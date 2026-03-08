Loves of My Life: Michelle Keegan

The best interviews are often the most personal. In Loves of My Life, we get to know the person behind their craft, asking them the important questions we're desperate to know the answers to, like their favourite restaurants and date-night spots, what's in their Saved folder on Instagram, the piece of jewellery they're most attached to and what's lurking at the bottom of their handbag. In short, the little loves of their life.
Actress Michelle Keegan may be best known for her roles as often tough and resilient heroines, but we wanted to know the woman behind the character. Fresh off the back of her latest collection with Very, we asked the mother and mogul all about what makes her tick, her fashion inspiration, and who (and what) she holds the closest to her heart.
What’s your #1 restaurant to visit in the whole world? And what do you order?
It would be a place called Kloof Street House in Cape Town. When I worked in South Africa, it was my favourite go-to place. They do the best salted caramel cheesecake that I've ever, ever had, and I've tried lots of cheesecake since, but nothing compares. It's unreal. Plus, it's a really cosy setting. It's just really different. But there's a great atmosphere and the setting is beautiful.
What items do you always have in your handbag?
I'm awful for this, but there's always about ten lip products floating around in there! But the real essentials are my purse, phone, and headphones.
Your favourite place to explore?
I love getting out in the countryside, especially when the weather's nice. And there's just something about the crisp spring air that I love, and it sets me up for the day.
It’s a sunny Sunday and you haven’t got any plans. How do you fill your day?
I try and get up a bit earlier so I can have some proper time to myself, then a nice relaxed breakfast with the family. Then maybe a walk to a cosy pub for dinner, or cooking up a proper roast at home.
Do you have a secret girls-night spot?
Me and the girls are obsessed with a good spicy margarita, so we'll always go somewhere that does them properly. That's the main criteria really!
Do you have a favourite cinema?
I love the smaller, independent cinemas in my hometown, so I always try to support them when I can. I love the old-school feel of it.
What are your trailer essentials? Anything that’s a must-have on set?
Snacks are always top of the list, I'm constantly grazing between takes. A good speaker for music is essential to help me unwind, along with plenty of water and a decent coffee to keep me going throughout the day. Comfy clothes are a must, too. You'll find me in a matching loungewear set the second I'm done.
What is your favourite destination for inspiration?
Paris, hands down. There's just something about the fact it has such incredible history, but still feels so current and vibrant. I always come away with ideas for my fashion collections when I'm there, which is actually why I decided to shoot my Very collection in Paris last autumn/winter. .
What do you love to do in your spare time?
I'm a bit of a homebody to be honest. I love cooking when I get the chance, trying out new recipes. Watching films is another favourite, and I'm always catching up on shows I've missed.
Is there anything in your home that you’re particularly sentimental about?
I've got a few bits and pieces from travels over the years that always make me smile when I see them. Also photos, I love having memories around the house. They just make a space feel more like home.
You can pick one fashion brand to wear for the rest of your life, which do you choose?
I know I'm probably biased here, but it would have to be my collection with Very! Over the years, I've been able to design exactly what I want, right down to the buttons, the fabrics I love, my favourite colours, all of it. So I've genuinely got pieces for absolutely everything now, going out dresses, relaxed loungewear, the lot. It all just fits into my everyday life so easily.
Do you have an item of jewellery that holds a lot of meaning?
My necklace with my three ‘P’s’ on it. I got it for Mother's Day, and each P is for Palma, and my dogs Phoebe and Pip. I wear it every day for my three girls.
If we were to look in your saved folder on Instagram now, what would we find?
Lots of outfit inspo and design ideas for what I'm working on next! I'm constantly saving things when I'm thinking about upcoming collections, and always looking for new ways to elevate pieces and get the details just right.
If you could only holiday in one place for the rest of your life, where would it be?
Mallorca—we've been going for years. It's our special place.
Must-have item to pack when you go on holiday?
A good pair of shorts, that's always the first thing I pack. I love a tailored style, especially. I'm already eyeing up the ones from my new collection for my next trip! Second on the list is co-ords, easy for airport looks plus mix and matching when on the beach, perfect for a day to night holiday look.
What’s the beauty product you can’t live without?
It would have to be a really good facial cleanser.
What are your three favourite movies of all time?
Father of the Bride, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and The Notebook.
What’s your most-played on Spotify?
Anything by Celine Dion, Tina Turner and anything from the 80s!
Share a piece of advice that someone you love gave you that always stuck
The best piece of advice that I've been given is probably from my mum and dad. They instilled good manners into me and said that manners go a long way. So it's something that I've taken with me all my life. .
I tend to collect are sunglasses. I mean, I don't know how many pairs I've got, but it's so many its silly. Lip liners too, I'm known to collect lip liners... and serving bowls, which is a bit random, but the amount of serving bowls I have in my kitchen is unbelievable.
What’s your latest obsession?
My new Very collection, honestly! I've been dying to get into all the pieces, and I'm so excited for everyone to finally see it.
Coffee, tea, wine, cocktail—what’s your ultimate poison?
Out of coffee, tea, a cocktail and wine, I'd say all four are my poison! It depends on what mood I'm in, but I do like all four.
Who are the people who fill your cup?
Mark, Palma, my family and friends.
Who is your professional hero?
It's tough, but I'd have to say Joanna Lumley.
Who is/ who are the loves of your life?
Palma, Mark, Phoebe and Pip. .
What is the love of your life?
My teddy bear that I've had since birth, and I've still got him now. So, yeah, I guess the love of my life is a little red Teddy called Hector.