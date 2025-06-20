This Is, Hands Down, the Most Elegant Pedicure Colour to Wear This Summer

If you want your pedicure to look timeless and chic this summer, you need to know about this trending shade.

A collage of soft pink pedicure looks
(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon, @millymason_)
More often than not, during the summer months, I notice some of the year's biggest nail trends also become popular pedicure options. Take milky nails, for example. This popular nail colour has been reigning supreme for a while now, and there's no denying that the milky French pedicure trend is one of the chicest looks this season.

However, whenever I'm channeling a more elegant aesthetic, I always opt for a soft pink manicure. Don't get me wrong, I love a white or nude nail polish as much as the next person, but there's something wonderfully delicate and completely timeless about this trend that enables it to elevate any look.

So much so that I happen to think that the pink pedicure trend is going to be big this summer. I've already spotted this look on social media, and I even tried it myself at the weekend (spoiler alert: I'm obsessed). As a beauty editor who predicts nail trends for a living, I highly suggest that you keep on scrolling to check out some of the most elegant pink pedicure looks out there, and don't forget to screenshot your fave pictures to take to your next nail appointment...

Pink Pedicure Inspiration

A woman with a short, soft pink pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Subtle and chic.

A woman wearing black and white Chanel sandals with a soft pink pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Yep, a pink pedicure will pair nicely with all of your favourite sandals.

A woman with a pink French tip pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

A pink French pedicure is especially on trend.

A woman with a square-shaped, pink pedicure

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

I am in love with this shade.

A woman wearing red Hermes sandals with a soft pink pedicure

(Image credit: @millymason_)

A soft pink pedi really is so versatile.

A close-up picture of a woman's baby pink pedicure

(Image credit: @bombshellnailslondon)

A square nail shape adds a sophisticated edge.

Best Products for a Pink Pedicure

Essie Nail Polish - 13 Mademoiselle 13.5ml
Essie
Nail Polish in Mademoiselle

This Essie nail colour is always my summer go-to.

Nail Polish
H&M
Nail Polish in In the 60s

How fun is this slightly brighter H&M nail polish?

Cowshed Pedicure Kit
Cowshed
Pedicure Kit

The ultimate pedicure kit to get a salon-worthy look at home.

Nailberry Rose Blossom Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
Nailberry
Rose Blossom Oxygenated Nail Lacquer

The perfect soft pink.

Nails Inc. Ladbroke Grove Grooving Quick Drying Nail Polish 14ml
Nails Inc.
Ladbroke Grove Grooving Quick Drying Nail Polish

This nail polish dries in no time at all, meaning you can have a professional-looking pedicure in minutes.

Ameliorate Intensive Foot Therapy 75ml
Ameliorate
Intensive Foot Therapy

My secret weapon for summer-ready feet? A nourishing foot cream.

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

