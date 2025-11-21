From Wine-Stained Lips to Tinsel Touches: 10 Holiday Beauty Trends Fashion People Have Been Bookmarking for Months

There’s something about this time of year that feels undeniably magical. Whether it be the Fifth Avenue shop windows glittering with holiday presents or the clinking champagne glasses filled with golden bubbles, there’s a special magic that flutters in the falling snow. While we love cozying up in our homes in a face mask by the fireplace, we can’t deny how “outside” this cold-weather season demands us to be—especially when the pile of holiday party invites grows larger by the day. But if you find yourself in a glam slump before you shimmy into your party dress, allow us to inspire you with these burgeoning beauty trends that scream “taste.”
We took a look back at the makeup and hair looks that peppered the F/W 25 runways to see which expert-approved trends are coming to fruition—particularly as holiday season kicks into full gear. Between the icy swathes of frosted shadow that decorated Iris Van Herpen’s show and the windburn blush that rosied Stella McCartney’s collection, we have a full-blown holiday beauty guidebook. Top celebrity hairstylists and makeup artists, Dimitris Giannetos and Kasey Spickard, also weigh in on their holiday glam tips, tricks, and predictions.
Ahead, the top 10 beauty trends that are sure to turn heads this holiday season.
10 Holiday Beauty Trends to Try
Wine-Stained Lips
A red lip for the holidays is a no-brainer, but we can’t get this flushed, jammy look off of our minds. Plucked straight from the Zuhair Murad F/W 25 runway—an exquisite collection dripping in diamante embellishments and free-flowing silks—this merlot lip is a chic way to deviate from the classics while keeping things formal.
To recreate this look, dab a plum-colored lipstick onto your lips with your finger, making sure to concentrate the color in the center of the lips before feathering it out slightly beyond your natural lip line (the bitten-lip look, if you will). You can also use a sheer lip stain on your pout, diffused lightly with a fluffy brush along the edges, to achieve a no-budge look (helpful during nights of eating, drinking, and small talk).
Shop the Look
VIOLETTE_FR
Lip Nectar in Dahlia Noir
Glossier
Ultralip in Ember
Makeup by Mario
Supersatin Lipstick in Forest Hills
“Modern” Hollywood Waves
If you’re looking for the perfect time to try something new, Giannetos says that the holidays is the “perfect” time. His top hairstyle recommendation? Old Hollywood ‘dos—but in a new, more modernized way. “I love the look of an S wave in the front, with a piece tucked behind the ear to highlight the face,” the celebrity hairstylist tells Who What Wear. Case in point: his timeless, yet striking silver creation on Gigi Hadid (though we also spied a flapper-esque iteration on the Murad F/W 25 runway).
“If you want to create this at home, you can use a 1-inch curling iron to add waves to the hair,” he starts. “The crucial part is to make sure you set the hair in place with clips and let it cool,” he explains. “From there, you just need to gently brush with a paddle brush and set in place with hair spray.” He trusts the Mason Pearson paddle brush for the most evenly fanned waves and uses the Dyson Supersonic to achieve the most volume. “Having the right heat tools also makes a big impact when it comes to achieving professional-quality hair looks at home,” he adds.
As you plan your holiday looks this season, consider swapping your warm brown eye shadows and glittery golds for something a bit icier. “In my opinion, a gray eye with a caramel-beige lip is eternally chic,” Terry Barber, MAC's director of makeup artistry for the UK and Europe, previously told WWW. Whether you don striking grayscale eye shadow like at Giorgio Armani Privé’s F/W 25 show or try a Gabbriette-inspired concealer lip, incorporating a bit of this trend will make your look instantly fashionable.
Shop the Look
MAC Cosmetics
M·a·cximal Sleek Satin Lipstick in Fleshpot
Make Up For Ever
Artist Color Pencil Long-Lasting Lip Liner in Wherever Walnut
Makeup by Mario
Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: the Neutrals
Doll Glam
If you’re looking for something elevated that still feels classic, try this nostalgic, sugar-sweet trend. Senior beauty editor Jamie Schneider predicted the rise of “baby-doll fall” this summer, marked by Sabrina Carpenter-pink cheeks, flipped-out bobs, and spiky lashes. But for the holiday season, we’re loving this trend with a softer, more reverential approach. Spickard has witnessed the resurgence of old Hollywood glamour in the recent months, marked by “soft velvet blurred skin, sculpted cheeks, and a defined lip.”
We can’t help but think of this saccharine vintage look from Yanina Couture’s F/W 25 show, where models sauntered down the runway wearing powdery-pink eye shadow, embracing the no-mascara trend, and lacquering their lips in bright blue-red lipstick. If you want to take this look up a notch, Spickard recommends trying “high-shine, red glossy lips” for a modern twist. “I’m loving the Amp It Lip Kits by Mikayla Nogueira… especially the deeper rich browns and punchy red,” he adds. “It’s a hybrid of intense pigment with a skincare focus.”
Shop the Look
Rhode
Pocket Blush in Piggy
VIOLETTE_FR
Bisou Balm in Amour Fou
POV Beauty
Amp Kit in Shirley Temple
Chic Chignons
Sophisticated and oh-so chic, Giannetos will always recommend a “slicked back, snatched updo” for the holidays. “You can pull your hair back and accent the look with a festive hair accessory or with a statement earring,” he muses. “It creates a nice balance.” Take Giannetos’ sleek middle-parted chignon on Kim Kardashian for the premiere of All’s Fair in Paris, for example, or Khloé Kardashian’s slicked, elegantly twisted low bun, which are simply begging to be recreated for swanky holiday parties.
Whether you’re twisting your hair into a romantic, pinned-up topknot or crafting an ultra-slick look, Giannetos expresses the importance of hair spray. “I never see a client without the L’Oreal Paris Elnett Strong Hold Setting Spray in my kit,” he admits. “When I need a look to last through red carpet appearances, premieres—whatever the occasion—this has been my go-to for years.”
Shop the Look
L'Oréal Paris
Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray
Deborah Pagani
Large DP Pin
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray
Wind-Flushed Blush
“Cold girl” makeup has flooded our social feeds for the past two years, and the runways predict that this wind-burned look is here to stay for another season. The aforementioned Stella McCartney show complemented structured ensembles with vampy red lips and rouge-flushed cheeks—opting for plummy mauves and reddish hues for that fresh-off-the-slopes look.
On the other hand, Julie De Libran’s F/W 25 show played with this trend by dusting cool-toned, baby pink pigment onto the apples of the models’ cheeks, producing visions of sugarplum fairies and lacy porcelain dolls rather than a realistic flush. Whether you want to lean into fantastical pops of pink or emulate whipping winter winds, the heavy blush trend is one to embrace this holiday season.
Shop the Look
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm in Après
Makeup by Mario
Soft Pop Plumping Cream Blush Veil in Pink Peony
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Grateful
Touch of Tinsel
Shimmery shadow and the holidays will always go hand-in-hand, but Spickard wants you to play with all-over shine. Why, you may ask? Because of the hotly anticipated release of Wicked: For Good and “looks inspired by the sparkle and shimmer of Glinda/Ariana,” Spickard muses. “Think ethereal sparkle, pearlescent highlights, and fluttery lashes.”
Try tapping glitter shadows onto your lids to recreate this dreamy, frosted eye from Tamara Ralph’s F/W 25 show, or drench your lids in a shimmery liquid shadow like at Imane Ayissi. “For that ethereal Glinda glow and elevated, ethereal sparkle, go for highlighters that give that lit-from-within glow,” the makeup artist recommends. He recommends using something ultra-reflective—like a highlighter, for instance—on the cheeks and eyes for a cohesive holiday glow.
Shop the Look
R.e.m. Beauty
Starlet Liquid Eyeshadow in Fembot
NARS
Light Reflecting Luminizing Powder in Eros
Isamaya
Core Palette 1.0
Icy Accents
For a more concentrated version of the trend above, try packing your glitter products into smaller, more intentional areas of the eyes and face. We’re feeling particularly inspired by Iris Van Herpen’s use of frosted pigments on the inner corners of the eyes and high points of the face—an ethereal and editorial way to approach holiday makeup in 2025.
Another show that struck the holiday angle just right was Blumarine’s F/W 25 display, which combined the lines’ intricate textiles with smoky greige hues and brilliant pops of blue. Trace this shade along your top and bottom lashes to mimic this mesmerizing eye look.