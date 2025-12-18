I'm a Celeb Hair Extensionist—This Specific Method Guarantees Seamless Results

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
I used to wonder how celebrities seem to shapeshift with their hairstyles. One day, they're rocking a sleek platinum bob for a red-carpet premiere, and the next day they're wearing lush, sun-kissed waves for a photo shoot. The secret? A set of extensions. If you've ever admired the bouncy blowouts of Alix Earle, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner, then you're going to want to meet Priscilla Valles, Hollywood's most in-demand extensionist and the woman who's likely behind many of the looks saved in your "hair inspo" folder.
Valles told me she's long been enchanted by the ways a hairstyle can transform someone's entire look. "I vividly remember looking at my little cousins and saying, 'Can give you bangs, and you'll look so cute!'"she says. "I loved giving makeovers and making people feel beautiful. It's something that's always felt natural to me." So, to bring this vision to life for both her celebrity clients and everyday beauty lovers, Valles created Perlino Hair. Her method involves using the best hair, products, and tools, combined with her decades of experience, to achieve a seamless, natural result. "It's about precision: the right cut, placement, and color blend," she explains. "Every head of hair is unique, and it's about enhancing what's already there, not overpowering it."
And don't worry, I asked Valles the question on everyone's minds when it comes to extensions: Will it damage my natural hair? Luckily, she quickly disproved this myth. "With the right application and care, it's the opposite—my clients' natural hair often grows healthier with extensions because it's protected. When applied properly and matched in color and texture, extensions actually reduce daily styling stress." Okay, we love that.
I bet you also want to know the specific products that have earned a spot in Valles' routine, and I've got you covered. From a damage-free blow-dryer to her shower essentials to her signature scent, they're all listed out for you below.
Kérastase
Chroma Absolu Shampoo for Color-Treated Hair
"My everyday shower shampoo for shine and color protection."
Kérastase
Chroma Absolu Strengthening Conditioner for Color-Treated Hair
"Keeps my hair smooth and nourished."
Bioprogramming
Repronizer 4D Plus
"Truly a game-changer. It draws moisture from your body into your hair for damage-free shine. My absolute favorite tool."
Nécessaire
The Shampoo
"My go-to for a more indulgent bath-time cleanse."
Nécessaire
The Conditioner
"I love that it's lightweight yet hydrating."
Perlino Hair
Picnic Hand Tied Tape-In Extensions in Golden Hour
"Seamless and lightweight; I use these for volume."
Perlino Hair
Slavic Clip-In Extensions in Beige Blonde
"Perfect for glam days or quick styling changes."
Perlino Hair
Keratin Tip Extensions in Sun Warmed Saddle
"For long-term wear and flawless blending."
Dr. Diamond's Metacine
Instafacial Plasma Bioactive Growth Factor Serum
"My go-to for blemish control; it keeps skin plump, hydrated, and glowing."
Dr. Diamond's Metacine
Instafacial Infusion Biomimetic Collagen Serum
"This gives that post-facial radiance instantly."
Joanna Vargas
Joanna Vargas Eden Rejuvenating Pro Serum
"A silky face serum that makes my skin look radiant."
Tom Ford
Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum Fragrance
"My signature scent—sensual and sweet."
Le Labo
Santal 33 Shower Gel
"Fresh, woody, and luxurious."
Nécessaire
The Body Exfoliator Eucalyptus
"Leaves my skin super soft and polished."
Nécessaire
The Body Lotion
"Clean, moisturizing, and spa-like."
Bio-Oil
Skincare Body Oil
"A classic multitasker for hydration and evening tone."