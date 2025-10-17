This High Street Brand Just Dropped The Most Expensive-Looking Shoe Edit I've Seen This Year

Whistles has teamed up with ESSEN the Label to create an elegant capsule shoe collection.

Woman wears black trousers, beige gloves and brown suede boots; woman wears black tailored trousers and backless Mary Janes; woman wears black trousers, green trench coats and brown suede boots
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Over the past week, I've noticed a series of my colleagues wearing seriously chic shoes. Almost every day, I've exclaimed, "Where are they from?" and quickly found that every single person gave me the same answer. As editors, we're often lucky enough to get an early preview of new collections and even test out the styles before release. Now, I can officially share that the highly anticipated Whistles X ESSEN collaboration has arrived.

For Winter 2025, high street hero Whistles has teamed up with ESSEN the Label, a brand dedicated to beautifully crafted footwear. The pairing is a perfect match, bringing together Whistles' aesthetic of timeless, capsule pieces with a contemporary edge, with ESSEN's craftspersonship, which always has longevity in mind. The collection mirrors this with a focus on timeless styles. The six-piece capsule focuses on enduring styles that feature in every great shoe collection, including the ballet flat, the Mary Jane and the classic boot. But each has been given a contemporary twist to bring a dose of modernity to these enduring silhouettes.

ESSEN's eye for detail, paired with the elevated colour palette of Whistles' new season collections, works in harmony to form the timeless styles. The ballet flat retains a soft, rounded toe, with updated colourways of suede chocolate and vibrant plum. The Glove boots were one of the first pairs I spotted this week, paired with a simple knit and jeans, the squared-toe and black leather finish instantly took the simple look to all-new heights. One of my colleagues had paired the Mary Janes with tailored trousers, allowing the sharp toe to peek out as an elegant finish to the look, whilst another sported hers with a midi dress, showing off the directional backless design. All together, the edit makes for a seriously premium-looking shoe collection that I predict will sell out fast.

Keep scrolling to shop the Whistles X ESSEN Collection and shop more shoes our editors really rate.

