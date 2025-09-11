5 Classy Nail Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Autumn

There's something about the shift into autumn that makes us want to press reset on our beauty routines—and nails are no exception. As the weather cools and knitwear season begins, the nail trends emerging right now feel perfectly in step with the mood: Think rich, polished nail color shades that echo autumn's palette, subtle twists on the timeless nail trends, and minimalist details that are uniquely chic. From deep, inky tones like black cherry to mix-and-match nail art, the autumn nail agenda is equal parts chic and wearable. Ahead, the key autumn nail trends you'll be seeing everywhere this season.
5 Autumn Nail Trends for 2025 That Are Next-Level Classy
1. Milky White
Milky nails have been dominating the entirety of 2025, and they're not going anywhere in autumn. In fact, this is one of the classic nail colors that defy trends and is a great option if you're stuck on what shade to go for in the salon. To achieve the milky effect, turn to sheer, transparent shades (such as OPI's Funny Bunny) that can be layered rather than anything too opaque.
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Funny Bunny
Essie
Nail Polish in Marshmallow
H&M
Nail Polish in Oh My Vanilla!
2. Black Cherry
Burgundy nails are another timeless nail color that we see returning every year as a core autumn nail trend. This deep nail color never fails to look expensive with its glossy finish that looks elegant on everyone. I particularly love it on short, squoval nails—but it's also a great pedicure color for autumn and winter too.
CHANEL
Le Vernis in Rouge Noir
OPI
Nail Polish in Got the Blues for Red
Essie
Nail Polish in Wicked
3. Polka Dots
Polka-dot nails have been trending over the summer, with celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Dua Lipa wearing the look. For autumn, we can expect to see the nail art trend continue. That said, while black-and-white designs were everywhere last season, this time around, we can expect to see more autumnal takes. Think brown and white, or even a neutral cat eye nail base like this, topped with black polka dots. Why not experiment with polka-dot French tips, too?
H&M
Nail Art Tool Kit
essie
Nail Polish in Licorice
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Alpine Snow
4. Mix and Match
At every beauty event I've attended in recent weeks, I've spotted countless manicures with mix-and-match nail art. If you're usually indecisive about what nail art to get, this is a great way to try a few different designs for your next manicure. The key is to choose tones that complement one another to keep it looking cohesive, like this design with tortoisheshell nails, gold chrome, and a tonal French tip.
Le Mini Macaron
Gel Strips in Tortoise Shell
Artdone
Nail Art Brushes
Glamnetic
Glamzilla Press-On Nail Collection - Killazilla
5. Brown
Brown nails continue to dominate as the trending color for 2025, but it really comes into its own around autumn. Brown is a brilliant dark nail color option if you find black nails too harsh, and there are so many brown tones to experiment with. Whether you opt for a dark chocolate brown or a toasted chestnut shade, this nail color will always look stylish throughout the autumn months.
Manucurist
Clove
OPI
Nail Lacquer inYou Don't Know Jacques!
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Brun Bistre
