The Chicest People I Know Are All Wearing Chocolate-Almond Nails Right Now

As. a beauty editor who studies nail trends for a living, I'm always looking for the next big nail colour trend or niche nail art trends. It's no secret that brown nails have been a huge trend over the past year, and looking at winter's nail trends, we're not seeing it going anywhere anytime soon.
The latest interpretation of the trend I've been seeing all over my feeds for winter is chocolate almond nails. Inspired by the sumptuous lacquer of an almond dipped into melted chocolate, these glossy finishes look ultra-expensive—not to mention good enough to eat.
Chocolate-Almond Nail Trend Inspiration
I first saw the trend on celebrity manicurist Georgia Rae's IG. Note the glossy chocolate hue and the rounded nail shape that make it look ultra luxe.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.