7 Stylish Jeans Dedicated Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Spring
As someone who wears jeans more often than not, I feel a deep connection to the styles that make up my collection. There’s something comforting about slipping into a familiar pair—the well-worn blue shades, the structured yet casual fit. Denim has been a constant in my wardrobe for as long as I can remember.
Being somewhat of a denim aficionado, I always keep a close eye on emerging jeans trends and, this season, the runways delivered some truly standout moments. Denim was a key feature in several designer collections, but what struck me most about the spring/summer 2025 shows was the surprising scarcity of it. Powerhouses like Loewe, Miu Miu, and Khaite skipped denim altogether, while brands such as Chloé opted for trousers in soft sky-blue hues—subtly nodding to classic denim without fully embracing it.
That’s not to say jeans were completely absent or uninspiring. Quite the opposite. Where they did appear, they made an impact. Designers took a thoughtful approach, refreshing and redefining the staple with innovative cuts and details that offer a compelling alternative to the straight-leg styles we’ve all relied on for seasons.
The perfect dose of denim inspiration awaits—read on to discover the seven major spring jeans trends that will set the fashion agenda for the coming season.
7 Spring Jeans Trends Designers Are Backing
1. Horseshoe Jeans
Style Notes: Acne's interpretation of the horseshoe jeans trend takes this already sculptural style to another level. Amplifying its bowed design with an exaggerated, inflated effect, the statement piece offers a bold take on denim that speaks to the broader shift towards more dramatic silhouettes.
Shop Horseshoe Jeans:
These are a favourite within the Who What Wear team.
Style with neat ballet flats or a sleek loafers or for a smart take on denim styling.
2. Cuffed Jeans
Style Notes: Finally, a runway trend you can shop straight from your wardrobe—luxury designers are championing the return of cuffed jeans for spring. Specifically, styles with a stiff finish and a wide-leg cut are taking centre stage. These high-cuffed jeans expose a large section of hem, striking the perfect balance between polished and casual. If you already own a long pair of jeans, simply turn them up. If, however, you'd like to make a fresh investment, there are countless pairs on the market that come complete with cuffs as standard.
Shop Cuffed Jeans:
These are cut with a low-waist design, and style well with long-length tops and knits.
These are designed with a rigid finish, so they will retain their shape ever with prolonged wear.
These come up a little large, so if you're between sizes, consider sizing down.
3. Puddle Jeans
Style Notes: Dominating the runways, floor-grazing denim emerged as a defining silhouette at Stella McCartney, Versace, Tibi, and more. With its sweeping length and ultra relaxed fit, this growing denim movement exudes an effortlessly undone aesthetic that feels both modern and dramatic.
Shop Puddle Jeans:
Style with a crisp white tee or pair with a voluminous blouse.
Wear these jeans with boots and knit this season, before swapping for ballet flats and light layers come spring.
These feature subtle pleats that give the jeans added movement and volume.
4. Drawstring Jeans
Style Notes: Blending the structure of a classic workwear item with a laid-back feel, drawstring jeans perfectly encapsulate the effortless chic I strive for in my day-to-day wardrobe. Look for pairs with a wide-leg cut for an elevated looking take.
Shop Drawstring Jeans:
These also come in light blue and cream shades.
These lightweight jeans are comfortable enough to style for a long travel day.
5. Embellished Jeans
Style Notes: Who said jeans can't be a staple in your evening wardrobe? Certainly not Chanel. The brand sent sparkling denim down the runway, while Simone Rocha also embraced the trend, delivering a disco ball effect that will redefine the boundaries of your denim collection.
Shop Embellished Jeans:
These floor-skimming jeans style well with a sleek boot or sharp kitten heel.
These pretty embellished jeans will add a playful element to your daily styling.
6. Skinny Jeans
Style Notes: Making a strong case for the return of skinny jeans, Diesel showcased ultra-sleek, second-skin silhouettes, reimagining the once controversial cut with a modern in a chic washed blue complete with near-perfect distressing. Thus proving that skinnies can still hold their own in the ever-evolving denim landscape.
Shop Skinny Jeans:
These dark wash jeans are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
7. Indigo Jeans
Style Notes: Meanwhile, deep indigo jeans are making a refined comeback. Brands such as Jil Sander and Sportmax reintroduced this rich, inky hue, elevating everyday denim with a more polished, sophisticated feel. Whether styled with sharp tailoring or relaxed essentials, this timeless wash proves that dark denim is anything but basic.
Shop Indigo Jeans:
These come in three different length options, so you can find your perfect fit.
The straight-leg cut gives these a super polished finish.
The slim-leg cut gives these a streamlined finsih.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
