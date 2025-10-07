Amid the heightened buzz that was this season of Paris Fashion Week, one show nearly flew right under the radar. Unless you were keeping your eyes extremely peeled, The Row's summer 2026 show may have slipped by like an apparition. The brand's notorious no-phone policy is to blame for the lack of immediate content around the collection. Instead, we clung to what tidbits we could like the post-show descriptions from Style Not Com before images were finally released. When they did come, they arrived not as footage from the show itself but a stylized look book displaying black-and-white images that featured multiple angles of each look, couture style.
Despite opting out of the usual flurry of press and content that surrounds Paris Fashion Week shows, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen used their collection to speak loud and clear: the era quiet luxury that they were so crucial in establishing has reached its demise and in its place is a brand-new era of opulence, flair, and (tasteful) maximalism. The Row's influence knows no bounds, but its impact was as strong as ever this season, and the sisters and designers spoke volumes without uttering a single word. From the feathery separates to the decisive hints of sequins and a signature hairstyle worthy of recreating, these are they key elements that every fashion person will look to emulate. Here, we're unpacking the summer 2026 collection's top-level takeaways and the potential new It items to know.
Chic Chignons
The It accessory of the show didn't come through a handbag or a pair of shoes, but a comb—and several of them. Models wore their hair in polished, sculptural chignon styles with an assortment of combs and hair pins layered throughout. It sounds haphazard, but in true The Row form, the resulting effect was elegant, intriguing, and a style I already expect fashion people to test out at their earliest.
Lelet NY
Gold-Tone Hair Pin
Alexandre de Paris
Hair Comb
Machete
French Hair Pin
Feathers! Sequins! Texture! The Row's New Era of Maximalism
Is this the end of the quiet luxury movement and we know it? Considering Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were the original purveyors of the pared-back, less-is-more approach that has defined luxury fashion for the past half-decade, it's only right that they should also dictate its demise. In its place arrived opulent textures like feathers and, yes, even sequins that signaled the arrival of a brand new era. It's maximalism, The Row style.
Social Season Attire
There was an undeniable aura of fashion's couture show origins that permeated this whole collection, from the way the look book was shot in black and white and showing each look from the front, side, and back, but we couldn't help but place a large part of the collection in the context of social season: that period of time where galas, balls, and other black-tie formal soirées occur—historically in the spring and summer.
The Summer 2026 Shopping List
No brand serves as fashion's North Star quite as much as The Row, and that means with the arrival of each new show, I immediately begin curating the shopping list of pieces I know I'd want to buy as soon as the collection becomes available. For summer 2026, several early favorites have already emerged: a simple but fantastic single-breasted trench coat, a petite bowler bag with double handles and a lot of potential to rise to Margaux-level status, a stick-straight column skirt, and a pair of 1950s-style kitten-heel pumps that may get many of us to actually wear wedges again.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.