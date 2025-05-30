If You Hate Baggy Jeans, Try These Slim and Sophisticated Styles That Are Trending Again

If you’ve been quietly resisting the baggy denim trend, you’re not alone—and you’re in luck. Slimmer, more refined jeans are officially making a comeback, and fashion people everywhere are trading in their puddle pants for cleaner, more sophisticated silhouettes. From the streets of Paris to the coolest closets in NYC, these slimmer fits are feeling fresh again—and they just might be the palate cleanser your wardrobe needs.

The beauty of this polished denim shift? These jeans are easy to style and strike the perfect balance between timeless and trendy. They lend themselves well to everything from sleek flats to pointed-toe heels, and their more structured shapes make any outfit look instantly pulled together. While oversize denim is still having a moment, these slimmer cuts offer a crisp alternative that still feels fashion-forward in 2025.

Most importantly, these jeans prove that tailored doesn’t mean boring. Each of the styles below brings its own take on cool, whether you’re going for a vintage-inspired look or a modern, cropped silhouette. Scroll on for the five slim denim styles that are trending again, especially if baggy just isn’t your thing.

See and shop the best non-baggy denim trends for 2025 below.

Shop Our Favourite Anti-Baggy Jeans Outfits:

1. Cropped Denim + Matching Denim Jacket + Heeled Flip-Flops

Style Notes: If you want your denim to show off your shoes, cropped jeans are the move. They hit just above the ankle and pair especially well with strappy sandals or slingbacks. Bonus points if they come in a slim, slightly tapered shape that feels tailored but still casual.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Trf Oversize Denim Overshirt £36 SHOP NOW A WWW editor favourite. ZARA Trf Cropped Flare High-Waist Jeans £28 SHOP NOW We love a matching set. MANGO Contrast Wedge Leather Sandal £120 SHOP NOW These scream spring and summer 2025.

2. Oversize Denim Shirt + Vintage Levi's + Black Tank + Heels

Style Notes: There’s a reason vintage Levi’s have cult status, and when you find a pair that’s been perfectly tailored, they hit different. With their classic feel and broken-in character, they add instant cool to anything you pair them with, from structured blazers to oversize button-downs.

Shop the Look:

3. White Button-Down Shirt + Slim-Flare Jeans + Black Boots

Style Notes: A subtle flare at the hem is quietly making a return, and it’s one of the most flattering shapes out there. The slim fit through the thigh elongates the leg, while the mini flare adds an elegant detail. Style them with a heeled boot or pointed toe for max impact.

ARKET Batwing-Sleeve Shirt £87 SHOP NOW Don't mess with a classic button down in your wardrobe. PAIGE Laurel Canyon Bootcut Jeans £275 SHOP NOW These would look so cute with a plain white tee too. Toteme Leather Mid-Heel Boots Black £590 SHOP NOW Toteme can do no wrong in my eyes.

4. Striped Tank + Stovepipe Jeans + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Somewhere between skinny and straight, stovepipe jeans are the unsung hero of the slim-denim lineup. They’re cut close to the body without feeling constricting and bring a minimalist edge that feels especially right with sleek basics and tailored layers.

Sezane Marcelo Tank Tops - Ecru / Navy £45 SHOP NOW Breton moment anyone? AGOLDE High Rise Stovepipe Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £300 SHOP NOW I have these and can confirm they are super flattering. Sezane Agathe Low Ballerinas - Smooth Black £150 SHOP NOW A French-girl staple.

5. Crewneck Sweater + Straight-Cut Jeans + Flip-flops

Style Notes: Consider these the backbone of any elevated denim wardrobe. Straight-cut jeans offer a clean, uninterrupted line from hip to hem that works with almost any shoe—whether it’s flip flops or a ballet flat or even a kitten heel. Look for high-waisted versions in mid washes to really lean into the polished vibe.

Shop the Look:

Uniqlo Soufflé Yarn Crew Neck Jumper £30 SHOP NOW For those chillier summer evenings. KHAITE Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans £450 SHOP NOW Yes please. ARKET Sleepers Tapered Flip Flops £34 SHOP NOW Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy would be proud.