While there’s no denying the chicest people have their nails done year-round, in my opinion, if you’re someone who favours expensive-looking nail colours, autumn is your season. Why? Well, as if in opposition to the playful, bright nail trends we often gravitate towards during the summer months, autumn nail trends always feel much more luxe.
From rich, cosy hues which tap into the mood of the season to chic, simple nail art (hello, polka dots), I’m sure there’s a direct correlation between the change in weather and the rise in elegant nail designs—and, as someone who keeps track of nail trends for a living, trust me, I should know.
So, what exactly are these elegant nail colours we’re all going to be asking for this Autumn? Well, to find that out, I thought who better to ask than the experts. So, I asked the advice of one of the biggest names behind the nail colours we all wear, Daisy Kalnina, founder of The Gel Bottle, and a nail artist who sees first-hand exactly what shades we’re all asking for, Jasmine Puma. Here are their predictions for the hottest nail colours to wear for autumn 2025.
The Best Nail Colour Trends for Autumn 2025
1. Wine Red
Juicy red wine tones, like cabernet and merlot nails, became hugely popular in the autumn of last year with celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez all opting for the moody hue. For 2025, Puma predicts this trend will continue as trending burgundy looks are on the rise. “This shade was huge last year,” she tells me. “I’ve spotted so many autumn nail trends featuring burgundy tones already. Glossify’s Wine is my personal favourite, and so, I’ve already stocked up with three bottles.”
2. Burnt Rust
For something a little more unexpected, Kalnina recommends opting for rust tones and warm terracottas. “Autumn is the perfect time to embrace richer, moodier tones that feel sophisticated yet fresh,” she tells me, “[And these shades] pair beautifully with cosy knits and seasonal layers.” While block colours are one way to go, Kalnina is also a huge fan of “burnt oranges, but with a twist. Metallic, velvet and shimmery finishes on rust oranges will add understated glamour.”
3. Darkest Brown
“We’ve seen cosy dark brown tones trending not just as a nail colour this year but in clothing and makeup trends too,” explains Puma, “and it’s a shade that really comes into its own during the autumn months.” For an expensive look, opt for a brown polish with warm undertones and top with a high-shine top coat for an ultra-glossy finish.
4. Milky White + Pink
For those who prefer a more minimalist nail look, milky nails are still reigning supreme no matter the season. “Milky nails will still be key for that autumn clean girl aesthetic,” says Kalnina. “[However, we’ll be] moving slightly away from the ultra glossy/jelly finish of soap nails.” Instead, this season’s milky nails will be ultra sheer and soft. “The GelBottle has just launched a new range of sheer gels that are already proving very popular for the classic soft finish,” she continues. Think sheer white and pink tones that still allow your natural nail to show through.
5. Midnight Navy
“For autumn 2025, I’m a huge fan of gorgeous deep blue navy tones as they look luxe, elegant and seriously expensive,” says Puma. Navy is also a great entry point for those who aren’t used to wearing darker tones on their nails, offering more dimension than classic black but with the same penchant for drama.
6. Smoky Plum
Finally, last year's popular plum nails are set to make a comeback for autumn 2025, however, rather than leaning bright and bold, this year's plum nails have a more muted undertone. “Smoky plums will be very chic and on trend this autumn,” Kalnina tells me. Shades that bridge the gap between purple hues and cool browns for a fresh take on the trend.
