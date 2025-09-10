Sorry, Polka Dots, This Is the Even Chicer Nail Art Design I'm Bookmarking for Autumn

If you’re someone who likes to refresh and update their nails constantly, I’m sure staying up to date with the latest nail trends can often feel like a full-time job. One minute, we’re striving for clean-girl soap nails, and the next, it’s graphic polka dots that are the manicure du jour. Maybe you’ve just finished saving an array of luxe-looking organza nails to your Pinterest board, yet already the queen of nail trends, Hailey Bieber, has called time, and back to the milky nails we go.
There’s no denying nail trends move quickly, and autumn nail trends seem to move even quicker, but luckily, you’ve got someone on hand—namely me (and the rest of the Who What Wear UK team)—who actually do count tracking nail trends as their full-time job, and so, we’ve made it our mission to quickly pass our insider knowledge onto you.
Case in point: When I spotted a host of chic striped nail looks cropping up on my feed in recent weeks, I knew I had to update you ASAP. What started with a set of striped French tips, spotted on Kylie Jenner and dubbed the "twisted French" by celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, has quickly grown. Now, it’s looking like striped nail art may be set to overtake trending polka dot looks as the chicest graphic manicure to try this autumn.
So, in light of this shift, I’ve pulled together 17 striped nail looks all worthy of serving as inspiration for your next trip to the nail salon. From colourful designs in interesting colour combinations to Kylie-inspired monochrome looks, there’s a striped nail look for all tastes and styles. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…
The Best Striped Nail Inspiration
1. French Stripes
Kylie Jenner’s striped French tips are a work of art.
2. Bright White
The white base coat makes this striped manicure so striking.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.