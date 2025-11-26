Calling It: This Trendy Color Will Be the Red of 2026

The color I'm referring to is acid green, which had prominent placements at Prada, Tibi, and Versace, among many others. Reinhart wore a full look from Tory Burch's resort 2026 collection. With her jeans, gray sweater, and luxe cognac leather coat, she wore an acid green scarf wrapped tightly at the neck like a turtleneck, and a satin acid green bag and wedge heels. Like red, acid green offers a strong contrast to many colors, so it goes with everything because it sort of goes with nothing.
In my opinion, it's not too soon to start working acid green into your wardrobe, so keep scrolling for inspiration and to shop a handful of chic pieces to get a head start on the major 2026 color trend.
On Lili Reinhart: Tory Burch outfit, bag, and shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.