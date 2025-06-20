Our Editors Have Stayed At Many Stylish Hotels in Paris, But These 8 Are Their Favourites

There are certain cities that never really move off my travel list, and Paris will always be one of them. Whether it's a week-long holiday, a last-minute Eurostar weekend or even a work trip (perhaps even for Fashion Week?), there's always something new and exciting to see, a boutique to shop in or a restaurant to dine at. As the commonly-referenced quote suggests, Paris is always a good idea.

And while the museums and landmarks are part of the draw (yes, I still take photos of the Eiffel Tower every time), what's started to matter just as much to me over the years is where I actually stay when I'm there. The hotel becomes part of the experience—a place to reset, get ready, have a drink before dinner or even spend half the day in if the weather's grey and moody (which, let's be honest, feels very Parisian too). I've realised that the most stylish hotels in Paris aren't always the most obvious ones; often they're tucked away on quiet streets or inside unassuming buildings, but the second you step inside, you feel like you've made the right choice.

For me, it's about more than just how the room looks on Instagram (although that never hurts), I want somewhere that feels connected to the city—whether that's a rooftop with views that you'll always remember, eclectic interiors designed by someone I've seen featured in Architectural Digest, or a location that makes it easy to wander to a neighbourhood café in the morning. The Who What Wear team definitely has its go-to Paris favourites, and every season we seem to add a few more to the list.

So with that in mind, I've pulled together a fresh edit of the most stylish hotels in Paris—which all come recommended by our editors. Some are brand new openings, others are slightly under-the-radar finds, but all of them feel like the kind of place you want to unpack your bags and stay a while.

The 8 Stylish Paris Hotels:

1. Le Jardin de Verre by Locke

Location: Rue de Lacépède

Website: www.lockeliving.com.

Vibe: Eclectic, comfortable, low‑key.

Set in Paris's Latin Quarter, Le Jardin de Verre is one of the most stylish hotels in Paris for anyone who loves the idea of feeling like a local while still getting all the perks of a hotel stay. The design feels fresh without trying too hard, with leafy courtyard spaces and interiors filled with pieces by local Parisian artisans. The apartment-style suites give you your own space to settle in (perfect for a longer stay), while the location means you're walking distance from the Sorbonne, Jardin du Luxembourg and plenty of low-key cafés to start your mornings slowly. "Elegant, under-the-radar and in a great Saint Germain location, Le Grand Cayre hits that sweet spot of being utterly chic and yet welcoming and warm" says WWW's EIC Hannah Almassi.

2. Maison Delano Paris

Location: 8th Arrondissement

Website: www.delanohotels.com.

Vibe: Minimalist, discreet, refined.

Hidden just off Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, Maison Delano offers exactly the kind of quiet luxury that makes it one of the most stylish hotels in Paris right now. The 18th-century mansion has been reimagined with a minimalist touch that still feels unmistakably Parisian. There's an energy to the hotel that makes it a favourite during Fashion Week—close enough to the action but tucked away enough to feel like an escape. The on-site restaurant is already drawing a crowd thanks to its Mediterranean menu, and the location puts you in perfect reach of both the major sights and the city's best shopping.

3. Madame Rêve

Location: 1st Arrondissement

Website: www.madamereve.com.

Vibe: Playful, grand, social.

When a hotel opens inside a 19th-century post office just steps from the Louvre, you know it's going to be special. Madame Rêve has quickly become one of the most stylish hotels in Paris, thanks to its mix of grand architecture and sleek, modern interiors. The rooftop—called ROOF—is already a scene, especially during Fashion Week, with panoramic views of the Eiffel Tower and the Seine. The rooms are warm and inviting with their signature caramel tones, while the hotel's brasserie and Japanese-inspired dining offer plenty of options if you don't feel like leaving. WWW beauty director, Shannon Lawlor always recommends the Madame Rêve, "I could probably write an essay on the best hotels in Paris after 10 years of beauty trips, and this is by far the coolest. It's become a serious hot spot. The rooftop bar and restaurants are adored, but it's the mid-century, wood-panelled interiors that win it for me" she says.

4. Le Grand Hôtel Cayré

Location: Saint-Germain-des-Prés

Website: www.miirohotels.com.

Vibe: Relaxed, focused, accessible.

Set in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Le Grand Hôtel Cayré feels like the kind of stylish Paris address you'd almost want to gatekeep. The rooms are thoughtfully designed with soft wood tones, vintage lighting and views across the rooftops—some even offering glimpses of the Eiffel Tower. There's a cool but unpretentious energy here, and the location is ideal for first-timers and seasoned visitors alike, with the Musée d’Orsay, Jardin des Tuileries and countless boutiques just a short walk away. It's no surprise that it's becoming a quiet favourite amongst creatives visiting the city for both work and play.

5. Hôtel Monsieur Aristide

Location: Butte Montmartre

Website: www.monsieuraristide.com.

Vibe: Bohemian, intimate, charming.

In the heart of Montmartre, Hôtel Monsieur Aristide feels like a proper Paris find. The townhouse dates back to the 19th century, and the interiors nod to its artistic roots, filled with vintage market finds, record players and cosy corners. The courtyard garden makes it feel more like a friend's stylish Parisian apartment than a hotel, and its proximity to Sacré-Cœur and some of the city's best independent shops and galleries makes it perfect for anyone looking to explore a slightly more local side of Paris.

6. Hôtel Rochechouart

Location: Boulevard de Rochechouart, Montmartre

Website: www.hotelrochechouart.com.

Vibe: Retro, vibrant, joyful

Set in a restored 1920s Art Deco building at the base of Montmartre, Hôtel Rochechouart feels like stepping into a Paris film set. The interiors balance vintage detailing—think curved headboards, dark woods and original marble—with playful modern touches, while many rooms have Sacré-Cœur views that are hard to beat. The rooftop bar has quietly become a go-to spot for Parisians too, especially at sunset, offering cocktails with sweeping skyline views. Its location means you're just a few steps away from the buzzy Pigalle neighbourhood, but with enough distance to retreat back into calm when you want to.

7. Hôtel Dame des Arts

Location: Latin Quarter

Website: www.damedearts.com.

Vibe: Artistic, rooftop, cosy.

If you want a rooftop view that delivers, Hôtel Dame des Arts might be one of the most stylish hotels in Paris right now. Set in the Latin Quarter, the hotel has a rich creative history—it was once a haunt for writers and artists, and the recent redesign by Raphaël Navot keeps that spirit alive with sculptural interiors and artistic touches everywhere you look. The rooms are modern but thoughtful, and the rooftop bar has quickly become a destination in its own right, offering one of the best panoramic views of Paris, especially at sunset.

8. Hôtel Les Deux Gares

Location: Rue des Deux Gares, 10th Arrondissement

Website: www.hoteldeuxgares.com.

Vibe: Bold, colourful, youthful.

Tucked between Gare du Nord and Gare de l'Est, Hôtel Les Deux Gares stands out with its unapologetically playful interiors, all designed by British artist and designer Luke Edward Hall. The bold colours—emerald greens, candy reds, butter yellows—and mix of flea market furniture give it an eclectic, lived-in vibe that feels more like a designer's Paris apartment than a hotel. Downstairs, the café serves up French classics in a relaxed, intimate setting, while the compact wellness area, complete with sauna and gym, offers a welcome break after a day exploring the city. Its location makes it a smart choice for quick getaways or anyone arriving by Eurostar.