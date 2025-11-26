Calling It: This Trendy Color Will Be the Red of 2026

Shop the Lili Reinhart-endorsed color trend before everyone else.

Lili Reinhart wearing a leather coat, jeans, and green accessories
(Image credit: T.JACKSON/Backgrid)
I won't go as far as to say that the reign of red is over, but I think we can all agree that it's been a very long reign, and people are yearning for a new statement-making It color to add a pop of color to their outfits. (Sorry, butter yellow—you don't make a statement.) The S/S 26 runways were saturated with bold colors, and one of them was just worn by Lili Reinhart in the form of multiple accessories to complement her otherwise muted outfit.

The color I'm referring to is acid green, which had prominent placements at Prada, Tibi, and Versace, among many others. Reinhart wore a full look from Tory Burch's resort 2026 collection. With her jeans, gray sweater, and luxe cognac leather coat, she wore an acid green scarf wrapped tightly at the neck like a turtleneck, and a satin acid green bag and wedge heels. Like red, acid green offers a strong contrast to many colors, so it goes with everything because it sort of goes with nothing.

In my opinion, it's not too soon to start working acid green into your wardrobe, so keep scrolling for inspiration and to shop a handful of chic pieces to get a head start on the major 2026 color trend.

Lili Reinhart wearing a leather coat, jeans, and lime green accessories

(Image credit: T.JACKSON/Backgrid)

On Lili Reinhart: Tory Burch outfit, bag, and shoes

The Acid Green Color Trend on the S/S 26 Runways

Tibi S/S 26 runway, acid green color trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Tibi S/S 26

Prada S/S 26 runway, acid green color trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Prada S/S 26

Versace S/S 26 runway, acid green color trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Versace S/S 26

Fendi S/S 26 runway, acid green color trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fendi S/S 26

Erdem S/S 26 runway, acid green color trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Erdem S/S 26

Ulla Johnson S/S 26 runway, acid green color trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Ulla Johnson S/S 26

Dries Van Noten S/S 26 runway, acid green color trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Dries Van Noten S/S 26

Emilia Wickstead S/S 26 runway, acid green color trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Emilia Wickstead S/S 26

Diotima S/S 26 runway, acid green color trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Diotima S/S 26

Shop Acid Green Pieces

