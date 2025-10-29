The Chicest People I Know Are All Wearing Chocolate-Almond Nails Right Now

Chocolate-almond nails are the latest nail colour moment sweeping our feeds, and it's set to be a major winter 2025 nail trend.

A collage with pictures of chocolate brown manicures
(Image credit: @themaniclub, @raelondonnails, @matejanova)
Eleanor Vousden's avatar
By
published
in Features

As. a beauty editor who studies nail trends for a living, I'm always looking for the next big nail colour trend or niche nail art trends. It's no secret that brown nails have been a huge trend over the past year, and looking at winter's nail trends, we're not seeing it going anywhere anytime soon.

The latest interpretation of the trend I've been seeing all over my feeds for winter is chocolate almond nails. Inspired by the sumptuous lacquer of an almond dipped into melted chocolate, these glossy finishes look ultra-expensive—not to mention good enough to eat.

Chocolate-Almond Nail Trend Inspiration

A manicure with milk chocolate brown nail polish with a glossy finish

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

I first saw the trend on celebrity manicurist Georgia Rae's IG. Note the glossy chocolate hue and the rounded nail shape that make it look ultra luxe.

Short squoval chocolate brown nails with a gold Cartier ring

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

This trend looks equally chic on short nails, too. This short squoval mani suits chocolate tones so well, and I'm taking this light brown manicure to the salon for mani inspo.

Long almond nails with dark chocolate brown polish

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

With a long almond nail shape, these dark-chocolate nails are just perfection.

Short brown nails resting on a brown braided handbag

(Image credit: @matejanova)

How glossy do these short chocolate nails look?

Shop the Trend:

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸