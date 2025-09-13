When it comes to denim trends, we’re in a bit of an anything goes era. One day, there’ll be reports that skinny jeans are back, next it’s the 2025 way to wear baggy jeans, then it's the best barrel-leg jeans to buy, and the next it’s how French girls are wearing straight-leg jeans. It’s a lot to keep up with, but the takeaway is that you’ll look cool in pretty much any style you wear in this day and age. So why do I bring this up now? Two words: Margot Robbie.
Robbie just made a stop in London while promoting her new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and one of the looks she wore consisted of a tan Chanel top and jacket from the 2026 resort collection, and yes, jeans. But the denim trend she wore wasn’t of the baggy or skinny variety: It was flare jeans, specifically, a pair that was high-waisted and with a wide '70-inspired flare leg opening. While in previous years flares may have been considered dated, for the entirety of 2025, the comeback of flares has been a hot topic, and when It girls like Robbie wear them, it undoubtedly validates the trend. And since flares are typically quite long, it’s the ideal denim style to wear with heels, just as Robbie did.
If you trust Robbie’s taste (which you should, in my opinion), keep scrolling to shop a handful of the best flare jeans on the market.
On Margot Robbie: Chanel jacket, top, and bag; Manolo Blahnik shoes; Jessica McCormack jewelry
