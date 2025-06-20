This Is, Hands Down, the Most Elegant Pedicure Colour to Wear This Summer

More often than not, during the summer months, I notice some of the year's biggest nail trends also become popular pedicure options. Take milky nails, for example. This popular nail colour has been reigning supreme for a while now, and there's no denying that the milky French pedicure trend is one of the chicest looks this season.

However, whenever I'm channeling a more elegant aesthetic, I always opt for a soft pink manicure. Don't get me wrong, I love a white or nude nail polish as much as the next person, but there's something wonderfully delicate and completely timeless about this trend that enables it to elevate any look.

So much so that I happen to think that the pink pedicure trend is going to be big this summer. I've already spotted this look on social media, and I even tried it myself at the weekend (spoiler alert: I'm obsessed). As a beauty editor who predicts nail trends for a living, I highly suggest that you keep on scrolling to check out some of the most elegant pink pedicure looks out there, and don't forget to screenshot your fave pictures to take to your next nail appointment...

Pink Pedicure Inspiration

Subtle and chic.

Yep, a pink pedicure will pair nicely with all of your favourite sandals.

A pink French pedicure is especially on trend.

I am in love with this shade.

A soft pink pedi really is so versatile.

A square nail shape adds a sophisticated edge.