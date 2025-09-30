Trust Me: This Unexpected Nail Colour Combo Will be Everywhere This Season

When it comes to autumn nail trends, I'm used to writing about classic colours such as navy shades and burgundy hues. However, it's not every day that you'll find me writing about colour combinations. It's not that I'm not a fan of nail art, it's just that I favour a more tonal look. That was, until I started spotting blue and brown nail designs everywhere.
While this particular trend has been circulating in the fashion world already this season (even Alexa Chung is a fan), it's a somewhat unexpected nail trend that is set to become one to watch this October. The colour combination can be spotted on some of the most stylish hands this season, and there's no denying how chic it looks.
There's something about the contrast between deep chocolate brown and bright baby blue that I can't get enough of, and although it's more colourful than my usual autumn mani, the moody brown shades make it perfect for this time of year. To the point that I've rounded up some of the latest blue and brown nail trend looks that I've bookmarked for my next appointment. I highly suggest that you keep scrolling to check them out for yourself...
Blue and Brown Nail Inspiration
Polka dot nails are big news at the moment, and this blue and brown design has me running to the salon.
This manicure really is the ultimate fashion statement.
Floral nail art is such a fun way to try this colour combo out.
