I'm Desperate to Copy Selena Gomez's Romeo + Juliet Manicure—It's Giving 1996 in the Best Way

I associate Selena Gomez with a signature manicure—one that's simple and sophisticated. For example, in recent memory, she's sported an expensive-looking shade of "peach champagne" and a classic cherry-red color. While I always appreciate these elegant nail looks (I'm a beauty editor, after all!), she recently debuted a new set of nails that's a far cry from minimal. It's bold, decadent, detailed, and reminiscent of Romeo + Juliet. I'm not talking about Shakespeare's 400-year-old original version—I'm talking about Baz Luhrmann's 1996 film starring Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio. IYKYK.
Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik created the manicure, and it's stunning. It has all the same visually spectacular colors and motifs from the 1996 movie. There are shades of blood red, romantic pink, and pure white. There are glittering nail gems, a Sacred Heart symbol, and glinting hints of gold. I can almost hear the swelling orchestral music and see Leo's yearning, tear-rimmed eyes when I look at it.
As someone who A) constantly rewatched Romeo + Juliet as a teen (I still have a copy of the VHS tucked safely in storage), and B) saves nail looks like it's her job (it is), I'm utterly entranced by this level of detail. Be still, my millennial heart!
I would be thrilled to show off this manicure at any time, but I think it's especially relevant for the holidays and/or Valentine's Day. (You can catch me re-creating this on the eve of February 14). Sorry, but my go-to minimalist manicures are out; this maximalist manicure is in.
In an Instagram post, Bachik says he used Tweezerman products, Aprés colors, and his own Click Colors nail polishes. While I think it would be difficult to re-create this manicure at home, I'll either book a salon appointment ASAP or try to achieve a similar look using press-ons and/or nail gems. Shop a selection of them below.
Shop Nail Gems and Accessories
Laza
Colorful Rhinestones Nail Gems
Nail gems are the easiest way to elevate a manicure into eye-catching status.
Olive and June
Nail Gem Kit
These nail gems from Olive and June contain hundreds of options.
boldandbrushednails
Romeo & Juliet Rosary Embellished Press on Nail Set
You can go all in with this Romeo & Juliet-themed set. It's stunning (and hand-painted!).
PUEEN
Multi-Shape Nail Art With Jeweled Accents
This gold-and-silver nail gem set is perfect for the holiday season.
Lost Angels
Press-On Nails in Not Yours
These press-on nails are also deserving of pure and utter devotion.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.