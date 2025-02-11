7 Stylish Jeans Dedicated Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Spring

SPRING JEANS TREND 2025
As someone who wears jeans more often than not, I feel a deep connection to the styles that make up my collection. There’s something comforting about slipping into a familiar pair—the well-worn blue shades, the structured yet casual fit. Denim has been a constant in my wardrobe for as long as I can remember.

Being somewhat of a denim aficionado, I always keep a close eye on emerging jeans trends and, this season, the runways delivered some truly standout moments. Denim was a key feature in several designer collections, but what struck me most about the spring/summer 2025 shows was the surprising scarcity of it. Powerhouses like Loewe, Miu Miu, and Khaite skipped denim altogether, while brands such as Chloé opted for trousers in soft sky-blue hues—subtly nodding to classic denim without fully embracing it.

That’s not to say jeans were completely absent or uninspiring. Quite the opposite. Where they did appear, they made an impact. Designers took a thoughtful approach, refreshing and redefining the staple with innovative cuts and details that offer a compelling alternative to the straight-leg styles we’ve all relied on for seasons.

The perfect dose of denim inspiration awaits—read on to discover the seven major spring jeans trends that will set the fashion agenda for the coming season.

1. Horseshoe Jeans

Model wears Horseshoe jeans on the Acne Spring/Summer 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Acne)

Style Notes: Acne's interpretation of the horseshoe jeans trend takes this already sculptural style to another level. Amplifying its bowed design with an exaggerated, inflated effect, the statement piece offers a bold take on denim that speaks to the broader shift towards more dramatic silhouettes.

Shop Horseshoe Jeans:

Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans
Marks & Spencer
Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans

These are a favourite within the Who What Wear team.

paige,

Paige
Arellia 32" Barrel Leg Jean

These extra-long jeans are best styled with a tall heel or boot.

Horseshoe Frayed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Horseshoe Frayed High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Style with neat ballet flats or a sleek loafers or for a smart take on denim styling.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

These also come in 20(!) other shades.

2. Cuffed Jeans

Model wears cuffed jeans on the Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Simone Rocha)

Style Notes: Finally, a runway trend you can shop straight from your wardrobe—luxury designers are championing the return of cuffed jeans for spring. Specifically, styles with a stiff finish and a wide-leg cut are taking centre stage. These high-cuffed jeans expose a large section of hem, striking the perfect balance between polished and casual. If you already own a long pair of jeans, simply turn them up. If, however, you'd like to make a fresh investment, there are countless pairs on the market that come complete with cuffs as standard.

Shop Cuffed Jeans:

Straight Regular Jeans
H&M
Straight Regular Jeans

These come in UK sizes 4—24.

Rinse-Wash Jeans With Cuffs - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Rinse-Wash Jeans With Cuffs

These are cut with a low-waist design, and style well with long-length tops and knits.

The Hustler Roller Heel Cuff Fray - It's a Small World
Mother Denim
The Hustler Roller Heel Cuff Fray

These are designed with a rigid finish, so they will retain their shape ever with prolonged wear.

Facade Turn-Up Straight-Leg Jeans
COS
Facade Turn-Up Straight-Leg Jeans

These come up a little large, so if you're between sizes, consider sizing down.

3. Puddle Jeans

Model wears puddle jeans on the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Stella McCartney)

Style Notes: Dominating the runways, floor-grazing denim emerged as a defining silhouette at Stella McCartney, Versace, Tibi, and more. With its sweeping length and ultra relaxed fit, this growing denim movement exudes an effortlessly undone aesthetic that feels both modern and dramatic.

Shop Puddle Jeans:

Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
COS
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans

These also come in five other shades of blue, as well as a faded black.

Clara Baggy Low-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
Agolde
Clara Baggy Low-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

Style with a crisp white tee or pair with a voluminous blouse.

Distressed Authentic Mid-Waist Baggy Jean
ME+EM
Distressed Authentic Mid-Waist Baggy Jean

Wear these jeans with boots and knit this season, before swapping for ballet flats and light layers come spring.

Wide Denim Trousers
Arket
Wide Denim Trousers

These feature subtle pleats that give the jeans added movement and volume.

4. Drawstring Jeans

Model wears drawstring jeans on the Gabriela Hearst Spring/Summer 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Gabriela Hearst)

Style Notes: Blending the structure of a classic workwear item with a laid-back feel, drawstring jeans perfectly encapsulate the effortless chic I strive for in my day-to-day wardrobe. Look for pairs with a wide-leg cut for an elevated looking take.

Shop Drawstring Jeans:

Ida Elasticated Waist Jeans
Aligne
Ida Elasticated Waist Jeans

I always come back to Aligne for elevated basics.

Brynn Drawstring Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Brynn Drawstring Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

These also come in light blue and cream shades.

Wide-Leg Fluid Denim Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Fluid Denim Trousers

These lightweight jeans are comfortable enough to style for a long travel day.

Mid Indigo Tie Waist Wide Jeans
Mint Velvet
Mid Indigo Tie Waist Wide Jeans

These come in short, regular and long lengths.

5. Embellished Jeans

Model wears embellished jeans on the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Chanel)

Style Notes: Who said jeans can't be a staple in your evening wardrobe? Certainly not Chanel. The brand sent sparkling denim down the runway, while Simone Rocha also embraced the trend, delivering a disco ball effect that will redefine the boundaries of your denim collection.

Shop Embellished Jeans:

Paz Mid Straight Embellished Jeans
Monki
Paz Mid Straight Embellished Jeans

These come in UK sizes 23—36.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

These floor-skimming jeans style well with a sleek boot or sharp kitten heel.

The Atelier Champagne Jean -- Gold Embellished
Frame
The Atelier Champagne Jean

I'm banking these for summer's long nights.

Embellished Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Denim Jeans
Maje
Embellished Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Denim Jeans

These pretty embellished jeans will add a playful element to your daily styling.

6. Skinny Jeans

Model wears skinny jeans on the Diesel Spring/Summer 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Diesel)

Style Notes: Making a strong case for the return of skinny jeans, Diesel showcased ultra-sleek, second-skin silhouettes, reimagining the once controversial cut with a modern in a chic washed blue complete with near-perfect distressing. Thus proving that skinnies can still hold their own in the ever-evolving denim landscape.

Shop Skinny Jeans:

High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Chloé
High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Tuck these into boots or wear with pretty ballet flats.

Etta Stretch High Rise Stacked Slim Jeans
Reformation
Etta Stretch High Rise Stacked Slim Jeans

These dark wash jeans are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Skinny Jeans 2017 Slandy 007y8
Diesel
Skinny Jeans 2017

Get the runway look.

Zw Collection Skinny High-Waist Jeans
Zara
Skinny High-Waist Jeans

Style with a sleek black blouse for an elegant tonal look.

7. Indigo Jeans

Model wears indigo jeans on the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Jil Sander)

Style Notes: Meanwhile, deep indigo jeans are making a refined comeback. Brands such as Jil Sander and Sportmax reintroduced this rich, inky hue, elevating everyday denim with a more polished, sophisticated feel. Whether styled with sharp tailoring or relaxed essentials, this timeless wash proves that dark denim is anything but basic.

Shop Indigo Jeans:

calvinklein,

Calvin Klein
90's Straight Jeans

These come in three different length options, so you can find your perfect fit.

High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Abercrombie's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.

High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Bottega Veneta
High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

The straight-leg cut gives these a super polished finish.

Italian Selvedge Sylvie Jeans With Turn Up
Damson Madder
Italian Selvedge Sylvie Jeans With Turn Up

The slim-leg cut gives these a streamlined finsih.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

