My Friend Wants an Elegant Spring Wardrobe On a Budget—9 H&M New-In Buys I Sent Her

There’s something about the arrival of a new season that instantly makes us want to refresh our wardrobes. As a shopping editor, I’m certainly guilty of it—and so is my best friend. Despite always looking effortlessly chic, she recently confessed that she felt like she had “nothing to wear” for spring and needed an entirely new wardrobe, preferably without spending a fortune. Of course, there was a little hyperbole involved. What she really meant was that she needed a handful of smart additions to make getting dressed for the new season feel exciting again. Naturally, I did what any shopping editor would do and sent her straight to H&M’s new-in section.
If you haven’t noticed yet, spring has well and truly arrived at H&M. Heavy knits are gradually making way for lighter cardigans, boots are being swapped for ballet flats, and thick winter coats are being replaced with easy spring layers—think timeless trenches, funnel-neck jackets and soft suede bombers. In other words, the kind of pieces that make transitional dressing feel effortless.
With my friend’s brief in mind—elegant, versatile and budget-friendly—I pulled together a selection of H&M new-in buys that tick every box. From polished tailoring to timeless basics that instantly elevate an outfit, these are the pieces I sent her that will make building an elegant spring wardrobe feel surprisingly easy.
Shop H&M March New-In Buys
H&M
Twill Cape Jacket
From the cape detail to the funnel-neck, everything about this jacket feels considered.
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats
The soft suede and slight pointed toe make these feel so premium.
H&M
Wide High Waist Ankle Jeans
No spring capsule wardrobe is complete without a fresh pair of light blue jeans.
H&M
Bandeau Dress With Scarf
The perfect spring occasion dress.
H&M
Suede Shopper
A capacious shopper bag to complete every spring look.
H&M
Braided Ballet Flats
I'm buying these in every colour.
H&M
Tailored Trousers
A trouser you'll wear from desk to dinner, with slight styling adjustments.
H&M
Napped Jacket
A great suede-effect leather jacket that won't break the bank.
H&M
Satin-Skirt Ponte Di Roma Dress
From the colour to the flouncy tiers, this gets a yes from me.
H&M
Trench Coat
Trench season is officially here, and this is at the top of my list.
H&M
Mom Slim Fit High Waist Ankle Jeans
White jeans are just so effortlessly elegant.
H&M
Tailored Waistcoat
I'm so into the deep wine hue of this waistcoat.
H&M
Crochet Look-Detail Jeans
The crochet detail feels very bohemian cool.
H&M
Puff-Sleeved Twill Jacket
The puff sleeves add an immediate elegant twist to this otherwise simple spring jacket.