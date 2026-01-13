From Multi-Tonal Highlights to Heatless Styles—6 Low-Effort, High-Impact Haircare Tips I Swear By

As beauty editors, we have a wealth of industry knowledge, and we'll be sharing it all in Beauty School, a series that provides step-by-step tutorials, beauty and wellness tricks, unfiltered product recs, and more to help you look and feel your best. You can expect tons of valuable tips, occasional oversharing, and absolutely no gatekeeping—ever. Beauty school is approachable, informative, and welcoming to all, so let’s go.
What's your most eye-catching feature? For me, it's the long, blonde locks I got from my mom. On a good day, my hair gives me that extra boost of confidence—but it can be a frizzy, tangled mess if I don't take care of it properly. For this second edition of Beauty School, I've compiled the best tips I've learned over the years to help me maintain healthy hair (and garner lots of compliments) without spending a lot of time or effort. Oh, and one of these tips is probably shocking coming from an editor, but I'm spilling anyway because I refuse to keep secrets (if you couldn't already tell).
I also consulted some of the best in the biz to back up my tips. There's something here for everyone, no matter your hair color or type, so let's get right into it!
The woman who has blessed my hair with the sun-kissed, buttery-blonde highlights of my dreams for the last three years is Rita Hazan, celebrity colorist and founder of Rita Hazan Salon in New York City. She's the go-to for stars like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and Jessica Simpson, so I asked her to share exactly what to ask for if you want Hollywood-level highlights that are easy to maintain.
Stay close to your natural base: "I always say that the best color looks like it grew out of your head that way," Hazan explains. "I recommend no more than 2–3 shades lighter." This softer approach to highlights allows your roots to grow in naturally, so you don't need to stress if you can't get in the salon for a touch-up as soon as the calendar strikes eight weeks.
Blended, multi-tonal highlights: "Ask for blended highlights that are visible without being too fine, chunky, or stripe-y," she says. "Multi-tonal color (using two or more tones) keeps it dimensional and helps regrowth blend seamlessly."
On maintenance: "Come back every few months for a quick refresh rather than a full highlight."
Your cut can make the difference between spending 20 minutes styling your hair every morning and just brushing, giving it a little zhuzh, and heading out the door. "It's really about embracing the natural texture of the hair and giving it a shape that looks great with minimal styling," says Miguel Luis, hairstylist at Rita Hazan Salon. For example, for my combination of wavy and straight hair, he cuts subtle face-framing layers in the front that air-dry beautifully and add the perfect amount of dimension. Here's what he recommends for a low-maintenance cut for each hair type:
Wavy: "If someone has wavy hair, I'd suggest adding a few face-framing layers and medium layers towards the back so that when the hair dries naturally, it falls into a nice, effortless movement."
Straight: "If the hair is straight, a blunt cut can highlight a strong, clean line, maybe with some longer layers in front to add a bit of dimension."
Curly: "For curly hair, it's all about choosing shapes—rounder or more angular—that complement the lifestyle and the vibe the person is going for."
Hazan recommends a color-safe shampoo (such as purple shampoo for blondes or blue for brunettes) and a gloss or mask weekly to hydrate the hair and maintain tone. TBH, I used to think purple shampoo was unnecessary, but I gave it a whirl anyway, and I'm super impressed at how this magical little bottle (combined with seamless coloring) really prolongs my highlights.
You might be wondering: How exactlydo colored shampoos work? Basically, they neutralize unwanted tones using complementary colors on the color wheel. Purple shampoo neutralizes yellow and brassy tones by depositing purple pigments (which is opposite to yellow on the color wheel) onto the hair, resulting in a brighter, more vibrant blonde.
I hate to admit it, but I slept on using hair masks and oils for way too long. "Hair oils and masks not only offer a variety of haircare benefits, but they allow users to indulge in a ritual of self-care," explains Antoinette Beenders, senior vice president of global professional artistry at Aveda. My wash day routine is not the same without one of these nourishing treatments. Here's a breakdown of why you should add them to your haircare regimen:
Versatile Oils: "Oils are a wonderful styling tool to add luxurious, high shine results, but they also have a variety of other benefits, including conditioning, smoothness, heat protection, and frizz protection." She adds that they can be used in multiple ways depending on your hair type, including as a pre-shampoo treatment, overnight leave-in treatment, or for styling.
Targeted Masks: "Masks allow us to take more of a specialized and targeted haircare approach—think intense hydration, damage repair, strengthening, scalp care, curl care, and more."
I couldn't talk about healthy hair without touching on diet. What we eat plays a huge role in our hair, so you have to nourish yourself with an abundance of healthy foods. I'll be honest, I went through a period of not eating enough of these kinds of foods, and my hair not only lost its vibrancy and thick texture, but it was also falling out. I adjusted my diet and thankfully my hair recovered, but it really goes to show the importance of what you put into your body. So, before you buy a whole new haircare routine, make sure you're following these tips to nourish your locks from the inside out:
Protein: Protein-rich foods like eggs and legumes provide keratin and amino acids, two essential nutrients for strong, healthy hair.
Omegas 3s: Omega 3s nourish the hair and add that gorgeous luster and shine. Fatty fish is an excellent source of these, but if you're a plant-based gal like me, you can also get them from foods like chia seeds, flaxseeds, walnuts, and hemp seeds.
Hydration: Sorry to sound like every wellness-obsessed girl on the planet, but water is the key to everything, hair health included. Adequate water intake hydrates hair follicles, helps the hair retain moisture, and integrates nutrients for quicker growth. So, fill up your aesthetic water bottle and drink up!
Let's end with a personal confession: I don't own any heat tools. I know this is shocking coming from a beauty editor, but limiting the heat I use on my hair has definitely contributed to its health—and helps me spend less time getting ready in the morning. So, how do I style my hair? Here are my go-tos:
Updos: I need my hair out of my face, so 99% of the time, it's up in a ballet bun or ponytail.
Braids: French and Dutch braids are just so adorable! If you wear them, I guarantee you'll be swimming in compliments.
Accessorize: I love putting my hair back with a claw clip, duckbill clips, or a headband.
BTW, I know heatless curls are everywhere, but I'm still mastering them and will report back when I've got that method down.
TL;DR: Nourish your hair from the inside out, opt for a flattering cut and color that embraces your natural hair type, and minimize heat damage.
Shop My Favorite Haircare Products
Squigs
Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil
Add a hair oil and scalp massage to your wash day routine, and thank me later. This is one of my faves—it's a mélange of luxurious Ayurvedic oils that hydrate and repair your strands.
Dae
Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream
We love a multitasking product. This internet-famous styling cream is key for creating everything from slicked-back ballet buns to sleek French braids to soft defined waves. I also adore the sweet, fruity scent.
Squigs Beauty
Microfiber Hair Towel
I didn't think I could love a hair towel so much, but here we are. If you're on the market for a new microfiber towel, I highly recommend this one. It's super absorbent and actually stays secure on my head as I complete the rest of my post-shower routine.
Roz
Foundation Hydrating Conditioner
Everything Roz makes is gold, including this conditioner. I love that it has skincare-level ingredients like ceramides and peptides.
Head & Shoulders
Bare Anti Dandruff Soothing Hydration Shampoo
Give this unsexy anti-dandruff shampoo a chance. I don't particularly struggle with dandruff, but my hair and scalp can be dry—I tried this on a whim and the zinc-based formula worked like magic to hydrate my scalp and soften my hair. I'm still in shock at how much I love it.
Emijay
Popstar Hair Setting Clips in Crème Brûlée
Call me delusional, but these clips make me feel like a model backstage. You can use them for styling or just for pinning your front pieces out of your face.
Aveda
Miraculous Oil Concentrate
It was love at first drop with this hair oil. Whether you use it for a pre-shampoo treatment or for styling, the blend of seed oils gives you glossy, goddess-level hair.
Jupiter
Hydrating Shampoo
Another shampoo I'm lowkey obsessed with. It's one of the few shampoos that's salon-level quality but also derm-approved and good for dry, sensitive scalps.
R+Co Bleu
Blonded Brightening Shampoo
The lilac stem cells and violet pigments in this shampoo neutralize brassy tones and illuminate the hair, restoring it to bright, sun-kissed perfection.
Hask
Beyond Moisture Recovery Mask With Shea Butter & Banana Extract
This in-shower hair mask is such a treat. The ultra-rich formula has shea butter and banana to soften strands and add a lustrous shine.
Squigs
Pure Mulberry Silk Mini Scrunchies
You will never catch me without these baby blue silk scrunchies. They add the cutest touch to your hair and keep it crease-free.
Emi Jay
Super Bloom Clip in Rose Pearl
I'm in love with Emi Jay claw clips, especially these flower ones. They have a more circular shape and actually hold all my hair.
La Bonne Brosse
Large Brush N03
I legit feel like a princess when I use this French hair brush. It's such a worthy investment.