New York Fashion Week Street Style Stars Went for These 10 Trends

If you're searching for unique and exciting styling ideas, there's really no better place to look than the people of the New York City street style scene. New Yorkers' style is so noteworthy that several Instagram accounts have gone viral just catching the people of this city off duty. Now, just imagine the looks that people pull out for New York Fashion Week —it's the stuff of legends. This season was especially noteworthy in an anti-trend world, and we saw New Yorkers get creative and make their mark in this city that never sleeps.

As I attended NYFW myself, my eyes were peeled to see which trend predictions would com true. While a lot of our theories were proven to be true, there was a lot of new material to be seen and discovered. Below, I've rounded up the 10 best street style trends you can find. Enjoy.

1. Leather Tops

We've been through cycles of leather. Pants, jackets, and skirts have taken center stage, but there's a new staple on top in this category—leather tops. Maybe it's because Nanushka took New York City, but I've been seeing buttery-soft leather tops on street style stars all around town. I've been influenced.

2. Vintage-Inspired Denim

I'm always looking for ways to give my denim that throwback feeling, so seeing vintage-inspired jeans all over the street style crowd was a head-turning experience for me. Patched-up denim or baggy chino styles took center stage for sure.

3. Unique Hats

Think of any type of hat you could dream up. If you own it, you should be wearing it. Hats with character are having a moment, and whether you style yours with an elegant dress or a T-shirt and jeans, you can't go wrong.

4. Optical Lenses

Sunglasses are cool, but lately, librarian-inspired eyewear has been even cooler. As someone who only wears her glasses at home, I've been inspired to find cool ways to style my lenses while I'm out and about after seeing street style stars make it a thing.

5. Pendant Necklaces

The dramatic pendant necklace has reached a new peak as a staple in people's jewelry drawers. Whether it's tied with a cord or gold chain, you should definitely keep this trend close to your heart.

6. Bubble Skirts

Bubble skirts are all grown up, and when they come in the shape of a midi skirt, you just have to fall in love with them. It's an easy way to upgrade any look.

7. Sporty Elements

There's just something about sports mode that always gets me. Track jackets, unique jerseys, and retro sneakers have gotten all dressed up just in time for fashion week, and I'm inspired to style my athletic clothing in many new ways.

8. Leopard Print

We've been seeing animal prints of all kinds popping up lately, but leopard print is having the biggest moment of them all. I've been loving it in the shape of handbags, oversize shirts, skirts, and dresses.

9. Preppy

The past few years, preppy has felt like the ultimate trend among the street style stars, and it looks like that's something that won't be changing anytime soon. I've loved to see it evolve, and this season, it feels more grown-up and Ralph Lauren–esque.

10. Funnel Necks

I opted for this high-neck trend that I saw at Paris Fashion Week last season, and it's something that many other street stylers took for a spin. Whether it's a trench coat or a utilitarian top, you can't go wrong with this micro-trend.

