The Bride Wore Danielle Frankel and Vintage Ralph Lauren for Her Wedding at Blackberry Farm

"Our (almost) decade-long romance started studying abroad in London the summer of 2016," Mollie Mandel, an integrated marketing director of luxury at Who What Wear and Marie Claire, shares as she thinks back on the international romance with her now husband, Matthew Stewart, a managing partner at River Circle Capital and Galt Holdings. "I first saw Matthew at his fraternity party, where his band was playing the spring of my junior year. I remember turning to my friend and saying, 'Who is that?' I later learned he would also be studying abroad in London that summer and allegedly remarked, 'Who knows? Maybe I'll fall in love with Matthew Stewart this summer.'" Little did she know that was exactly what would happen when the two arrived in London that summer and fell in love.
The romance began in London before bringing them back stateside for years of dating while living apart between New York and Atlanta. "After years of long distance and a new home in Nashville, Matthew pulled off a surprise Central Park proposal while I was back in New York for a work trip," Mandel gushes. "Both of our parents were in on it, including my grandma, who gave Matthew the ring my grandpa proposed to her with 70 years earlier in NYC."
After their engagement, the couple started planning the wedding and quickly settled on Blackberry Farm, a sprawling 4200-acre estate in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in Walland, Tennessee. "With Matthew and I living in Nashville, it's become meaningful to us as a couple," Mandel shares. The wedding, which was held on a crisp fall weekend in November 2025, brought the couple's vision to life. Seasonal florals embraced the colors of autumn. The bride's wedding wardrobe included Danielle Frankel, Lein, and vintage Ralph Lauren. A performance at the reception by the groom's college band even tied the celebratory moment back to the moment the couple first met.
"The three-day weekend began with a candlelit family dinner in the wine cellar."
"I kicked off my wedding-weekend looks with a Danielle Frankel two-piece that felt perfect for the occasion—a nod to the mock-neck overlay I'd be wearing later in the weekend and to the stripes that ran as a through line in our design."
"I paired the look with burgundy Jimmy Choo heels, our color of the weekend."
The couple with family at dinner.
"The dinner was such a special moment for us and our families, a chance to take in the calm before the storm."
"We kept the design handsome for the intimate setting—a bit more neutral with a touch of brown and terra-cotta and blush."
"Afterward, we met our guests at the main house bar for welcome drinks, where the cozy room buzzed with excitement."
"Guests enjoyed activities and everything the farm has to offer on Friday, followed by an alfresco evening at the Yallarhammer."
The setting for the welcome dinner.
"The welcome party was a honey-toned ode to the season. Ariella Chezar, our amazing florist, encouraged us to embrace the golden tone of the birch trees surrounding the creekside setting."
"Matthew and I both wore Ralph Lauren for the occasion. He looked handsome in a tweed suit with suede details and loafers. I wore a vintage RL dress sourced by Tab Vintage paired with heeled RL Collection boots. The stripe-and-paisley patchwork on the dress tied my weekend looks together and was the perfect piece for the setting. For something borrowed, I wore my best friend Kat's wedding earrings from Sophie Buhai along with an antique cuff from the 1800s gifted to me by my bridesmaids."
"We layered striped honey-yellow linens on the picnic tables, benches, and napkins and popped the place setting with a blind-pressed menu featuring seasonal farm icons. Ariella layered the tables with the stunning florals, mounds of moss, golden pears, and wildly beautiful mushrooms. Matthew loves to fish, so the Yallarhammer (a type of fly for fly-fishing) setting was especially fitting for Friday. We had to tie that in with the escort-card moment!"
"We enjoyed dinner under the lights and candlelight with lanterns glowing over the pond and later invited guests to an outdoor concert from one of Matthew's and my favorite bands and a friend of my family, Wilderado. It was a highlight of the weekend and a memory I will never forget."
"I got ready in the Garden House with my girls. It was the perfect peaceful morning to start the most special day."
"I wore a vintage Christian Dior nightgown and robe that I sourced on eBay."
The bride wore Danielle Frankel on her wedding day.
"My best friend and matron of honor, my mom wore a custom One Of by Patricia Voto dress in the most beautiful fabric that incorporated all of our colors."
"Lila Childs (the best!) did my makeup for the weekend and made me feel like the best version of myself. We had more fun with my looks earlier in the weekend, drawing inspiration from '90s Ralph Lauren campaigns, but kept the makeup natural and feminine for the wedding day."
"My bridesmaids wore monogrammed oversize white button-downs from The Frankie Shop."
"My bridesmaids wore a mix of solid and floral dresses in a palette of moss green, blue, burgundy, and soft yellow—the colors of the weekend. I wanted a variety of looks and for my girls to feel their best, so I helped each of them choose the perfect dress. They all looked so chic."
"Laura Bosshardt of Laura Lines Calligraphy produced all of the paper, from save-the-date to day-of details. Knowing paper was really important to me and my mom, the Augusta Cole team highly recommended Laura for her range of design, from elegant and timeless calligraphy and textural graphic design to line drawings and watercolor illustrations. I was drawn to different styles for different applications, and she was the perfect person to affect our vision. Our paper suite did a beautiful job of setting the tone for the elegant style and burgundy, brown, moss-green, and light-blue palette to come, but it also gave our guests a sense of place through her whimsical illustrations of the farm."
"From the start, I knew I wanted Danielle Frankel to design my dress—classic yet modern and effortlessly feminine."
"I tried on quite a few of [Danielle Frankel's] designs, each one more beautiful than the last, but ultimately, we customized with the best of everything I loved. We added a tulle overlay to the bubble-hem skirt with hand-cut lace and delicate spaghetti straps to the Drew and paired it with a topper with lace appliqué for the ceremony. I chose Danielle's classic short veil, which was the perfect finishing touch with the tulle topper."
"I wore my mom's diamond flower studs with a yellow-diamond center that my dad bought her as an anniversary gift from the Tiny Jewel Box in D.C. My engagement ring is a classic emerald cut, originally my grandmother's ring. For my wedding bands, I chose a mix-metal stack from FoundRae and a classic Cartier gold band for Matthew."
"Matthew wore a Todd Snyder tuxedo with a white dinner jacket paired with an oversize satin Tom Ford bow tie and Rubinacci velvet loafers. His 30th birthday was just before the wedding, so he wore the vintage Rolex Submariner from his birth year that our close friend Ryan Chong, CMO of Bezel, helped me source as a gift."
WWW Weddings Tip: "Stay true to your personal style but have a little fun! Whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and confident."
The bride with her parents.
"My handsome guy. Fishing moments before our first look—classic!"
The couple with their families.
"Our flower girls and ring bearers looked absolutely precious in Pepa London. The ring-bearer pillows were a special touch made by Patricia Voto of One Of with the same fabric of my mom's dress."
Moments before the ceremony.
"Saturday's ceremony was an extension of one of the prettiest spots on the entire farm: the back lawn of the Main House. We have so many enjoyable memories soaking in that view of the Smoky Mountains on the Adirondacks. We wanted the ceremony to feel intimate and nestled into the space, so we carried the potted plants down the aisle, and then Ariella encircled where we were to stand with soft, delicate white and green florals with a touch of golden foliage to reflect the season."
"I first went to Blackberry Farm on a mother-daughter trip in May 2023. It was a dream to have everyone we love together on the property for a weekend of celebrating. The Blackberry and Augusta Cole teams made that dream come true and then some. It was magical."
"My parents walked me down the aisle to Chris Stapleton's 'Joy of My Life' performed by bluegrass band The Whiskey Rebellion."
"Matthew's dad, Ron, officiated our ceremony, which was so special."
Moments after the couple said "I do."
"My grandma Annie, who means the world to me, dressed in Loro Piana, her signature."
The bride and groom on their wedding day.
"After cocktails on the stone terrace and through the Main House, we invited our guests to enjoy a dinner party with us at The Barn."
"We focused on a residential and elegant feel with silver, etched crystal, and occasional touches of blue and white. The florals were so gorgeous in rich burgundy, caramel, mauve, pomegranate, and touches of soft blue."
"I had a clear direction from the start, but I did not know exactly how it was going to take shape over the three different events and multiple entertaining spaces at Blackberry Farm. Working with Augusta and her team to bring my design preferences to life was definitely a favorite part of the planning experience. Overall, I wanted to nod to the season without feeling obviously fall. I wanted to embrace the beauty of Blackberry and the farm setting while still feeling chic and celebratory. And I wanted to incorporate classic patterns like check, ticking, and stripes without feeling too rustic. The Barn and reception design were so fun to see come to life—the perfect complement to Blackberry's design and our shared love of French interiors."
"Matthew and I capped off the dinner by inviting everyone through the wine tunnel to party, where we surprised everyone with dirty martinis en route!"
"Between the painted dance floor, the striped-and-checked tented stage, our trompe l'oeil bar, and the little illustrated lamp shades, I am not sure what I loved most in the dancing room!"
The couple takes their first dance.
WWW Weddings Tip: "Working with a planner who you really trust and gets your style and vision is so worth it and makes all the difference. Augusta and her team honestly became like family and made the whole planning process feel easy and fun."
Cutting the cake.
"My dad got his groomsmen high-tops for his wedding, so I surprised him with matching Converse for our father-daughter dance. Gave him his Father of the Bride moment with sneakers and checkered tablecloths—just like he always dreamed!"
"His groomsmen, who are my godfathers and uncle, joined the party in their high-tops too!"
"We never left the dance floor! Matthew's college band made a guest appearance."
"My second look was a bespoke lace slip dress by Lein."
"Meredith Stoecklein's designs have a way of making you feel confident and comfortable, and I adored everything I tried on. We landed on a bespoke slip dress with a nude silk underlay and beautiful Italian wool lace that was perfect for the setting and dancing and plenty of party tricks."