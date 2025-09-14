Live from New York Fashion Week—Every Iconic Beauty Look Set to Shape Spring/Summer 2026

We're always a season ahead—here's every major beauty look from the fashion month runways, as they come in.

As I type these words, I'd like it to be known that I landed back in London from New York only six hours ago. I have spent the past four (very fabulous) days stomping around SoHo and battling my way through the chic sort of crowds that only New York Fashion Week can bring in. Why? Because as a beauty director, I am entirely committed to my cause of identifying the biggest upcoming beauty trends, straight from the fashion month runways.

What I'm trying to say here is that even though we are only a few days into fashion month, myself and the rest of the beauty team at Who What Wear UK have already been throwing ourselves right into the action—taking notes on every makeup trend, hair trend and nail trend going. With New York Fashion Week well underway, we're scrolling through every runway look the minute they come in.

And I get it—it feels weird to be talking about spring/summer right now. As the weather starts getting cooler and we get ready to embrace cosy season (seriously, we're very excited by the autumn makeup colour trends coming through right now), the runways are turning their attention to spring—and it's time to start taking notes. Ahead, every spring/summer 2026 fashion month beauty look you'll want to save down for future inspiration.

Tibi

Tibi spring/summer 2025 beauty look from New York Fashion Week

Tibi's slicked-back bun is undeniably elegant, with not a single hair out of place. Note the lack of parting in this style—a move away from the centre-parted, "clean-girl" style we have seen dominate in recent years.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren spring/summer 2025 beauty look from New York Fashion Week

The beauty look at Ralph Lauren was dominated by one thing: seriously glossy hair. Forget lived-in texture, spring/summer 2026 is set to shine.

Off-White

Off-White spring/summer 2025 beauty look from New York Fashion Week

Stained lips are clearly proving a thing for spring/summer 2026. The '90s brown hues seen at Off-White, which might typically be reserved for autumn, had a balmy sort of finish that makes the look perfect for spring/summer.

Christian Cowan

Christian Cowan spring/summer 2025 beauty look from New York Fashion Week

Geometric bobs, where one side hangs lower than the other, weren't on our 2026 comeback trend bingo card, but Christian Cowan proved we should expect the unexpected next season.

Cynthia Rowley

Cynthia Rowley spring/summer 2025 beauty look from New York Fashion Week

There is something beautifully ethereal about the matte, rose-tinted lips at Cynthia Rowley. It's giving Bridgerton in all of the best ways.

Altuzarra

Altuzarra spring/summer 2025 beauty look from New York Fashion Week

The deeply side-parted, swept-over, voluminous hair of the Altuzarra woman is making all of our '80s beauty dreams come true.

Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2025 beauty look from New York Fashion Week

Forget clean-girl sleekness, imperfect centre partings were the beauty moment at Prabal Gurung.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors spring/summer 2025 beauty look from New York Fashion Week

Sun-striped faces graced the Michael Kors runway to give a beautifully bronzed, desert-esque makeup look.

Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang spring/summer 2025 beauty look from New York Fashion Week

Major cat-eye wings took centre stage at Alexander Wang, and there's something wonderfully retro about it.