If You Hate Baggy Jeans, Try These Slim and Sophisticated Styles That Are Trending Again

If you’ve been quietly resisting the baggy denim trend, you’re not alone—and you’re in luck. Slimmer, more refined jeans are officially making a comeback, and fashion people everywhere are trading in their puddle pants for cleaner, more sophisticated silhouettes. From the streets of Paris to the coolest closets in NYC, these slimmer fits are feeling fresh again—and they just might be the palate cleanser your wardrobe needs.

The beauty of this polished denim shift? These jeans are easy to style and strike the perfect balance between timeless and trendy. They lend themselves well to everything from sleek flats to pointed-toe heels, and their more structured shapes make any outfit look instantly pulled together. While oversize denim is still having a moment, these slimmer cuts offer a crisp alternative that still feels fashion-forward in 2025.

Most importantly, these jeans prove that tailored doesn’t mean boring. Each of the styles below brings its own take on cool, whether you’re going for a vintage-inspired look or a modern, cropped silhouette. Scroll on for the five slim denim styles that are trending again, especially if baggy just isn’t your thing.

See and shop the best non-baggy denim trends for 2025 below.

Shop Our Favourite Anti-Baggy Jeans Outfits:

1. Cropped Denim + Matching Denim Jacket + Heeled Flip-Flops

woman wearing cropped dark jeans and matching denim jacket

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Style Notes: If you want your denim to show off your shoes, cropped jeans are the move. They hit just above the ankle and pair especially well with strappy sandals or slingbacks. Bonus points if they come in a slim, slightly tapered shape that feels tailored but still casual.

Shop the Look:

Trf Oversize Denim Overshirt
ZARA
Trf Oversize Denim Overshirt

A WWW editor favourite.

Trf Cropped Flare High-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Trf Cropped Flare High-Waist Jeans

We love a matching set.

M
MANGO
Contrast Wedge Leather Sandal

These scream spring and summer 2025.

2. Oversize Denim Shirt + Vintage Levi's + Black Tank + Heels

woman wearing vintage levis jeans with denim jean jacket and black tank

(Image credit: @annawinck)

Style Notes: There’s a reason vintage Levi’s have cult status, and when you find a pair that’s been perfectly tailored, they hit different. With their classic feel and broken-in character, they add instant cool to anything you pair them with, from structured blazers to oversize button-downs.

Shop the Look:

The Classic: Denim, Blue
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Denim, Blue

WNU shirts are elite.

Tubular Knitted Tank Top
COS
Tubular Knitted Tank Top

I have this tank in almost every colour.

Ribcage Full Length Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Jeans

Classic.

Gianvito 105 Satin Pumps
GIANVITO ROSSI
Gianvito 105 Satin Pumps

So luxe.

3. White Button-Down Shirt + Slim-Flare Jeans + Black Boots

woman wearing slim-flare jeans with white button-down shirt

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: A subtle flare at the hem is quietly making a return, and it’s one of the most flattering shapes out there. The slim fit through the thigh elongates the leg, while the mini flare adds an elegant detail. Style them with a heeled boot or pointed toe for max impact.

Batwing-Sleeve Shirt – Off-White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Batwing-Sleeve Shirt

Don't mess with a classic button down in your wardrobe.

Laurel Canyon Bootcut Jeans
PAIGE
Laurel Canyon Bootcut Jeans

These would look so cute with a plain white tee too.

Leather Mid-Heel Boots Black
Toteme
Leather Mid-Heel Boots Black

Toteme can do no wrong in my eyes.

4. Striped Tank + Stovepipe Jeans + Ballet Flats

woman wearing striped tank with slim black jeans and black belt

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: Somewhere between skinny and straight, stovepipe jeans are the unsung hero of the slim-denim lineup. They’re cut close to the body without feeling constricting and bring a minimalist edge that feels especially right with sleek basics and tailored layers.

Marcelo Tank Tops - Ecru / Navy - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sezane
Marcelo Tank Tops - Ecru / Navy

Breton moment anyone?

High Rise Stovepipe Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
High Rise Stovepipe Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

I have these and can confirm they are super flattering.

Agathe Low Ballerinas - Smooth Black - Smooth Ovine Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Agathe Low Ballerinas - Smooth Black

A French-girl staple.

5. Crewneck Sweater + Straight-Cut Jeans + Flip-flops

woman wearing straight-cut jeans and grey sweater and flip flops

(Image credit: @by_eva_)

Style Notes: Consider these the backbone of any elevated denim wardrobe. Straight-cut jeans offer a clean, uninterrupted line from hip to hem that works with almost any shoe—whether it’s flip flops or a ballet flat or even a kitten heel. Look for high-waisted versions in mid washes to really lean into the polished vibe.

Shop the Look:

Soufflé Yarn Crew Neck Jumper
Uniqlo
Soufflé Yarn Crew Neck Jumper

For those chillier summer evenings.

Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

Yes please.

Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy would be proud.

