As I type these words, I'd like it to be known that I landed back in London from New York only six hours ago. I have spent the past four (very fabulous) days stomping around SoHo and battling my way through the chic sort of crowds that only New York Fashion Week can bring in. Why? Because as a beauty director, I am entirely committed to my cause of identifying the biggest upcoming beauty trends, straight from the fashion month runways.

What I'm trying to say here is that even though we are only a few days into fashion month, myself and the rest of the beauty team at Who What Wear UK have already been throwing ourselves right into the action—taking notes on every makeup trend, hair trend and nail trend going. With New York Fashion Week well underway, we're scrolling through every runway look the minute they come in.

And I get it—it feels weird to be talking about spring/summer right now. As the weather starts getting cooler and we get ready to embrace cosy season (seriously, we're very excited by the autumn makeup colour trends coming through right now), the runways are turning their attention to spring—and it's time to start taking notes. Ahead, every spring/summer 2026 fashion month beauty look you'll want to save down for future inspiration.