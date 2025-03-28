Flat-Shoe Alert! These Alternative Clogs Are Coming for Your Birkenstocks

We all know that a change in seasons means an automatic shift into different styles of footwear, but there’s one trending shoe on the rise that many fashion insiders wouldn’t have predicted: Rothy’s Casual Clog.

What’s Rothy’s, you ask? And what’s a casual clog? Well, I’m here to explain all about the slip-on-and-go flats that are taking over TikTok right now and look primed to pick up where your Birkenstocks left off.

(Image credit: @sarahkretzu)

Before explaining why these clogs have fashion people in a frenzy, let’s rewind. Slowly but surely, clogs in the more traditional sense—with wooden soles—made their grand return when Chloé’s creative director Chemena Kamali sparked a bohemian revival with her first collection for the brand last spring. Since then, we’ve seen a slew of stylish celebs adopt the broader clog trend as their own, with Iris Law choosing a pair of flat brown leather clogs last month.

The low-key, slip-on variety really rose to popularity in 2020 thanks to the huge impact of the Birkenstock Boston clog, which continues to be a hit and is now a go-to for fashion people, editors and influencers alike, with more colourways and fabrics released each year.

(Image credit: LovelyLuckyLife)

Now, back to Rothy’s—what's so special? Well, no one likes a flat shoe that isn’t genuinely comfortable, and this American brand puts comfort first thanks to its patented EverDreamy Footbed, which is billed as giving "luxe, dream-like comfort". Not the mention, they tap into the ongoing "ugly shoe" love affair—the notion that somehow every outfit is a little bit cooler with the addition of a flat, unexpected shoe—but in a pared-back way minimalists will love.

I’ve seen them on TikTok styled with slouchy knits and A-line skirts, but they work just as well with a relaxed tailored suit. Personally, I’d wear them with a slightly oversized trouser, a blazer and a textured top. Versatile? Very. Better yet, Rothy's clogs are machine washable, made from recycled fibres and won’t cost you any more than a standard pair of flats from the likes of COS or Arket. The current range includes three styles: The Casual, a timeless and fuss-free silhouette; The Classic, Rothy's take on clogs in their truest form; and The Buckle, with subtle gold hardware. All are available in an array of neutral colours and super-soft fabrics.

With both comfort and credibility (not to mention Meghan Markle’s approval when she wore the brand’s pointed-toe flats back in 2018), it’s no wonder this brand is notching up mentions on social platforms and that search volumes are rising as we head into spring.

Keep scrolling to shop Rothy’s Casual Clogs and our edit of other pairs of clogs we love.

SHOP ROTHY'S CASUAL CLOG:

Rothy's The Casual Clog in Soft Black £155 SHOP NOW These simple clogs are a great way to dress down your favourite tailored outfit, bringing a casual edge to an otherwise formal look.

ROTHY'S The Casual Clog in Dove £155 SHOP NOW These are the perfect colour to pair with light-wash denim and an oversized cardigan in a tonal shade.

ROTHY'S The Casual Clog in Mountain Grey £155 SHOP NOW If you're after something softer than black.

ROTHY'S The Casual Clog in Butternut £155 SHOP NOW I can see this Butternut shade with a white-skirt-and-waistcoat co-ord.

SHOP OTHER CLOGS WE LOVE:

BIRKENSTOCK Boston Chunky Suede Clogs £125 SHOP NOW This refresh on the Boston clog is a fun twist for summer.

Clarks Originals Torhill Mules £90 SHOP NOW A clog-loafer hybrid that somehow works.

Birkenstock Boston Slip-On Clogs £108 SHOP NOW A new neutral iteration of the famed Boston clog.

A.EMERY Louis Suede Clogs in Anthracite £190 SHOP NOW This chocolate-brown suede pair would look gorgeous with low-rise jeans and an oversized leather jacket.

Loewe Ease Leather Clogs £825 SHOP NOW I can't resist a chunky gold buckle.

Chloé Jeannette Studded Leather Clogs £950 SHOP NOW Chloé rules the high-fashion clog.

Isabel Marant Mirvin Shearling-Lined Suede Clogs £495 SHOP NOW These are shearling-lined for cosy toes on colder days.

M&S Collection Suede Slip On Flat Clogs £40 SHOP NOW This suede Marks and Spencer pair looks way more expensive than its £40 price tag.

ZARA Buckle Detail Split Suede Clogs £60 SHOP NOW Just one of the excellent styles in Zara's spring 2025 shoe collection.

AND/OR Llando Suede Slingback Mule Clogs £75 SHOP NOW An eclectic "grandpa" design, I'm picturing these with a white shirt and black suit trousers.

Next Black Forever Comfort Stud Close Toe Clog Heels £42 £15 SHOP NOW Closer to a classic clog but with Next's Forever Comfort footbed to cushion your step.

Jack Wills Mule Sandals £70 £35 SHOP NOW A really affordable option.