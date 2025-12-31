When it comes to my nails, I have two modes. First, the nail trend that you’ll find me wearing most of the year is a soft, milky pink usually achieved with two coats of The Gel Bottle’s Dolly BIAB. It’s a look that’s timeless, seasonless, and, in my opinion, always looks elegant, hence why it’s become my go-to nail look in recent years.
My second mode only comes into play during the winter months; however, having recently made the switchover and receiving a wave of compliments in response, even I have to admit, it may surpass nude nails as the chicest choice of all. Trust me, now is the time to turn to the dark side and embrace a dark winter nail colour and prepare to watch the compliments roll in.
To prove just how chic dark winter nail colours can be, I’ve pulled together 21 of my favourite shades created by some of the biggest and best nail artists. From rich red wine shades perfect for the festive season to more unexpected tones like navy and forest green, there’s a dark shade to suit all styles. If you can’t choose, however, just follow my lead as I’ll be working my way through each of them for the foreseeable and who knows, maybe dark tones will become my new signature nail look, year round…
Dark Winter Nail Colour Inspiration
1. Cherry Black
It doesn’t get more luxe than this glossy, dark-red tone.
2. Glossy Merlot
Red wine tones are a foolproof choice at this time of year.
3. Nude Reimagined
Manicurist Julia Diogo dubbed this rich black shade ‘winter nude” and I couldn’t agree more.
4. Forest Green
Dark green tones offer a less conventional, but no less chic, choice.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.