As a beauty director, it is my job to oversee all of the beauty content here at Who What Wear UK, so it's needless to say I know a thing or two about nail trends. In recent weeks, not only have I been going through all of our summer nail trend content with a fine-tooth comb, I have also been scrolling, screen-shotting and voice-noting my dearest manicurist friends. From the latest French tip trends to the prettiest holiday nail colours, I have every nail trend that has ever passed by my eyes etched into my brain. I'm sort of a nail trend encyclopedia, I suppose.

And as we start gearing up for summer, it is around this time of year that I really get to see what nail trends people are buying into—and which ones they aren't. After five months of seeing exactly how this year's biggest nail trends are going down, I can tell a lot about how the rest of the year is going to pan out. For example, we've seen a distinct move away from nail art in recent months, with many favouring minimalist manicures instead. So after many hours of research, I have identified the nail colour trends that have really stuck around throughout 2025. And because I believe that sharing is always caring when it comes to nail inspiration, behold: the 7 most popular nail colours of 2025 (so far)...

1. Tiffany Blue

We started spotting Tiffany blue nails cropping up on the fingertips of fashion's chicest back in January, and the trend just keeps growing and growing. It's a vibrant but soft shade, mirroring the famous blue of Tiffany's jewellery boxes and iconic branding. Whether worn as an all-over colour, as an alternative French tip or as a sheer, watery nail colour as above, it's one of the most smile-inducing nail colours around right now.

Shop the Trend:

Essie Nail Polish in Salt Water Happy £9 SHOP NOW Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Polish in Vert Aqua £48 SHOP NOW

2. Almond Milk

You'd be mistaken if you thought milky nails were going anywhere. Throughout 2025, the now classic manicure has had a small update in the form of almond milk nails. Rather than the classically warm, milky pink hues that we have seen in recent years, the dominating milky nail look of 2025 so far is proving a cooler-toned, creamier option, much like the one above.

Shop the Trend:

Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Almond £17 SHOP NOW Sephora Collection Nail Polish in Pure Rose £4 SHOP NOW

3. Glow Tint

While this summer it's all about fruit water nails, this microtrend was founded in a bigger trend that is really coming into its own this year. Fans of more natural-looking nails are forgoing French manicures and milky looks in favour of the "glow tint" manicure. The colour is an almost-clear pink that imparts a glossy glow to your nails. What's even better is that many of the polishes used to achieve this look (notably the two below) contain nail-strengthening ingredients, too.

Shop the Trend:

Dior Nail Glow £29 SHOP NOW Manucurist Active Glow Polish in Grape £16 SHOP NOW

4. Picante Red

Red nails are never not having a moment, let's be honest. However, that's not to say that trends don't often exist within this wide-ranging colour palette. The most popular red shade of the moment? A hot, chilli red—something I've dubbed picante red. This blue-toned red makes a statement while still remaining totally classic—it's a must-know shade for summer.

Shop the Trend:

Max Factor Masterpiece Xpress Nail Polish She's Reddy £6 SHOP NOW Essie Nail Polish in Forever Yummy £9 SHOP NOW

5. Satin Sheen

I have been long writing about how satin nails are destined for greatness, and 2025 has been proving me right. Not quite metallic, not quite pearlescent and not quite glossy, satin nails deliver an understated, silk-like sheen that makes nails look healthy and perfectly polished. In a year of understated nail designs, satin nails are truly shining.

Shop the Trend:

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Songe d'Été £29 SHOP NOW Manucurist Active Shine £16 SHOP NOW

6. Highlighter Yellow

Don't get me wrong, nudes, pinks and milks are still dominating, but when it comes to bright nail trends, it's highlighter yellows that are really standing out, particularly now that summer is here. Neon looks come and go, but truthfully, there is no better holiday manicure than a super glossy neon yellow—and it seems everyone knows it right now.

Shop the Trend:

Nails Inc Sunlight Square Neon Lite Nail Polish £11 SHOP NOW Barry M Hi Vis Neon Nail Paint in Yellow Flash £4 £3 SHOP NOW

7. Butter Yellow

Butter yellow has probably been the colour of the year, so it only makes sense that it has come for our manicures, too. It's the perfect way to dip your toe into some colour without going whole hog. The super subtle yellow-cream hue of butter yellow polishes is in equal parts incredibly versatile and unfathomably chic.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Vegan & Natural Nail Polish in Piece of Lemon £6 SHOP NOW Essie Gel Couture in Atelier at Bay £9 SHOP NOW