Sorry, Nude—These 21 Dark Nail Looks Prove There’s Nothing Chicer for Winter

Jammy plums, red wine tones and classic black... need I say anymore to prove that dark winter nail colours are the chicest looking shades to wear right now?

By
published
in Features
Dark winter nail colours
(Image credit: @caprirose_x, @nailartbyqueenie, @harrietwestmoreland, @stephanieyianni_, @studio.east_)
Jump to category:

When it comes to my nails, I have two modes. First, the nail trend that you’ll find me wearing most of the year is a soft, milky pink usually achieved with two coats of The Gel Bottle’s Dolly BIAB. It’s a look that’s timeless, seasonless, and, in my opinion, always looks elegant, hence why it’s become my go-to nail look in recent years.

My second mode only comes into play during the winter months; however, having recently made the switchover and receiving a wave of compliments in response, even I have to admit, it may surpass nude nails as the chicest choice of all. Trust me, now is the time to turn to the dark side and embrace a dark winter nail colour and prepare to watch the compliments roll in.

To prove just how chic dark winter nail colours can be, I’ve pulled together 21 of my favourite shades created by some of the biggest and best nail artists. From rich red wine shades perfect for the festive season to more unexpected tones like navy and forest green, there’s a dark shade to suit all styles. If you can’t choose, however, just follow my lead as I’ll be working my way through each of them for the foreseeable and who knows, maybe dark tones will become my new signature nail look, year round…

Dark Winter Nail Colour Inspiration

1. Cherry Black

Dark Winter Nail Colours @studio.east_

(Image credit: @studio.east_)

It doesn’t get more luxe than this glossy, dark-red tone.

2. Glossy Merlot

A glossy burgundy manicure

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Red wine tones are a foolproof choice at this time of year.

3. Nude Reimagined

Dark Winter Nail Colours @paintedbyjools

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Manicurist Julia Diogo dubbed this rich black shade ‘winter nude” and I couldn’t agree more.

4. Forest Green

@studio.east_ vinyl nail trend

(Image credit: @studio.east_)

Dark green tones offer a less conventional, but no less chic, choice.

5. Hot Chocolate

Dark Winter Nail Colours @studio.east_

(Image credit: @studio.east_)

Brown polsihes look great on all skin tones.

6. Pinot Noir

Dark Winter Nail Colours @paintedbyjools

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Bio Sculpture’s Pinotage takes inspiration from the red wine of the same name.

7. Blackest Burgundy

Dark Winter Nail Colours @studio.east_

(Image credit: @studio.east_)

This is actually a dark-red tone which flits to almost black in certain lights.

8. Croc Details

Dark Winter Nail Colours @caprirose_x

(Image credit: @caprirose_x)

Introduce nail art to add interest to dark brown tones.

9. Night Sky

@caprirose_x Autumn Nail Colour Trends 2025

(Image credit: @caprirose_x)

Check out the shine on this navy manicure.

10. Near Darkness

Dark Winter Nail Colours @studio.east_

(Image credit: @studio.east_)

Is it black? Is it brown? We don’t care because Gel Bottle’s Mocha looks incredible.

11. Moody Red

@stephanieyianni_ vinyl nail trend

(Image credit: @stephanieyianni_ )

Another incredible jammy red set.

12. Dark and Stormy

Dark Winter Nail Colours @studio.east_

(Image credit: @studio.east_)

Metal details give these dark brown nails a futuristic feel.

13. Festive Red

@matejanova wearing Hollyhock polish by Manucurist

(Image credit: @matejanova)

This red tone is perfect for the Christmas period.

14. Plum Jam

Dark Winter Nail Colours @matejanova

(Image credit: @matejanova)

This purple tone looks good enough to eat.

15. Cat Eye Copper

Copper nails @nailartbyqueenie

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Opt for a cat eye finish to add dimension to dark copper nails.

16. Tort and Black

Dark Winter Nail Colours @nailsbyaimeegc

(Image credit: @nailsbyaimeegc)

Tortoiseshell nail art and dark nail colours go hand in hand.

17. Cocoa Tips

Dark Winter Nail Colours @nailartbyqueenie

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

If complete darkness feels too heavy, try a French tip for a softer look.

18. Glossy Brown

@nailsbyaimeegc Autumn Nail Colour Trends 2025

(Image credit: @nailsbyaimeegc)

I love the slightly sheer finish on these glossy brown nails.

19. Black Out

Dark Winter Nail Colours @harrietwestmoreland

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Nail artist Harriet Westmoreland may be known for her milky nude manicures, but even she can't resist darker tones at times.

20. Maroon Tones

Dark Winter Nail Colours @nailartbyqueenie

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

There are so many ways to get creative with dark nail colours.

21. Starry Night

Dark Winter Nail Colours @matejanova

(Image credit: @matejanova)

Dark tones make the perfect base coat for sparkle finishes.

The Best Dark Winter Nail Colours

Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.