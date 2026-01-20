Rihanna Wore "Winter Berry" Lipstick on Her NYC Date Night With A$AP Rocky—Here's the Exact Lip Combo

Forget red lipstick (at least for now).

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

Rihanna wearing berry lipstick in NYC.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If I were to take an internet poll and ask people what the best date-night lip color is, I bet there would be one resounding and overwhelming answer: red. I get it! It's a classic. Even Taylor Swift thinks so. However, Rihanna, the eternal cool girl that she is, just made the case for something even darker and richer.

Recently, the singer, brand founder, and fashion and beauty icon stepped out in NYC on a date night with her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky. She sported a signature chic outfit, glossy hair, and a bold makeup look. As a beauty editor, I was most interested in the latter. Thick lashes! Glowing skin! A bright pop of blush! And a rich, red-purple lip combo that I coined "winter berry." It's officially become my blueprint for how to create a cool mid-winter date-night look. Ahead, see the exact two products her makeup artist, Hector Espinal, used to create it.

Rihanna wearing winter berry lipstick in NYC.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna's Exact Lip Combo

5 More Berry Lip Products I Love

Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.