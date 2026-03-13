I have been quite outspoken over the past few years about the way in which I have witnessed the importance of fashion month dwindle and then rise again within the beauty industry. Over the past few seasons, I have started to see more beauty trends emerge from runways than from social media—and this, naturally, fills me with joy. We have started to return to a slower beauty trend cycle. But nothing has made me more sure that fashion month is set to start dictating our beauty trends even more than the autumn/winter 2026 runways.
Yes, the curtain on A/W 26 fashion month has officially fallen—and the impact it made was unprecedented. We saw Matthieu Blazy's Chanel dominate the zeitgeist, Jonathan Anderson's Dior make waves and clips of Demna's star-studded Gucci runway become inescapable on our feeds. And while the chatter has, up until this point, been focused on fashion, as a beauty director, I have had my eyes firmly on the beauty.
This is every major A/W26 beauty look you're going to want to reference next season—trust me.
PARIS
Inspired by metamorphosis and the lifecycle of the butterfly, Matthieu Blazy's Chanel was nothing short of a feat—and the high-shine, silvery beauty accents dotted throughout the show are sure to prove monumental next season.
Christian Dior put fresh-faced Parisian chic firmly on the agenda. Created by Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior Makeup, he explains the look by saying, “I created a natural, fresh, very contemporary look, with a luminous complexion and eyes subtly accentuated with touches of black kohl. Like traces of make-up, for the light, nonchalant effect, in ‘Parisian girl’ style.” It's the lips plumped with Dior Addict Lip Maximizer in 001 Pink that wins the whole thing for me.
We saw washes of brown eyeshadow at Rabanne. The hue was extended beyond the lid and smoked out around lower lashes to create an exceptionally well-polished take on an otherwise grungy makeup look.
Delicately gelled up-dos at Dries Van Noten were paired with sharp feathered brow accents.
High-glam led the way at Saint Laurent with a retro smokey eye, berry lips and masterfully slicked-back hair.
I haven't been able to stop thinking about the slightly blurred, messy, berry-chocolate lips at Carven since I first set eyes on them.
And speaking of dark, stained lips, the precise application of the deep plump-brown lipstick at Elie Saab is something I've definitely taken note of.
Chloé-girl hair is epitomised by long, flowing, bohemian waves, but for A/W 26 the house explored elements of folk, too. Anthony Turner, lead hair stylist, says, "We used the Dyson Supersonic r to mimic the effect of real wind: holding out the hair, shaking it gently, then using the concentrator attachment to blast air through. This creates that fluffy, flyaway effect—totally light, totally alive.”
Bend-It-Like-Beckham-style stretchy hair combs made a comeback at Miu Miu.
Grey smoked eyes and wet-look, slicked-back hair led the way at Givenchy. Makeup artist Lucia Pieroni, who created the look, says, “The idea was to convey strength through the eyes. These were framed in an almost diffused black so that it felt worn and personal, not harsh but luxurious.”
The subtly flushed cheeks at Louis Vuitton are sitting front and centre of my A/W vision board.
High-gloss, statement blush, dewy highlight and iridescent eye shadow—Balenciaga had it all.
The looks at Stella McCartney are always a masterclass in natural beauty. This season, models had nude but perfected nails with Kure Bazaar's Base Intensive Hyaluronique. Skin was prepped with skincare and left glowing. And on hair, Eugene Souleiman, hair director and Kevin Murphy pro ambassador, created a look that restored each model's hair to its healthiest, most natural state.
MILAN
Demna's Gucci really delivered night-time glam, and smokey eyes were the focal point.
The messy Prada girl is going nowhere for A/W, and this season's beauty masterpiece came via dishevelled ponytails and smudged liner.
Jil Sander was a masterclass in how to nail balmy skin and a statement lip.
Velvet waves and silky skin made for the ultimate beauty combination at Fendi.
Undone hair and imperfect partings proved commonplace on A/W runways, and this look at Giorgio Armani sums things up expertly.
Side-swept, '80s-esque volume in hair also made a major comeback. This Boss look is beautifully nostalgic.