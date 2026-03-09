My Friend Wants an Elegant Spring Wardrobe On a Budget—9 H&M New-In Buys I Sent Her

If you want to look polished this spring without overspending, start with these H&M finds.

Marina Avraam's avatar
By
published
in Features
H&amp;M new in
(Image credit: H&M)

There’s something about the arrival of a new season that instantly makes us want to refresh our wardrobes. As a shopping editor, I’m certainly guilty of it—and so is my best friend. Despite always looking effortlessly chic, she recently confessed that she felt like she had “nothing to wear” for spring and needed an entirely new wardrobe, preferably without spending a fortune. Of course, there was a little hyperbole involved. What she really meant was that she needed a handful of smart additions to make getting dressed for the new season feel exciting again. Naturally, I did what any shopping editor would do and sent her straight to H&M’s new-in section.

If you haven’t noticed yet, spring has well and truly arrived at H&M. Heavy knits are gradually making way for lighter cardigans, boots are being swapped for ballet flats, and thick winter coats are being replaced with easy spring layers—think timeless trenches, funnel-neck jackets and soft suede bombers. In other words, the kind of pieces that make transitional dressing feel effortless.

Jeanette wearing H&amp;amp;M studio.

Jeanette wearing H&M studio.

(Image credit: _jeanettemadsen_)

With my friend’s brief in mind—elegant, versatile and budget-friendly—I pulled together a selection of H&M new-in buys that tick every box. From polished tailoring to timeless basics that instantly elevate an outfit, these are the pieces I sent her that will make building an elegant spring wardrobe feel surprisingly easy.

Shop H&M March New-In Buys

Explore More: