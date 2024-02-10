We Don't Gatekeep: 14 Lipsticks Beauty Editors Love for Date Night

Here at Who What Wear, we take lipstick very seriously. Whether we're shopping for the best red lipsticks money can buy or combing the streets for the formulas that truly last all day, we consider ourselves experts in the field. And with romance-heavy holidays like Valentine's Day coming up, we've made it our number one priority to supply you with the absolute best date-night lipsticks that will last all night, provide some serious color payoff, and compliment every skin tone. For all our editor-approved favorites, keep scrolling!

1. Chanel Rouge Allure L'Extrait in 858 Rouge Royal

CHANEL Rouge Allure L'Extrait High-Intensity Colour Concentrated Radiance and Care Refillable $56 SHOP NOW "This is a true blue-red lipstick—a classic French-girl color. Even if it's a casual date and I'm just wearing a T-shirt and jeans, I'll toss this on to lend my look some sophistication. " — Kaitlyn McLintock, associate beauty editor

2. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick in Pizzazz

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick $35 SHOP NOW This cushiony lipstick from Charlotte Tilbury is a newer offering and one of my latest favorites. While the formula is technically matte, it's so hydrating on the lips, and similar to other Tilbury lip shades, the color is incredibly vibrant. I love this rich dark-red shade for date night—it adds a sense of elegance without being too loud. It also compliments darker skin tones extremely well.

3. Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Liquid Lip Blush and Cheek Tint

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint $24 SHOP NOW "This is probably the lip product I wear more than any other. It gives your lips that 'just bitten' wash of color (perfect for a date, right?) and since it sinks into your lips, it actually lasts. I like to line my lips with the aforementioned Charlotte Tilbury combo (Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude and Pink Venus, and top it off with a shiny, plumping, and hydrating lip mask like this cherry vanilla one from Lawless so that the tint doesn't dry out my lips too much." — Erin Jahns, beauty director

4. Chantecaille Lip Chic in Tea Rose

Chantecaille Lip Chic $42 SHOP NOW "When I think of date night, I think of no-fuss beauty products that make me feel like my most confident self. That's why I typically gravitate towards hydrating lipsticks that add a perfect wash of natural-looking color but don't require frequent touch-ups. This lipstick-gloss hybrid feels super comfortable and wears beautifully as the night goes on." — Emma Hughes, associate social editor

5. Yves Saint Laurent The Bold High Pigment Lipstick in 12 Nu Incongru

Yves Saint Laurent The Bold High Pigment Lipstick $48 SHOP NOW "This may look like a pinky-nude color, but when it's on my lips, it reads as a soft berry instead. It's not as dramatic as red lipstick, yet it's just as elevated and it goes with pretty much everything. That's why it tends to be the one I reach for when I'm short on time. " — McLintock

6. Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Venus in Furs

PAT McGRATH LABS MatteTrance Lipstick $39 SHOP NOW This formula from Pat McGrath is one of the lipsticks I reach for most. I love this soft, rosy mauve shade for any occasion, honestly, but it's especially pretty for a date. It does dry your lips out a tiny bit if you don't load up on lip balm, but it truly doesn't budge. I've tested it and it lasted through a four course meal without budging. I'd say that makes it a winner in the date-night lipstick department.

7. Clinique Almond Lipstick in Black Honey

Clinique Almost Lipstick $25 SHOP NOW "If I'm on a date, I want something that enhances my true lip color, requires minimal effort or upkeep, and will still look natural and pretty as it fades, Black Honey is an all-time classic for a reason. It flatters and looks unique on all skin tones, it delivers the perfect kick of sheer color to your lips (it's almost a cherry cola for me), and the balm-like texture ensures my lips stay hydrated, glossy, and flake-free all night. " — Jahns

8. Milani Color Statement Lipstick in Teddy Bare

Milani Color Statement Lipstick $7 SHOP NOW We're big fans of drugstore lipsticks, as they provide all the color payoff without costing a fortune—especially this formula from Milani! It provides a satin finish and it's buildable for a lip that's a bit more muted or dramatic. Although it's a habit to reach for bolder lipstick shades when dressing for a date, I love wearing this muted rosy-brown color with a neutral brown eye look.

9. Makeup By Mario SuperSatin Lipstick in Dumbo

MAKEUP BY MARIO SuperSatin Lipstick $28 SHOP NOW "My newest favorite! The brand describes this shade as a spiced rose, which is really my ideal lip color for adding a subtle bump of pigment to my naturally-dark lips without looking like I'm trying too hard. Plus, the formula and finish of this lipstick is just so freaking good. It has a buttery consistency that glides onto the lips while offering a subtle, light-catching, sheen, and it will still look good as it wears throughout the night. Plus, since it's designed to 'grip' the lips, it won't require as many touch-ups." — Jahnsnaturally dark

10. Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick in Witty

MAYBELLINE Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear No-Budge Liquid Lipcolor Makeup, Highly Pigmented Color and Instant Shine, Witty, Mauve Nude Lipstick, 0.14 fl oz, 1 Count $10 SHOP NOW Another fantastic drugstore option is this super-matte Maybelline formula. While I love a good red or pink shade for a Valentine's Day date, this deeper burgundy shade is also a bit of a dark horse. It's so flattering and stands out—especially if you opt for a simple eye look.

11. Hermès Rouge Hermès Matte Lipstick in Rouge Casaque

Hermès Rouge Hermès Matte Lipstick $75 SHOP NOW "This lipstick has the boldest color payoff, and even though it's a matte formula, it's not overly drying and doesn't settle into the fine lines on my lips. That's why I call it a 'modern matte' formula. Every time I wear it, I get so many compliments. " — McLintock

12. Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balm in Curviest Caramel

13. Merit Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick in L'Avenue

MERIT Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick $26 SHOP NOW "I love breaking out a deep, berry brown color like Merit's L'Avenue. Its formula is sheer and buildable while delivering a satiny finish. This lipstick also does an amazing job of keeping my lips hydrated and staying put for hours on end without needing reapplication. " — Maya Thomas, assistant beauty editor

14. Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick Lipstick Balm in Burnt Suede