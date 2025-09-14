Autumn Nail Trends Always Feel "Samey"—These 5 Feel Fresh for the New Season

I have to be honest, even as a beauty editor who writes about nail trends on a regular basis, I often find myself stuck requesting the same nail looks time and time again. Whether I’m just a creature of habit or simply fall prey to the pressure that takes over as soon as the seemingly endless wheel of colours is thrust into my hand, I’m not sure, yet in that moment, all trends go out the window and once again I find myself requesting two coats of The Gel Bottle’s Dolly (a forever classic nail colour, FYI) and off I go.
This season, however, I’ve vowed to do better, and that means practising what I preach by dipping a toe (or should I say a finger) into autumn's biggest nail trends. Yet the truth is, nail trends move fast these days, and many of the nail looks we were all asking for just a month ago, unfortunately, already feel a little done by the time our next appointment rolls around.
So, because I want to be at the forefront of said trends, I’ve turned my eye to which ones feel fresh and interesting for autumn 2025. To see exactly which nail trends I'm calling time on and which ones I’ll be asking for instead, just keep scrolling…
1. Pausing: Milky Pink
Wearing: Liquorice Soft Serve
While I firmly believe a milky pink manicure is a timeless choice year-round, if you’re looking for a nail look that feels a little more trend-led for autumn 2025, allow this liquorice-inspired look to serve as inspo (quite literally). Channelling the same sheer finish yet in a cooler, more autumnal tone, it’s a look that feels light and effortless yet interesting, too.
2. Pausing: Solo Nail Art
Wearing: Mix & Match Nail Art
This season, nail art lovers are in for a treat. As if in defiance of the intricate micro-art designs of recent months, statement nail art is back and taking centre stage. For the coming months, I'll be leaning into it full force and embracing a mix-and-match look over a single uniform nail art design—after all, there are so many great nail art trends to try this season, from tortoiseshell to metallic details, why should I pick just one?
3. Pausing: Chocolate Brown
Wearing: Chestnut Nails
There’s no denying that brown nails are an incredibly chic choice for autumn; however, if you’re wondering which tone to go for this season, I’m calling it: chocolate is out and chestnut hues are in. Offering a slightly warmer finish, this rich brown tone is perfect for this time of year as well as flattering all skin tones.
4. Pausing: Polka Dots
Wearing: Graphic Stripes
Celebrity-approved nail looks move fast so, while I’m still a big fan of Hailey Bieber's polka-dot nail looks, for autumn, I’ll be looking to Kylie Jenner’s striped nails for inspo instead. Offering the same graphic feel in a much more statement look, these bold striped French tips bring the drama in the best way.
5. Pausing: Chrome Nails
Wearing: Organza Shimmer
Lastly, for autumn 2025, I’m calling time on chrome nails. Instead, it’s organza nails that have my eye. Inspired by the fabric of the same name, these soft nails offer a semi-translucent sheen that catches the light beautifully for a subtle yet striking take on shimmer.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.