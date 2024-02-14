Elegant, Anti-Trend and No-Fuss—the French Bob Is the Only Bob I’m Into

What is it about a bob hairstyle that immediately gives off sophisticated vibes? From the inverted bob to the hydro bob, and even the old-money bob, there's no denying that this hairstyle elevates any look. If you know me, then you'll know that I'm not only a big fan of a bob but also that I'm very into French hairstyles. So much so that I've written about everything from French hair colours to French short-hair trends. Like the bob itself, there's something so sophisticated about the way the French do their hair, and I'm always striving to make mine look as effortlessly chic as possible. So, you can imagine my excitement when I came across the French bob hair trend. As a beauty editor, there's nothing better than when two of your favourite trends combine to create one seriously elegant result, and I think this bob hairstyle might be the best one I've seen all year.

Wondering what the French bob hair trend might be? If you're looking to switch things up this spring and give something different a go, then I highly recommend you keep on scrolling to find out all about this popular hairstyle. After reading this, I guarantee that you will be just as obsessed as I am...

What Is the French Bob?

So, what an earth is a French bob? Like many French fashion trends, this timeless haircut is so simple. It often features a sharply cut hairstyle finishing anywhere from the cheekbone to the chin, and can be seen styled with a relaxed wave. If you really want to get all Parisian, then you can also add a wavy fringe for that softly defined look. As you'll see below, there are lots of different ways to tailor this trend to suit you and your hair type, and I've already asked my hairdresser what he thinks will work best for me.

What I love about this style is that it definitely encourages you to embrace your natural texture, which means you won't be spending hours styling your shorter locks. Just take a look at some of the effortlessly cool bob hairstyles below, and don't forget to screenshot your favourite ones to take to the salon.

French Bob Hair Inspiration:

This hairstyle really is a French bob in all its glory. Pair it with a red lip and everyone will be thinking you've just got off the Eurostar.

The perfect "off duty" hairstyle for when you want to look casual yet put together all at the same time.

Yep, even Sienna is a fan.

The hair trend looks incredible with curls.

Très chic.

I love how Emma Stone opted for a side fringe to switch things up a little bit.

If a fringe isn't your thing, not to fear, as Alexa proves that this hairstyle looks just as sophisticated with a middle parting.

I mean, everything about this picture is so elevated.

Wispy fringes are huge right now, and they look so great with a French bob.

Another example of how a middle parting can take this hairstyle to the next level.

If you want to keep things really Parisian, why not opt for balayage too?

This whole look is perfection.

Products You Need to Style a French Bob

BaByliss 9000 Cordless Waver £180 £60 SHOP NOW To get those effortless waves, try a hair tool like this one from Babyliss.

Ouai Matte Pomade £20 SHOP NOW If you want to add some texture, this pomade is perfect.

Larry King Hair Flyaway With Me Kit £20 SHOP NOW Although we want texture, we don't want flyaways, so keep them at bay with this Larry King kit.

Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist £27 SHOP NOW As the name suggests, this texture mist will give you that 'cool girl' finish.

ghd Mini Styler £149 SHOP NOW If you have a fringe, this mini hair straightener will be your new best friend.

Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream £10 SHOP NOW If you have naturally curly hair, try using a cream to help define your style.

JVN Hair Complete Air Dry Cream £23 SHOP NOW I love using this cream on damp hair to help hold my style throughout the day.

Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray £31 SHOP NOW This volumising spray is perfect for that effortless, French-girl look.

