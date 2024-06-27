Ayo Edebiri Wore the Trendy Adidas It Sneakers That Are Somehow Still in Stock

Happy The Bear premiere day for those who celebrate. The third season of the wildly popular series will be released tonight, and America's chef sweetheart Ayo Edebiri herself was celebrating last night at the premiere. Edebiri, who wore a Loewe floral-print dress and sandals on the red carpet, but at the end of the day, she opted for comfort to close out the night at the after-party, and was photographed in a pair of It sneakers that are less than $200 and are miraculously still in stock.

The sneakers in question are the blue and black SL76s from the latest Adidas x Wales Bonner collection. Adidas x Wales Bonner sneakers are known to sell out immediately when they drop, but I found this particular pair still in stock in almost every size on Mytheresa. Obviously the Adidas SL76 sneakers are more under-the-radar than the Sambas, but that's something that I like about them. And the blue color that Wales Bonner came up with is undeniably beautiful.

So the moral of the story is that Edebiri and I are in agreement that these are the Adidas x Wales Bonner sneakers to buy right now and wear for the remainder of summer (and beyond)—even with a party dress. So without further ado, keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.

Ayo Edebiri at The Bear premiere

(Image credit: The Hollywood Curtain/Backgrid)

On Ayo Edebiri: Loewe dress

Shop the Sneakers

