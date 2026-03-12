I'll Never Not Tell the Truth—These 6 Beauty Products Might Seem Basic, But I'll Repurchase Them Forever

As a beauty director, my standards are high, but I've emptied these six beauty products to the very last drop.

Shannon Lawlor's avatar
By
published
in Features
Shannon Lawlor&#039;s recent beauty empties including Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Hand Scrub, Rituals The Ritual of Jing Body Scrub, Olaplex dry shampoo, The Inkey List Cream Cleanser, Aotrom Mere Candle and Lancôme Hynôse Mascara
(Image credit: Lucy Robinson for Who What Wear UK)

Welcome to The Empties Edit, a roundup of the products our beauty director Shannon Lawlor finishes to the last drop every month. Shannon tests hundreds of products every year, so only the ones she really adores reach "empty" status. Consider The Empties Edit your definitive shopping list of the best beauty products money can buy.

You don't have to know me well to know that I appreciate the finer things when it comes to my beauty routine. I live for little luxuries and silly frivolities that put joy first and necessity last. Whether it be ludicrously luxurious candles and reed diffusers or triple-figure face serums that put experience over efficacy, I'll take it all.

With this in mind, the following edition of The Empties Edit might surprise you. Why? Because the six products I emptied every last drop of recently have all been entirely useful and serious. By my standards, these products seem somewhat "basic" or "unsexy", but that's not to say they're not great. They're so great, in fact, that despite having countless new products at my fingertips, I gobbled them up. And I will buy them again, and again, and again. So, without any further ado, behold: the six beauty empties I'd highly recommend everyone invest in.

Article continues below

1. Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo

2. Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus Hand & Body Scrub

3. Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara

4. The Inkey List Hydrating Cream-to-Milk Cleanser

5. AOTROM Mere Candle

6. Rituals The Ritual of Jing Relaxing Body Scrub

Shannon Lawlor
Shannon Lawlor
Beauty Director

Shannon Lawlor is the beauty director at Who What Wear UK. With over a decade of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Marie Claire, Glamour UK, Stylist and Refinery29, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has an affinity for hard-working perfumes, fool-proof makeup products and does-it-all skincare.