It's Official, Berry Nails Are the Chicest Way to Wear Colour All Year Round

If bold, high-impact nail colours aren’t your thing, berry nails offer a softer, more wearable way to embrace colour all year round. Inspired by the rich, juicy tones of nature’s most vibrant fruits, this trend delivers depth and adds interest without ever feeling overpowering. Instead of neon or high-saturation hues, berry nails lean into softened reds, deep purples, and rosy browns, making them perfect for anyone who prefers a more understated approach to nail trends.
What makes this trend stand out is its versatility across seasons. From fresh, sheer strawberry tones in spring to deep, glossy blackberry shades in winter, berry nails adapt effortlessly throughout the year. According to manicurist Ashleigh Bamber, the wide tonal range is key to its appeal. “Berry shades aren’t one-note—they range from soft and fresh to deep and dramatic, which means they work just as well in spring and summer as they do in autumn and winter.” She also highlights how customisable the trend is. “If you don’t love bright colours, berry tones are the perfect middle ground. They still give you colour, but in a much more wearable, toned-down way.”
With shades like raspberry, blueberry and mulberry leading the way, berry nails have just the right balance of richness and subtlety.
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Raspberry
Raspberry nails strike the perfect balance between bold and wearable, sitting somewhere between pink and red with a slightly cool undertone. This shade feels vibrant yet sophisticated, making it ideal for both everyday wear and special occasions. “Raspberry is one of those shades that instantly brightens the hands without being overpowering,” says Bamber. “It’s especially popular in spring and summer, but it transitions beautifully into colder months when worn in deeper, glossier finishes.” Whether worn as a sheer wash or a high-shine gel, raspberry nails deliver a polished, modern look.
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Manucurist
Active Glow Raspberry
This sheer raspberry shade from Manucurist offers a more subtle way to embrace this brighter colour.
Nailberry
L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Raspberry
A textbook-perfect raspberry hue.
Strawberry
Strawberry nails are fresh, playful, and effortlessly chic, typically featuring true red tones with balanced undertones. Bamber explains, “Strawberry shades are perfect for clients who want something fun but classic.”
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Nailberry
Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Pop My Berry
This strawberry hue has a richer finish, making it adaptable as the seasons change.
Essie
Nail Polish in 64 Fifth Avenue
I love this bright classic red for summer.
Blueberry
Blueberry nails offer a cooler, more unexpected take on the berry trend, featuring deep blue-purple tones that feel bold yet refined. This shade is perfect for those looking to step outside classic reds and pinks. “Blueberry is great for adding depth without going fully dark,” says Bamber. “It’s especially striking in glossy finishes or when paired with chrome accents.”
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Manucurist
Navy Blue
A deep blue that flatters all skin tones.
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Bleu Encre
This muted dark blue perfectly nails the soft shade of a blueberry skin.
Blackberry
Blackberry nails are rich, dark and luxurious, blending deep purple with almost black undertones. This shade is perfect for creating a dramatic, high-impact manicure. According to Bamber, “Blackberry is a go-to for clients who want something bold but still elegant—it’s softer than pure black but just as impactful.” While it’s a natural fit for autumn and winter, blackberry tones can also work year-round when paired with glossy or jelly finishes to lighten the overall look.
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OPI
Nail Polish in Black Cherry Chutney
OPI has such a wide range of shades available—there are multiple berry colours to choose from, including this blackberry-inspired hue.