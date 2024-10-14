I Love French Tips But This Chic Alternative Nail Trend Is What I'm Getting Done This Week
French-tip nails are possibly one of the most stylish nail designs out there right now. It might be simple, but a classic white French tip can make your manicure look so polished. I've been wearing this trend a lot over the past few months, and I always get compliments on how chic my nails look. However, as we head further into autumn (and towards winter) I've been keen to switch up my French mani slightly, and I think I've just found the coolest way to wear the trend this season. Say hello to the reverse French tip.
What Is a Reverse French Tip?
If you're not familiar with this manicure trend, let me fill you in on everything you need to know. A reverse French tip is nothing new, but it is rising in popularity thanks to the elegant yet understated design. As the name suggests, it is the reverse of a classic French mani, and involves drawing a line on the nail bed rather than the tip of the nail. The result? A super chic, minimal finish that is bound to turn heads.
The best bit about this trend is that you can have lots of fun with colours and textures depending on your desired look. As you'll see below, you can opt for colourful polishes, glittery polishes, and you can even paint a reverse French tip over another nail colour for a statement finish. So, if you're interested in giving this nail trend a go, keep on scrolling for lots of inspo to take to the salon...
Reverse French Tip Nail Inspiration
Keep it simple with a white reverse French-tip manicure.
Or add a touch of silver for party season and beyond.
This design works really well for the summer months too. Simply add a pop of colour like the manicure above.
Why not mix things up and combine a classic French tip and a reverse French tip?
I'm obsessed with this monochrome design.
Another great option for party season.
Green is always a good idea.
If you're off to get some winter sun, why not give this cute palm tree design a go?
Products You Need for Reverse French-Tip Nails
