As I type these words, I'd like it to be known that I landed back in London from New York only six hours ago. I have spent the past four (very fabulous) days stomping around SoHo and battling my way through the chic sort of crowds that only New York Fashion Week can bring in. Why? Because as a beauty director, I am entirely committed to my cause of identifying the biggest upcoming beauty trends, straight from the fashion month runways.
What I'm trying to say here is that even though we are only a few days into fashion month, myself and the rest of the beauty team at Who What Wear UK have already been throwing ourselves right into the action—taking notes on every makeup trend, hair trend and nail trend going. With New York Fashion Week well underway, we're scrolling through every runway look the minute they come in.
And I get it—it feels weird to be talking about spring/summer right now. As the weather starts getting cooler and we get ready to embrace cosy season (seriously, we're very excited by the autumn makeup colour trends coming through right now), the runways are turning their attention to spring—and it's time to start taking notes. Ahead, every spring/summer 2026 fashion month beauty look you'll want to save down for future inspiration.
Tibi
Tibi's slicked-back bun is undeniably elegant, with not a single hair out of place. Note the lack of parting in this style—a move away from the centre-parted, "clean-girl" style we have seen dominate in recent years.
Ralph Lauren
The beauty look at Ralph Lauren was dominated by one thing: seriously glossy hair. Forget lived-in texture, spring/summer 2026 is set to shine.
Off-White
Stained lips are clearly proving a thing for spring/summer 2026. The '90s brown hues seen at Off-White, which might typically be reserved for autumn, had a balmy sort of finish that makes the look perfect for spring/summer.
Christian Cowan
Geometric bobs, where one side hangs lower than the other, weren't on our 2026 comeback trend bingo card, but Christian Cowan proved we should expect the unexpected next season.
Cynthia Rowley
There is something beautifully ethereal about the matte, rose-tinted lips at Cynthia Rowley. It's giving Bridgerton in all of the best ways.
Altuzarra
The deeply side-parted, swept-over, voluminous hair of the Altuzarra woman is making all of our '80s beauty dreams come true.
Prabal Gurung
Forget clean-girl sleekness, imperfect centre partings were the beauty moment at Prabal Gurung.
Michael Kors
Sun-striped faces graced the Michael Kors runway to give a beautifully bronzed, desert-esque makeup look.