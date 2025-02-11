As someone who wears jeans more often than not, I feel a deep connection to the styles that make up my collection. There’s something comforting about slipping into a familiar pair—the well-worn blue shades, the structured yet casual fit. Denim has been a constant in my wardrobe for as long as I can remember.

Being somewhat of a denim aficionado, I always keep a close eye on emerging jeans trends and, this season, the runways delivered some truly standout moments. Denim was a key feature in several designer collections, but what struck me most about the spring/summer 2025 shows was the surprising scarcity of it. Powerhouses like Loewe, Miu Miu, and Khaite skipped denim altogether, while brands such as Chloé opted for trousers in soft sky-blue hues—subtly nodding to classic denim without fully embracing it.

That’s not to say jeans were completely absent or uninspiring. Quite the opposite. Where they did appear, they made an impact. Designers took a thoughtful approach, refreshing and redefining the staple with innovative cuts and details that offer a compelling alternative to the straight-leg styles we’ve all relied on for seasons.

The perfect dose of denim inspiration awaits—read on to discover the seven major spring jeans trends that will set the fashion agenda for the coming season.

7 Spring Jeans Trends Designers Are Backing

1. Horseshoe Jeans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Acne)

Style Notes: Acne's interpretation of the horseshoe jeans trend takes this already sculptural style to another level. Amplifying its bowed design with an exaggerated, inflated effect, the statement piece offers a bold take on denim that speaks to the broader shift towards more dramatic silhouettes.

Shop Horseshoe Jeans:

Marks & Spencer Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans £40 SHOP NOW These are a favourite within the Who What Wear team.

Paige Arellia 32" Barrel Leg Jean £325 SHOP NOW These extra-long jeans are best styled with a tall heel or boot.

Citizens of Humanity Horseshoe Frayed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £350 SHOP NOW Style with neat ballet flats or a sleek loafers or for a smart take on denim styling.

We The Free We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £88 SHOP NOW These also come in 20(!) other shades.

2. Cuffed Jeans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Simone Rocha)

Style Notes: Finally, a runway trend you can shop straight from your wardrobe—luxury designers are championing the return of cuffed jeans for spring. Specifically, styles with a stiff finish and a wide-leg cut are taking centre stage. These high-cuffed jeans expose a large section of hem, striking the perfect balance between polished and casual. If you already own a long pair of jeans, simply turn them up. If, however, you'd like to make a fresh investment, there are countless pairs on the market that come complete with cuffs as standard.

Shop Cuffed Jeans:

H&M Straight Regular Jeans £38 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 4—24.

Mango Rinse-Wash Jeans With Cuffs £50 SHOP NOW These are cut with a low-waist design, and style well with long-length tops and knits.

Mother Denim The Hustler Roller Heel Cuff Fray £324 SHOP NOW These are designed with a rigid finish, so they will retain their shape ever with prolonged wear.

COS Facade Turn-Up Straight-Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW These come up a little large, so if you're between sizes, consider sizing down.

3. Puddle Jeans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Stella McCartney)

Style Notes: Dominating the runways, floor-grazing denim emerged as a defining silhouette at Stella McCartney, Versace, Tibi, and more. With its sweeping length and ultra relaxed fit, this growing denim movement exudes an effortlessly undone aesthetic that feels both modern and dramatic.

Shop Puddle Jeans:

COS Volume Wide-Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW These also come in five other shades of blue, as well as a faded black.

Agolde Clara Baggy Low-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans £310 SHOP NOW Style with a crisp white tee or pair with a voluminous blouse.

ME+EM Distressed Authentic Mid-Waist Baggy Jean £175 SHOP NOW Wear these jeans with boots and knit this season, before swapping for ballet flats and light layers come spring.

Arket Wide Denim Trousers £77 SHOP NOW These feature subtle pleats that give the jeans added movement and volume.

4. Drawstring Jeans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Gabriela Hearst)

Style Notes: Blending the structure of a classic workwear item with a laid-back feel, drawstring jeans perfectly encapsulate the effortless chic I strive for in my day-to-day wardrobe. Look for pairs with a wide-leg cut for an elevated looking take.

Shop Drawstring Jeans:

Aligne Ida Elasticated Waist Jeans £99 SHOP NOW I always come back to Aligne for elevated basics.

Citizens of Humanity Brynn Drawstring Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans £360 SHOP NOW These also come in light blue and cream shades.

COS Wide-Leg Fluid Denim Trousers £85 SHOP NOW These lightweight jeans are comfortable enough to style for a long travel day.

Mint Velvet Mid Indigo Tie Waist Wide Jeans £89 SHOP NOW These come in short, regular and long lengths.

5. Embellished Jeans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Chanel)

Style Notes: Who said jeans can't be a staple in your evening wardrobe? Certainly not Chanel. The brand sent sparkling denim down the runway, while Simone Rocha also embraced the trend, delivering a disco ball effect that will redefine the boundaries of your denim collection.

Shop Embellished Jeans:

Monki Paz Mid Straight Embellished Jeans £60 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 23—36.

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £228 SHOP NOW These floor-skimming jeans style well with a sleek boot or sharp kitten heel.

Frame The Atelier Champagne Jean £695 SHOP NOW I'm banking these for summer's long nights.

Maje Embellished Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Denim Jeans £299 SHOP NOW These pretty embellished jeans will add a playful element to your daily styling.

6. Skinny Jeans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Diesel)

Style Notes: Making a strong case for the return of skinny jeans, Diesel showcased ultra-sleek, second-skin silhouettes, reimagining the once controversial cut with a modern in a chic washed blue complete with near-perfect distressing. Thus proving that skinnies can still hold their own in the ever-evolving denim landscape.

Shop Skinny Jeans:

Chloé High-Rise Skinny Jeans £660 SHOP NOW Tuck these into boots or wear with pretty ballet flats.

Reformation Etta Stretch High Rise Stacked Slim Jeans £168 SHOP NOW These dark wash jeans are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Diesel Skinny Jeans 2017 £180 SHOP NOW Get the runway look.

Zara Skinny High-Waist Jeans £30 SHOP NOW Style with a sleek black blouse for an elegant tonal look.

7. Indigo Jeans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Jil Sander)

Style Notes: Meanwhile, deep indigo jeans are making a refined comeback. Brands such as Jil Sander and Sportmax reintroduced this rich, inky hue, elevating everyday denim with a more polished, sophisticated feel. Whether styled with sharp tailoring or relaxed essentials, this timeless wash proves that dark denim is anything but basic.

Shop Indigo Jeans:

Calvin Klein 90's Straight Jeans £110 SHOP NOW These come in three different length options, so you can find your perfect fit.

Abercrombie High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean £75 SHOP NOW Abercrombie's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.

Bottega Veneta High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £900 SHOP NOW The straight-leg cut gives these a super polished finish.

Damson Madder Italian Selvedge Sylvie Jeans With Turn Up £115 SHOP NOW The slim-leg cut gives these a streamlined finsih.