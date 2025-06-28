Even People Who Hate Trainers Will Lose It Over the Pretty Trend Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore

It's no secret that Jennifer Lawrence is a sneakerhead, and these latest shoes are perhaps her most outlandish yet.

An image of Jennifer Lawrence wearing Mary Jane trainers.
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Jennifer Lawrence does not hate trainers—quite the contrary. She loves them and seemingly has a closet full of trendy styles. So if you ever want to know what the latest and greatest 'It' trainers are, you can look to her to wordlessly inform you. And even if you are someone who hates trainers, the pair she just wore is so unique that there's a strong chance they'll appeal to you.

The trend I'm referring to is a hybrid style in the same vein as ballet trainers. This one is Mary Jane trainers, and a quick internet search proves that the trend is taking off.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a red top, black pants, a leopard-print bag, and Mary Jane sneakers

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

There are even Adidas Samba Mary Jane trainers (yes, you read that correctly). Lawrence's pair is an almost-sold-out designer style by Wales Bonner. Her fabric shoes feature a Velcro strap across the foot and a sporty gum sole, offering the best of both Mary Jane and sneaker worlds. Considering how wildly popular Mary Jane flats remain, it's only natural that designers are trying new things with them. If you ask me, these are the perfect summer trainers, as they work best without socks.

Lawrence wore her Mary Jane trainers with baggy black jeans and a sheer, dark-red top, plus her favourite vintage leopard Prada bag, but I'd love to see them with shorts or a dress. If you'd like to be one to try that combination this summer, keep scrolling to shop the best pairs of Mary Jane trainers on the internet for yourself.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a red top, black pants, a leopard-print bag, and Mary Jane sneakers

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Vintage Prada bag; Wales Bonner Mary Jane Flat Sneakers (£560)

Shop Mary Jane Trainers:

Samba Jane Shoes
adidas
Samba Jane Shoes

If you're a fan of the original lace-up style, take solace in knowing that this style is nearly identical, save for the addition of a cute velcro strap.

Samba Jane Shoes
Adidas
Samba Jane Shoes

They also come in the classic white hue.

Black Mary Jane Flat Sneakers
Wales Bonner
Black Mary Jane Flat Sneakers

There's just something about Mary...Jane.

Puma Speedcat Ballet Flats in Pink
Puma
Puma Speedcat Ballet Flats in Pink

Consider this the younger sister to the sportier, celeb-approved Puma Speedcat trainer.

An image of Mary Jane trainers.
Vans
Mary Jane Lo Pro Satin Shoes

Jennifer Lawrence has already showcased her love of Vans's Old Skool sneakers—she used them to dress down a summer suit—so you know this style would get her tick of approval.

Satin Effect Topstitched Ballerinas
ZARA
Satin Effect Topstitched Ballerinas

The satin! The straps! These ballerina-inspired slip-ons are the definition of pretty in pink.

Taekwondo Mei Ballet Metallic Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Mei Ballet Metallic Leather Sneakers

Kendall Jenner showcased how chic silver trainers can look, and I believe this combination of the matte steel metallic and lace-up makes a Mary Jane trainer hybrid look more edgy.

An image of a Salomon x Maison Margiela Mary Jane trainers.

MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon
XT-Mary Jane

Pair with a pleated skirt and a boxy funnel-neck jacket.

Tyre Technical Fabric and Suede Ballerinas
Miu Miu
Tyre Technical Fabric and Suede Ballerinas

Miu Miu has made an art out of balancing two diametrically opposed design elements, making this Mary Jane trainer one of the best on the market.

Adidas Originals Adifom Megajane Shoes in Grey Three / Grey Two / Silver
adidas Originals
Adidas Originals Adifom Megajane Shoes

The mesh detail makes these all the more sporty.

Puma Speedcat Go Mary Jane in Black
Puma
Go Mary Jane in Black

So these aren't technically Mary Janes, but they give off the same effect.

Bershka Sporty Ballet Flats in Pink
Bershka
Bershka Sporty Ballet Flats in Pink

This soft pink shade is so on trend for 2025.

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸