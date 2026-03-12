They're Here: 5 Simple Spring Outfits Fashion Editors Are Already Rotating
These outfit combinations are the spring uniforms editors are relying on this season, which include double-denim, trench coats, tonal dressing and simple yet key elements that are easy to edit and recreate.
There are spring outfits, and then there are spring uniforms. The former are fun, but the latter are hard-working looks worthy of your capsule wardrobe. To me, a uniform is a reference point and a foundation that you can easily edit and build upon. A uniform isn't overcomplicated, and it exists to make dressing feel easier whilst still reflecting your style identity. With spring within reaching distance, it's time to shift from the collection of outfits that carried you through winter and adjust them for spring. With that in mind, editors are the people to look to when you're compiling your own spring uniform. They know the importance of a reliably sophisticated outfit, one that's neither too complex nor specific to a single occasion. Simplicity is key here, and that's what the following outfits will show you.
The fashion editor uniform for this season (and really this year), relies on approximately three formative pieces, which can feel different depending on the additional accessories you pair with it. When you have the main pieces lined up, it's easy to make it your own, either through changing the colors or materials, or rotating through different shoes, bags or small accessories like sunglasses and hair bands or clips. They're not all the same either. You'll find double-denim looks, trench coats, loafers, shirts, micro heels, blazers and dark-wash and bright white jeans all swirling around to create these combinations. The best part is, they're all relatively simple and are comprised of items that work for more than just spring. That, and they work for a range of different occasions, whether you're in the office most of the week or planning a spring weekend away.
Spring dressing can feel personal, but simplified with the right uniform. Scroll on to see the five looks editors are rotating through already.
5 Simple Fashion Editor Spring Uniforms to Wear All Season:
1. White T-Shirt + Culottes + Micro Heels
Style Notes: There are so many ways to wear a white T-shirt, but Taffy's outfit is expertly styled for spring. Pairing a tee with polished black culottes and micro heels instantly elevates it, making it perfect for the office and your plans after. Change the colour of the trousers or swap out the handbag and you can completely alter the aesthetic, giving you plenty of options this season.
Shop the Look:
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
This T-shirt rarely needs to be introduced anymore. It's hard to find a better option than COS's thick cotton construction and simple shape. Plus, it's an editor favourite.
MATTEAU
Pleated Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Shorts
Culottes go hand-in-hand with spring. This particular pair is also very polished.
& Other Stories
Leather Wedge Slingback Pumps
A micro heel or wedge is elegant but comfortable.
2. Double Denim + Trench Coat + Loafers
Style Notes: As a writer/editor, I will forever lean heavily on the double-denim look. Although jeans are pretty laidback, when you have the same material on top and bottom, it automatically feels more fashion-forward. It's a classic, and as Coco shows, a perfect duo to wear with a long-running spring icon, the trench coat. Add sleek black loafers, and you'll get an outfit that's relaxed but chic enough for whatever is in store that day.
Shop the Look:
Sézane
Clyde Coat
A light beige hue makes trench coats feel fit for spring.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Denim, Indigo
This also comes in white, light blue and medium blue denim shades.
AGOLDE
Harper Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Dark wash, mid-rise and wide-leg are an ideal combination when you're looking for versatile jeans.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Matte Leather
3. Grey Tonal Outfit
Style Notes: Neutrals are relevant year-round, but when spring emerges, many of us want to shift from navy and black into shades that are slightly lighter. Light grey is perfect for this as creates quite a gorgeous statement when worn monochromatically, as Nnenna has proven here, which feels different from your usual winter all-black looks.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Linen-Blend Blazer
A linen blend composition makes it possible to wear this blazer in spring and on cooler summer days.
ZARA
Balloon Pleat Trousers
The pleats and balloon silhouette make these trousers a must-have in my eyes.
& Other Stories
Leather Loafer Pumps
These heels give off cool retro energy and will really stand out from a grey outfit.
4. Funnel-Neck Jacket + White Jeans + Block Heels
Style Notes: It's no secret that funnel-neck styles are trending this season, and I've just invested in a jacket with this neck shape for spring. It's a cool, updated take from a collared trench coat, and in a dark grey shade like Anouk has, it pairs so well with the brighter white jeans of spring and summer. That said, it also looks extremely elegant with dark-wash denim. Block heels complete the look, but it would be so simple to swap these out for trainers or sandals depending on what look you're after.