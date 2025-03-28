Flat-Shoe Alert! These Alternative Clogs Are Coming for Your Birkenstocks
We all know that a change in seasons means an automatic shift into different styles of footwear, but there’s one trending shoe on the rise that many fashion insiders wouldn’t have predicted: Rothy’s Casual Clog.
What’s Rothy’s, you ask? And what’s a casual clog? Well, I’m here to explain all about the slip-on-and-go flats that are taking over TikTok right now and look primed to pick up where your Birkenstocks left off.
Before explaining why these clogs have fashion people in a frenzy, let’s rewind. Slowly but surely, clogs in the more traditional sense—with wooden soles—made their grand return when Chloé’s creative director Chemena Kamali sparked a bohemian revival with her first collection for the brand last spring. Since then, we’ve seen a slew of stylish celebs adopt the broader clog trend as their own, with Iris Law choosing a pair of flat brown leather clogs last month.
The low-key, slip-on variety really rose to popularity in 2020 thanks to the huge impact of the Birkenstock Boston clog, which continues to be a hit and is now a go-to for fashion people, editors and influencers alike, with more colourways and fabrics released each year.
Now, back to Rothy’s—what's so special? Well, no one likes a flat shoe that isn’t genuinely comfortable, and this American brand puts comfort first thanks to its patented EverDreamy Footbed, which is billed as giving "luxe, dream-like comfort". Not the mention, they tap into the ongoing "ugly shoe" love affair—the notion that somehow every outfit is a little bit cooler with the addition of a flat, unexpected shoe—but in a pared-back way minimalists will love.
I’ve seen them on TikTok styled with slouchy knits and A-line skirts, but they work just as well with a relaxed tailored suit. Personally, I’d wear them with a slightly oversized trouser, a blazer and a textured top. Versatile? Very. Better yet, Rothy's clogs are machine washable, made from recycled fibres and won’t cost you any more than a standard pair of flats from the likes of COS or Arket. The current range includes three styles: The Casual, a timeless and fuss-free silhouette; The Classic, Rothy's take on clogs in their truest form; and The Buckle, with subtle gold hardware. All are available in an array of neutral colours and super-soft fabrics.
With both comfort and credibility (not to mention Meghan Markle’s approval when she wore the brand’s pointed-toe flats back in 2018), it’s no wonder this brand is notching up mentions on social platforms and that search volumes are rising as we head into spring.
Keep scrolling to shop Rothy’s Casual Clogs and our edit of other pairs of clogs we love.
SHOP ROTHY'S CASUAL CLOG:
These simple clogs are a great way to dress down your favourite tailored outfit, bringing a casual edge to an otherwise formal look.
These are the perfect colour to pair with light-wash denim and an oversized cardigan in a tonal shade.
I can see this Butternut shade with a white-skirt-and-waistcoat co-ord.
SHOP OTHER CLOGS WE LOVE:
This chocolate-brown suede pair would look gorgeous with low-rise jeans and an oversized leather jacket.
These are shearling-lined for cosy toes on colder days.
This suede Marks and Spencer pair looks way more expensive than its £40 price tag.
Just one of the excellent styles in Zara's spring 2025 shoe collection.
An eclectic "grandpa" design, I'm picturing these with a white shirt and black suit trousers.
Closer to a classic clog but with Next's Forever Comfort footbed to cushion your step.
A spring-ready version of your beloved UGGs.
