. I, for one, will be copying Rihanna with a snow-white version, but these luxe iterations below have also been consuming my brain space.

More White Pedicure Ideas for Summer

Photo of a White Pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Glossy and elegant.

Photo of a White Pedicure

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

See? A white pedicure looks striking against black leather sandals.

Photo of a White Pedicure

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Here's some more evidence.

Photo of a White Pedicure

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

I rest my case.

Photo of a White Pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

This pearl moment is just so pretty.

Shop White Nail Polish

Opi Nail Lacquer Alpine Snow | Opaque Soft White Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Vegan, Fast Drying, Streak Free
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Alpine Snow

You can't go wrong with this classic OPI shade.

Black, White & Neutral Nail Polish - Blanc
Essie
Nail Polish in Blanc

This Essie number is also a staple.

Dior Vernis
Dior
Dior Vernis in Jasmin

Dior's white polish has the glossiest finish.

Opi Nail Lacquer, Funny Bunny, Nail Polish, 0.5 Fl Oz
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny

Funny Bunny is a cult favorite for a reason! One coat will deliver a dreamy, milky finish, while two or more coats reads creamy and opaque.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color Polish, White on Time, 0.31 Fl Oz, Quick Dry
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Color Polish in White on Time

This bright white lacquer dries in just 60 seconds.

Cnd - Vinylux Studio White 0.5 Oz - #151
CND
Vinylux Studio in White

Glossy, bright-white gel nails will always look chic.

Orly Nail Lacquer French Man, White Tips, 0.6 Fluid Ounce
Orly
Nail Lacquer in French Manicure White Tips

Technically, this polish is marketed for French tips, but you can give your entire nail plate a coat if you please.

Ella+mila - Icing on the Cake - .45oz
Ella+Mila
Nail Polish in Icing on the Cake

Aptly named Icing on the Cake, this white polish has a creamy, frosting-like finish.

Sundays - Nail Polish - No. 01
Sunday Studio
Nail Polish in No. 01

Here's another opaque lacquer I'll use for at-home French tips but looks stunning as a full mani. Plus, it's 10-free and long-lasting.

Explore More:
