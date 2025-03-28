Flat-Shoe Alert! These Alternative Clogs Are Coming for Your Birkenstocks

Cream clog on knitted blanket background
(Image credit: LovelyLuckyLife)
By
published
in Features

We all know that a change in seasons means an automatic shift into different styles of footwear, but there’s one trending shoe on the rise that many fashion insiders wouldn’t have predicted: Rothy’s Casual Clog.

What’s Rothy’s, you ask? And what’s a casual clog? Well, I’m here to explain all about the slip-on-and-go flats that are taking over TikTok right now and look primed to pick up where your Birkenstocks left off.

Influencer in white t-shirt blue jeans and Rothys clogs

(Image credit: @sarahkretzu)

Before explaining why these clogs have fashion people in a frenzy, let’s rewind. Slowly but surely, clogs in the more traditional sense—with wooden soles—made their grand return when Chloé’s creative director Chemena Kamali sparked a bohemian revival with her first collection for the brand last spring. Since then, we’ve seen a slew of stylish celebs adopt the broader clog trend as their own, with Iris Law choosing a pair of flat brown leather clogs last month.

The low-key, slip-on variety really rose to popularity in 2020 thanks to the huge impact of the Birkenstock Boston clog, which continues to be a hit and is now a go-to for fashion people, editors and influencers alike, with more colourways and fabrics released each year.

Rothy clogs on braided rug background

(Image credit: LovelyLuckyLife)

Now, back to Rothy’s—what's so special? Well, no one likes a flat shoe that isn’t genuinely comfortable, and this American brand puts comfort first thanks to its patented EverDreamy Footbed, which is billed as giving "luxe, dream-like comfort". Not the mention, they tap into the ongoing "ugly shoe" love affair—the notion that somehow every outfit is a little bit cooler with the addition of a flat, unexpected shoe—but in a pared-back way minimalists will love.

I’ve seen them on TikTok styled with slouchy knits and A-line skirts, but they work just as well with a relaxed tailored suit. Personally, I’d wear them with a slightly oversized trouser, a blazer and a textured top. Versatile? Very. Better yet, Rothy's clogs are machine washable, made from recycled fibres and won’t cost you any more than a standard pair of flats from the likes of COS or Arket. The current range includes three styles: The Casual, a timeless and fuss-free silhouette; The Classic, Rothy's take on clogs in their truest form; and The Buckle, with subtle gold hardware. All are available in an array of neutral colours and super-soft fabrics.

With both comfort and credibility (not to mention Meghan Markle’s approval when she wore the brand’s pointed-toe flats back in 2018), it’s no wonder this brand is notching up mentions on social platforms and that search volumes are rising as we head into spring.

Keep scrolling to shop Rothy’s Casual Clogs and our edit of other pairs of clogs we love.

SHOP ROTHY'S CASUAL CLOG:

The Casual Clog - Soft Black
Rothy's
The Casual Clog in Soft Black

These simple clogs are a great way to dress down your favourite tailored outfit, bringing a casual edge to an otherwise formal look.

The Casual Clog - Dove
ROTHY'S
The Casual Clog in Dove

These are the perfect colour to pair with light-wash denim and an oversized cardigan in a tonal shade.

The Casual Clog - Mountain Grey
ROTHY'S
The Casual Clog in Mountain Grey

If you're after something softer than black.

The Casual Clog - Butternut
ROTHY'S
The Casual Clog in Butternut

I can see this Butternut shade with a white-skirt-and-waistcoat co-ord.

SHOP OTHER CLOGS WE LOVE:

BIRKENSTOCKBoston Chunky Suede Clogs
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Chunky Suede Clogs

This refresh on the Boston clog is a fun twist for summer.

Clarks Originals Torhill Mules
Clarks Originals
Torhill Mules

A clog-loafer hybrid that somehow works.

Birkenstock Boston Slip-On Clogs
Birkenstock
Boston Slip-On Clogs

A new neutral iteration of the famed Boston clog.

Louis Suede Clogs
A.EMERY
Louis Suede Clogs in Anthracite

This chocolate-brown suede pair would look gorgeous with low-rise jeans and an oversized leather jacket.

Ease Leather Clogs
Loewe
Ease Leather Clogs

I can't resist a chunky gold buckle.

Jeannette Studded Leather Clogs
Chloé
Jeannette Studded Leather Clogs

Chloé rules the high-fashion clog.

Mirvin Shearling-Lined Suede Clogs
Isabel Marant
Mirvin Shearling-Lined Suede Clogs

These are shearling-lined for cosy toes on colder days.

Suede Slip on Flat Clogs
M&S Collection
Suede Slip On Flat Clogs

This suede Marks and Spencer pair looks way more expensive than its £40 price tag.

Buckle Detail Split Suede Clogs
ZARA
Buckle Detail Split Suede Clogs

Just one of the excellent styles in Zara's spring 2025 shoe collection.

And/or Llando Suede Slingback Mule Clogs
AND/OR
Llando Suede Slingback Mule Clogs

An eclectic "grandpa" design, I'm picturing these with a white shirt and black suit trousers.

Black Forever Comfort Stud Close Toe Clog Heels
Next
Black Forever Comfort Stud Close Toe Clog Heels

Closer to a classic clog but with Next's Forever Comfort footbed to cushion your step.

Jack Wills Mule Sandals
Jack Wills
Mule Sandals

A really affordable option.

Ugg Goldenstar Clog in Driftwood
UGG
Goldenstar Clog

A spring-ready version of your beloved UGGs.

Explore More:
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸