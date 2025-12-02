I'm Desperate to Copy Selena Gomez's Romeo + Juliet Manicure—It's Giving 1996 in the Best Way

Selena Gomez

I associate Selena Gomez with a signature manicure—one that's simple and sophisticated. For example, in recent memory, she's sported an expensive-looking shade of "peach champagne" and a classic cherry-red color. While I always appreciate these elegant nail looks (I'm a beauty editor, after all!), she recently debuted a new set of nails that's a far cry from minimal. It's bold, decadent, detailed, and reminiscent of Romeo + Juliet. I'm not talking about Shakespeare's 400-year-old original version—I'm talking about Baz Luhrmann's 1996 film starring Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio. IYKYK.

Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik created the manicure, and it's stunning. It has all the same visually spectacular colors and motifs from the 1996 movie. There are shades of blood red, romantic pink, and pure white. There are glittering nail gems, a Sacred Heart symbol, and glinting hints of gold. I can almost hear the swelling orchestral music and see Leo's yearning, tear-rimmed eyes when I look at it.

As someone who A) constantly rewatched Romeo + Juliet as a teen (I still have a copy of the VHS tucked safely in storage), and B) saves nail looks like it's her job (it is), I'm utterly entranced by this level of detail. Be still, my millennial heart!

I would be thrilled to show off this manicure at any time, but I think it's especially relevant for the holidays and/or Valentine's Day. (You can catch me re-creating this on the eve of February 14). Sorry, but my go-to minimalist manicures are out; this maximalist manicure is in.

In an Instagram post, Bachik says he used Tweezerman products, Aprés colors, and his own Click Colors nail polishes. While I think it would be difficult to re-create this manicure at home, I'll either book a salon appointment ASAP or try to achieve a similar look using press-ons and/or nail gems. Shop a selection of them below.

