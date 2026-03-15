Mark My Words—These 6 Nail Trends Will Be Making a Huge Comeback This Spring

The thing with fashion trends is that they always come back around. This is why I'm always reluctant to say something is "out", because it will most likely be "in" again soon. And let's face it, nothing is "out" if you like wearing it. The same can be said for nail trends, particularly in spring. While winter manicures usually consist of dark, moody shades and deep nail designs, spring nail trends are a little more fun, and I often spot certain manicures making a comeback at this time of year.
So, what comeback spring nail trends can we expect to see this season? That's where I come in. As a beauty editor, I've been writing about nails for years, which means I know what manicures everyone was wearing this time last year, the year before that, and...you get the gist. Lately, I've noticed certain shades making their way back around, alongside throwback nail art and even nail shapes. Below, I've created the ultimate guide to the biggest comeback spring nail trends, so I highly recommend that you keep scrolling to get ahead of the curve.
6 Comeback Spring Nail Trends
1. Maximalist French Tips
Pretty much every subtle French tip trend, from soft French nails to blurred French tips, has dominated the past few months. However, it seems that spring marks the return of maximalist French tips, as my social media feed is full of bold designs. I personally have my heart set on this pastel look with fun stud detailing, but one look on Instagram and you'll be met with lots of statement French tip inspiration for the season ahead.
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Get the Look:
Manucurist
Bubble Nail Polish
Recreate the look above thanks to Manucurist.
Nails Inc.
Neon Mani Marker Trio
These colourful nail pens make doing a fun French tip so easy.
2. Multicoloured Shades
Remember when you were younger, and you'd paint your nails all different colours? Well, it seems the trend is making a comeback. Of course, this spring it's all about a chic colour palette, such as this stunning selection of brown, pink and olive green shades. A similar look was spotted on Iris Law a while back, and if it's cool enough for her, it's cool enough for me.
Get the Look:
Rimmel
60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish Neon Fest
How fun for spring?
& Other Stories
Nail Colour
Pair with this olive green masterpiece.
3. Mint Candy Apple
This iconic mint green shade was all the rage when I was a teenager. In fact, I don't think I could count how many Essie Mint Candy Apple nail polishes I went through back in the day. It started to make a comeback in 2023 and hasn't slowed down since. Given how gorgeous it looks, I don't think any of us can be mad at another resurgence this spring.
Get the Look:
Essie
Mint Candy Apple Nail Polish
The OG.
Nailberry
Minty Fresh Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
A slightly more muted option from Nailberry.
4. Crystal Fever
All the best nail artists have said it....embellishment is big news this year, and this personally feels like such a throwback look to me. I can remember sticking gems on my nails back in secondary school, but this spring, the manicures are a little more refined. Case in point, this clear, glossy base paired with minimal diamond detailing.
Get the Look:
Mylee
Nail Art Kit
All the gems you need for a statement nail look.
OPI
Natural Nail Base Coat
Don't forget a clear base for a sophisticated finish.
5. Florals, for Spring
While florals for spring are nothing new, it's been a while since we've seen floral nail art take over. However, when I spotted this daisy design created by none other than Hailey Bieber's nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, I knew a comeback was on the cards.