People Who Have Organza Nails Always Look Rich (Even If They’re Not)

Organza nails are the low-key but seriously pretty nail trend I'm seeing on the most stylish of hands right now.

As a beauty editor who spots nail trends for a living, there is no disputing that we're all in our minimalist nail era. From sheer nail colours to milky manicures, it seems less is more on our nails right now. And now, organza nails are here as a natural extension of the barely-there nail trend—and they're all over the feeds of the most stylish hands of the fashion set right now. Here's everything you need to know and how to get the look.

What Are Organza Nails?

A close=up picture of organza nails on short nails

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Much like the fabric itself, organza nails feature a pretty, semi-translucent sheen that gently captures the light. Rather than glittery, these nails are lightly shimmery with a sheer finish that still allows your natural nail to peek through, but with the addition of a silky sheen with pearly pigments or tiny shimmer pigments.

Organza Nail Ideas

Squoval shaped nails with a sheer, subtly sparkly nail polish

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

On first glance, this may just look like a standard sheer pink manicure, but the micro shimmer pigments give it a gentle sparkle.

Organza nails with a sheer, subtle sparkle

(Image credit: @matejanova)

How pretty are these organza nails?

Organza nails with a pearly chrome finish

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Chrome powders are also great for creating the subtle sheen of organza nails—I love this pink take.

Short nails with a subtle pink pearly nail colour

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

See how this organza manicure gently captures the light? I'm obsessed.

A dual-chrome manicure with a sheer nail polish base and pearly pink and blue pigments

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I adore the dual-chrome finish of this shimmering manicure.

A close-up of a sheer cat-eye manicure

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Sheer coats of a cat-eye polish can also be used to recreate the look if you want more of a dimensional sparkle.

How to Get the Look

A hand holding a bottle of Hermes nail polish with a sheer shimmery manicure

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

The key is to look for nail polishes that are almost totally sheer that have a gently sparkle or shimmer to them. Some have a pink or pearly white base that help to even the nail plate while coating them with a pretty sheen. Shop some of my favourites below.

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

