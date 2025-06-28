Even People Who Hate Trainers Will Lose It Over the Pretty Trend Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore
It's no secret that Jennifer Lawrence is a sneakerhead, and these latest shoes are perhaps her most outlandish yet.
Jennifer Lawrence does not hate trainers—quite the contrary. She loves them and seemingly has a closet full of trendy styles. So if you ever want to know what the latest and greatest 'It' trainers are, you can look to her to wordlessly inform you. And even if you are someone who hates trainers, the pair she just wore is so unique that there's a strong chance they'll appeal to you.
The trend I'm referring to is a hybrid style in the same vein as ballet trainers. This one is Mary Jane trainers, and a quick internet search proves that the trend is taking off.
There are even Adidas Samba Mary Jane trainers (yes, you read that correctly). Lawrence's pair is an almost-sold-out designer style by Wales Bonner. Her fabric shoes feature a Velcro strap across the foot and a sporty gum sole, offering the best of both Mary Jane and sneaker worlds. Considering how wildly popular Mary Jane flats remain, it's only natural that designers are trying new things with them. If you ask me, these are the perfect summer trainers, as they work best without socks.
Lawrence wore her Mary Jane trainers with baggy black jeans and a sheer, dark-red top, plus her favourite vintage leopard Prada bag, but I'd love to see them with shorts or a dress. If you'd like to be one to try that combination this summer, keep scrolling to shop the best pairs of Mary Jane trainers on the internet for yourself.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Vintage Prada bag; Wales Bonner Mary Jane Flat Sneakers (£560)
Shop Mary Jane Trainers:
Consider this the younger sister to the sportier, celeb-approved Puma Speedcat trainer.
Jennifer Lawrence has already showcased her love of Vans's Old Skool sneakers—she used them to dress down a summer suit—so you know this style would get her tick of approval.
Kendall Jenner showcased how chic silver trainers can look, and I believe this combination of the matte steel metallic and lace-up makes a Mary Jane trainer hybrid look more edgy.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Never Mind Sambas—Celebs and Influencers Can't Get Enough of These Motorsport-Inspired Trainers Instead RN
Get a speed on!
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Simple Sandals That Make All Skirts Look 10x Chicer
I'm inspired!
-
Even White Poplin Skirts Can't Compete With the Pretty Skirt Trend I've Seen in NYC, Milan, and Paris
Hands down, it's the most elegant buy of the summer.
-
Serious Fashion People Are Overlooking Basic Sneakers for These Emerging Trainers
An IYKYK kind of shoe.
-
The Adidas and Liberty London Collab Just Dropped, and the Samba Trainers Will Sell Out
Call me obsessed.
-
Anyone With Good Taste in Shoes Will Run to Order These New Adidas It Trainers
Dakota Johnson already did.
-
Suddenly, People Are Wearing This Trainer Colour to Make Jeans and Leggings Way Trendier
Clue: it's not white.
-
Harry Styles Just Paired Short Shorts With the New It Trainer Colour of the Summer
A vibe.