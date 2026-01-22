From Luxurious Getaways to Cosy Staycations—7 Landmark NYC Hotels to Call Home This Season

There's nowhere else like New York. Between the energy, the people, the entertainment, and the style, NYC has always had that It factor that makes it irresistible to anyone who's ever visited—and impossible to live elsewhere for anyone who calls it home. And it doesn't take an expert to see that one of the most defining experiences of New York is the social life. Going out for a drink or dinner, or finding a place to stay can be an overwhelming endeavor since the city is flooded with world-renowned restaurants, buzzy bars, and five-star hotels at every corner.
Well, not to sound biased, but no one has a better pulse on the city's coolest hangouts than our team of fashion editors. The previews, events, and dinners we regularly attend bring us all over the city and often allow us to be one of the first to experience a new hotel or frequent a historic favourite. Since there are almost as many hotels to choose from as there are places to eat, distilling them into a short list of "the best" is a near-impossible task, which is why the spots you'll discover here are all vetted by fashion insiders as well as yours truly.
Whether you're a New Yorker treating yourself to some local R&R or are traveling to the city to shop, eat, and enjoy all the magic that is the holidays here, look no further than the elite outposts to call home.
9 of the Most Stylish Hotels in NYC, According to an Editor
1. The Bowery
There's perhaps no other downtown establishment as iconic in the fashion and pop-culture worlds as The Bowery. Situated at the intersection of NoHo, SoHo, the East Village, and the Lower East Side, the hotel is the backdrop to the city's most elite crowd—quite literally. Flip through the latest street-style snaps of celebrities in New York, and nine times out of ten, they'll be pictured emerging from the wrought-iron-and-glass front doors onto the street. Inside, however, the space is warm and inviting with its rich oak-lined walls, plush velvet sofas, and working fireplace, and feels steeped in an old New York atmosphere. As for drinking and dining, a certain well-dressed crowd descends on the lobby bar in the evenings like clockwork while at the ground-floor restaurant Gemma, a rustic Italian menu is always a crowd-pleaser.
Where: 355 Bowery, Lower East Side
2. The Manner
The Manner may be New York's most recent newcomer, but everything in my fashion editor bones says it's set to become an insider hot spot in record time. And possibly already is. Both Coach and Off-White hosted fashion week after-parties here in September and a glance at its Instagram page yields a shortlist of my most in-the-know mutuals. It's tucked away on a tree-lined block on SoHo's quieter West Side and comes from the company behind The Standard and Bunkhouse Hotels as the first in a new franchise. Milanese architect and interior designer Hannes Peer visioned the décor and every inch of the lobby, rooms, and adjoining bar and restaurant are a feast for the eyes with a luxe maximalist aesthetic that feels like what a penthouse in 1970s Milan would have looked like. It's all glossy saturated red and orange tones and art deco accents. With James Beard nominee Alex Stupak at the helm, the culinary offering includes flagship restaurant The Otter and speakeasy-style cocktail bar Sloane’s.
Where: 58 Thompson Street, SoHo
3. The Carlyle
It doesn't get any more classic uptown than The Carlyle . The hotel has a rich history—designed by Dorothy Draper and opened in 1930—yet being part of the Rosewood Hotel Group means the service and amenities are nothing short of top-notch. Collaborations with Clare V. and more recently, Emily Oberg's Sporty & Rich, have continued to cement it as fashion's favoured uptown haunt. Even the culinary offerings are destinations in their own right between the fine dining at Dowling's at The Carlyle and the sophisticated piano bar Bemelmans Bar.
Where: 35 East 76th Street, Upper East Side
4. Fouquets
During NYFW this past September, I found myself at Fouquet's nearly once a day. Whether it was for a jewellery preview in one of the suites or an intimate fashion show set inside the French restaurant Brasserie Fouquet's. The hotel is imbued with every bit of Parisian panache you'd expect from a French luxury hospitality brand (like the 97 rooms and suites that are outfitted with custom-designed Toile de Jouy wallpaper and a pastel colour scheme). Oh, and the spa? A haven that feels worlds away from the bustling city right outside. They use all Biologique Recherche products for the facials and I can attest that I've never been glowier than stepping out of my appointment.
Where: 28 Desbrosses Street, TriBeCa
5. Nine Orchard
Situated in the Lower East Side’s buzzy Dimes Square micro-neighborhood, everything about Nine Orchard just exudes downtown cool. This bank-turned-hotel underwent extensive renovations to get it in the pristine shape it's in now, and it was certainly worth it. Whenever a fashion brand hosts something here, which is often, our editors are quick to RSVP. From the ceilings to the mouldings, there is much to be admired, but the fashion crowd can't stop talking about the Swan Room which features an impressive cocktail menu and an even more impressive setting. The move is to have a couple of drinks, and then mosey on over to Corner Bar for some proper sustenance.