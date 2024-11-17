Having worked hard to grow her namesake brand since 2008, it's safe to say that Victoria Beckham understands the anatomy of a great buy better than most. With a well-honed eye for a sleek silhouette and a preference for a well-tailored item with a slightly dramatic flare, Beckham's daily style rotation is one that I pay attention to the most.

In need of reviving my wardrobe with some new-season love, naturally, I went straight to Beckham for some winter styling inspiration, and it looks like I arrived just in time. Stepping out this week in a roomy winter coat, Beckham styled the specific coat trend that can make any outfit look expensive in an instant.

Forgoing the fluffy coats that have Influencers buzzing, Beckham emerged this week in an ultra-elegant Wool-Blend Trench Coat (£1980) with a funnel-neck design from her own label. Concealing the bottom half of her face, Beckham's incognito outfit shielded her from the elements and provided a point of interest.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seeping into shopfronts this season, the funnel neck is a small design detail that brands have embraced after a series of winters where this has not been in favour. Offering an alternative—and I would argue, equally cosy—option to the scarf coats that have dominated retailers so far this autumn/winter, funnel neck coats feature a sleeker design that sits closely to the skin, offering extra insulation and an ultra-elegant finish. Whilst Beckham's coat comes in at close to £2000, the high-neck design has an expensive-looking energy that can transcend price tags—and I've already spotted a whole host of options at high street labels to prove it.

Naturally, it wouldn't be a Beckham outfit without a puddle pants pairing, and this look was no different. Opting for a bright white pair that softly grazed the floor, Beckham added volume to her outfit without having to reach for extra fabric and layers.

Enamoured by Beckham's chic silhouette, read on to discover our edit of the best funnel neck coats below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST FUNNEL NECK COATS HERE:

H&M High-Collar Coat £75 SHOP NOW This looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

Mango Double-Breasted Wool Coat £200 SHOP NOW This light cream coat can instil your outfit with a fresh and bright energy.

Arket Oversized Wool Coat £259 SHOP NOW The wool composition will keep you cosy all winter.

Victoria Beckham Wool-Blend Trench Coat £1895 SHOP NOW Shop Beckham's personal favourite.

& Other Stories Funnel-Collar Wool Coat £275 SHOP NOW Cinch this in at the waist or let it drape down casually.

Whistles Morgan Funnel Neck Coat £329 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Mint Velvet Cream Textured Funnel Coat £245 SHOP NOW Style this with heeled boots and tailored trousers for an elegant evening look.

Zara Wool Blend Coat £159 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Asos Funnel Neck Longline Coat £90 SHOP NOW This also comes in a jet black shade.

Whistles Black Morgan Funnel Neck Coat £329 SHOP NOW This comes in both petite and regular lengths.