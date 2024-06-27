Ayo Edebiri Wore the Trendy Adidas It Sneakers That Are Somehow Still in Stock
Happy The Bear premiere day for those who celebrate. The third season of the wildly popular series will be released tonight, and America's chef sweetheart Ayo Edebiri herself was celebrating last night at the premiere. Edebiri, who wore a Loewe floral-print dress and sandals on the red carpet, but at the end of the day, she opted for comfort to close out the night at the after-party, and was photographed in a pair of It sneakers that are less than $200 and are miraculously still in stock.
The sneakers in question are the blue and black SL76s from the latest Adidas x Wales Bonner collection. Adidas x Wales Bonner sneakers are known to sell out immediately when they drop, but I found this particular pair still in stock in almost every size on Mytheresa. Obviously the Adidas SL76 sneakers are more under-the-radar than the Sambas, but that's something that I like about them. And the blue color that Wales Bonner came up with is undeniably beautiful.
So the moral of the story is that Edebiri and I are in agreement that these are the Adidas x Wales Bonner sneakers to buy right now and wear for the remainder of summer (and beyond)—even with a party dress. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.
On Ayo Edebiri: Loewe dress
Shop the Sneakers
Shop More Trendy Adidas Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Emily Ratajkowski Just Proved This Controversial Sneaker Trend Is Still a Thing
Who would have guessed?
By Natalie Munro
-
I've Done the Research: These Are the 6 Best Sneakers to Wear With Skirts
The perfect pairing.
By Jess Kelham-Hohler
-
Margot Robbie Wore the Sneaker Trend I See Every Time I Go to the Airport
Comfort first.
By Allyson Payer
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the $55 Sneakers That Ashley Olsen and Kaia Gerber Love
You might as well join the club.
By Eliza Huber
-
Dakota Johnson Wore the Elegant Dress Trend That Goes With Heels *and* Sneakers
Talk about versatile.
By Eliza Huber
-
EmRata Wore the Perfect Sneakers to Buy If You Don't Want the Pair *Everyone* Else Has
Her color choice is very 2024.
By Eliza Huber
-
Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Sneaker Trend That's Coming for Your Sambas
The '70s are so back.
By Eliza Huber
-
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore the Trendy On Cloud Sneakers That Sold Out Instantly
Do as EmRata does.
By Allyson Payer