With 2026 officially in full swing, it's time to look at the hair colour trends that are set to dominate the upcoming year. Having studied the wider hair trends right through to the macro fringe trends and haircut trends for the year ahead, it was only natural to start wondering what hair colours we'll all be asking for in the salon this year.
Having spoken to several hair colourists, it seems we can expect the desire for natural-looking colour to continue well into the year ahead. Rather than obvious highlights or obviously coloured hair, every hairstylist I speak to says that their clients want their hair to look natural, but enhanced.
And I'm not surprised. It speaks to the wider beauty trends we're seeing, with many of us favouring "no-makeup" makeup and lightweight bases. The same narrative is happening in hair. However, there are also some beauty trends making a comeback this year, too, with colour-melting making a return as a trending hair colour technique that I'm already seeing all over the red carpets of late.
To find out what hair colour trends will dominate 2026, I spoke to the top hairstylists and salons. Scroll on ahead for their predictions, as well as plenty of hair inspo you'll want to take to your next salon appointment.
Hair Colour Trends 2026
1. Buttercream Blonde
For a long time, many have aimed to avoid warm or brassy tones; however, we're seeing a return to golden hues for 2026.
"Warmer blondes are making a big comeback in 2026, and buttercream blonde is a key trend to watch," saysJason Collier, hairstylist and key opinion leader for Jerome Russell Bblonde. "This shade sits between golden and creamy, giving hair a healthy, sunlit glow that flatters all skin tones. It’s the anti-ash blonde," he says. "This trend is about softness, warmth and hair that looks genuinely well cared for. You'll want a warm blonde base with creamy golden ribbons through the mid-lengths and ends."
2. Chromatic Bob
Bob hair trends and short hair trends are not going anywhere in 2026, and hair colour plays a pivotal part in the overall look. "The chromatic bob is all about soft tonal layering that makes the cut look fuller, shinier and more expensive. Think subtle depth at the roots, a gentle mix of tone through the mid lengths and a hint of brightness on the ends," says Samantha Cusick, hairstylist and founder of Samantha Cusick London. "It works on every bob. Ask your colourist for a multi-tonal Redken Shades EQ glaze that enhances movement and keeps your bob looking polished with very low maintenance," she says.
3. Burnt Sienna
In addition to warmer blondes, we can also expect to see more coppery takes on blonde hair colours this year. "The continuation of natural blondes is characterised by a more effortless, subtle and carefree look. Think of a young Kate Moss, seamless and organic, before balayage techniques became mainstream," says concept colourist Nicole Kahlani at Hershesons Fitzrovia. "This style gives the illusion of a natural blonde tint, embracing warmth with a slight copper hue. It reflects a time before everyone became obsessed with creating ash and white blondes," she says.
4. Charcoal Brunette
Whilst blondes are warming up for 2026, we're seeing the reverse in brunettes, who are leaning towards cooler, muted tones this year. There's a noticeable shift from brown hair with blonde highlights to global hair colour, where the tone is uniform from root to tip.
"Many brunettes wish to maintain their natural tone, which often has grey undertones. This can create a chalky appearance that isn't too dark," says Kahlani. "It's similar to a mocha brunette, but the grey undertone gives an illusion of a darker shade. This results in a more mysterious brunette with a cooler tone that is striking without washing you out like a very dark, almost black brunette," she says. "The key is to avoid going too dark; instead, add a lot of ash to the colour formula."
5. Colour Melting
Colour melting is a colouring technique that's making a major comeback in 2026. Rather than the dramatic ombré looks of the 2010s, colour melting sees a seamless transition between shades, resulting in a natural-looking effect that looks like the mid-lengths to ends have been lightened under the sun.
"Soft blended colour will grow even more," says Edward James, hairstylist and founder of Edward James London. "Colour melting techniques will replace high contrast highlighting, and clients will lean into richer neutrals such as mocha espresso and creamy blondes. The overall mood for colour is healthy, glossy and seamless," he says.