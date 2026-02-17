Forget puffer coats and cashmere — the only thing getting us through winter right now is a sizzling new bikini trend taking over our feeds. While most of us are buried under layers, bracing for yet another polar vortex to take hold over the United States, Kaia Gerber, Dua Lipa, and Lily James are out here living their best lives in one specific, very bold swimsuit: the leopard print triangle string bikini. Frankly, we're obsessed—and obviously, quite envious, too.
It's a look that screams, "I'm on vacation and you're not." Gerber, ever the minimalist model off-duty queen and Palm Royal princess, sported hers while sunning on a boat, proving that sometimes, less truly is more. Dua Lipa, predictably, brought her signature pop star flair, posing seaside following the conclusion of her epic world tour, making the print feel even more audacious. And Lily James? She showed us how to do vacation dressing without even trying. Those natural beach waves? Everything.
This swimsuit trend is the ultimate antidote to the frigid winter blues and a surefire way to manifest future warm-weather getaways. So, even if your only "beach" right now is your bathtub, go ahead and bookmark this trend. Come summer (or, fingers crossed, a last-minute flight to somewhere sunny), you'll be more than ready to unleash your inner wild thing. Just don't forget the SPF!
Shop Leopard String Bikinis
Calzedonia
Wild Animalier Triangle Swimsuit Top
Don't sleep on Calzedonia's chic swimwear collection.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.