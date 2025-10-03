"Toasted Beige" Is the Hair Trend Sweeping New York and Paris—Here's How to Wear It

If you're looking for a new autumn hair colour, you're going to want to check out these toasty looks.

Beyonce, Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid with toasted blonde hair
(Image credit: Getty Images, @beyonce)
I've been looking long and hard this season for an autumn hair colour trend that I can actually get on board with. Don't get me wrong, as much as I love the cherry cola and copper shades we tend to see at this time of year, as a brunette who thinks a full head of blonde highlights is experimental, I need something a little more subtle.

Enter, "toasted beige" hair. Introduced to me by Andreas Wilde, John Frieda’s UK creative stylist ambassador, this hair colour is everything I've been looking for this autumn (and is easily one of the best autumn hair colours for blondes).

What Is Toasted Beige Hair?

"Toasted beige [hair] is, at its core, a much warmer and richer type of blonde," explains Wilde. "Think of it as that perfect golden hour glow, but for your hair. It's about embracing those gorgeous, buttery undertones that make blonde hair truly luminous."

If you're thinking about giving this trend a go, Wilde tells me to ask your hairdresser to add in some warmer pieces between those cooler blonde tones. "We're not just painting on a single warm shade; we're creating a beautiful interplay of tones," he says. "The cooler blondes provide that lovely contrast and dimension, while the warmer pieces infuse that 'toasted' quality."

I always like to take some inspo pics with me to my appointment, so keep on scrolling for some of my favourite toasted beige hair looks this autumn, courtesy of celebs showing us exactly how to wear the trend.

Toasted Beige Hair Inspiration

Jennifer Lawrence at a fashion show with warm, honey blonde hair

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images))

After seeing Jennifer Lawrence's hair colour, I am desperate to give this trend a go.

A woman in Paris sitting on a side step wearing a red cardigan with warm, honey blonde hair

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

The warm shade feels perfect for this time of year.

Suki Waterhouse getting ready on tour wearing a chocolate brown outfit with warm blonde hair

(Image credit: @sukiwaterhouse)

As you can see, this trend involves blending different blonde tones for lots of dimension.

Beyonce in a burgundy dress with warm blonde highlights in her hair

(Image credit: @beyonce)

If you have naturally darker roots, why not try some toasted beige highlights or balayage?

Gigi Hadid getting into a car wearing a silver dress with warm blonde hair

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images))

Even Gigi Hadid has been spotted with warmer blonde hair this autumn.

Ciara wearing a red jumpsuit with warm blonde, wavy hair

(Image credit: @ciara)

Add in some face-framing highlights to really bring this trend to life.

A woman wearing a white shirt and white jeans with warm blonde highlights

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

I love the contrast here between the darker roots and toasted blonde ends, accompanied by face-framing layers.

Best Products for Toasted Beige Hair

Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

